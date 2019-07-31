Lights Out with David Spade

August 19, 2019 - Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden & Stephen Root

Season 1 E 13 • 08/19/2019

Spade chats with "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden and Stephen Root, and Rob Schneider reprises an iconic character from "Saturday Night Live."

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E3
July 31, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Kaley Cuoco & Steve Byrne

Kristen Stewart claims to hear ghosts, Uber lays off hundreds of people, and Jim Jefferies, Kaley Cuoco and Steve Byrne discuss the drama-filled finale of "The Bachelorette."
07/31/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E4
August 1, 2019 - Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal & Sarah Tiana

Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal and Sarah Tiana discuss the fate of Woodstock 50 and the alleged end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and Carvey shows off his impressions.
08/01/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E5
August 5, 2019 - Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Chelsea Peretti & Tina Fey

Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Chelsea Peretti discuss like-hunters on Instagram and "The Bachelorette" contestant's new romance, and Spade catches up with Tina Fey.
08/05/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E6
August 6, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Nick Kroll & Ian Edwards

Fortune Feimster, Nick Kroll and Ian Edwards discuss a rogue bat on a Spirit Airlines flight and Kylie Jenner's over-the-top gift, and show writer Bobby Miyamoto calls in.
08/06/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E7
August 7, 2019 - Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum & Christina P.

Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum and Christina P. discuss Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's split as well as Channing Tatum's social media hiatus, and Spade checks in with Johnny the PA.
08/07/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E8
August 8, 2019 - Pete Holmes, Tony Rock & Chelsea Davison

Pete Holmes, Tony Rock and Chelsea Davison discuss Nicolas Cage's bizarre New York Times interview and a farmer's unique proposal, and Spade chats with actor Danny Trejo.
08/08/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E9
August 12, 2019 - Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon & Lauren Lapkus

Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon and Lauren Lapkus discuss Caitlyn Jenner's birthday gaffe and an intoxicated flight attendant's arrest, and Spade creates his own diet tea.
08/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E10
August 13, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Jo Koy, Punkie Johnson & Lara Beitz

Dennis Miller, Jo Koy and Punkie Johnson discuss Alex Rodriguez's robbery and NFL star Jalen Ramsey's intimidation tactics, and comedian Lara Beitz gripes about dating.
08/13/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E11
August 14, 2019 - Ron Funches, Chris Franjola, Megan Gailey & Jon Lovitz

Ron Funches, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey weigh in on Drake's "Abbey Road" tattoo and Mike Tyson's $40,000 monthly weed bill, and Jon Lovitz stops by.
08/14/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E12
August 15, 2019 - Robin Thede, Todd Glass, Josh Wolf & Stassi Schroeder

Robin Thede, Todd Glass and Josh Wolf discuss Simon Cowell's new look and Conor McGregor's alleged bar fight, and Stassi Schroeder chats about her first attempt at stand-up.
08/15/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E13
August 19, 2019 - Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden & Stephen Root

Spade chats with "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden and Stephen Root, and Rob Schneider reprises an iconic character from "Saturday Night Live."
08/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E14
August 20, 2019 - Dave Attell, Isla Fisher, Greg Fitzsimmons & Carrot Top

Dave Attell, Isla Fisher and Greg Fitzsimmons react to a celebrity breakup and a report on drug use among dolphins, and Carrot Top drops in for a rapid-fire prop fest.
08/20/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E15
August 21, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreischer & Todd Barry

Panelists Nikki Glaser, Bert Kreischer and Todd Barry react to an Instagram hoax that duped several celebrities and chat about the latest cast of "Dancing with the Stars."
08/21/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E16
August 22, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon, Arturo Castro & Mumford & Sons

Sarah Tiana, Thomas Lennon and Arturo Castro discuss colorful developments in the world of Major League Baseball, and Mumford & Sons interviews to become Spade's house band.
08/22/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E17
September 3, 2019 - Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan & Pete Holmes

Jon Lovitz, Lauren Sivan and Pete Holmes discuss Kendall Jenner's Fyre Festival lawsuit and a Catholic school's "Harry Potter" ban, and Chelsea Davison chats about the Emmys.
09/03/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E18
September 4, 2019 - Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan & Margaret Cho

Cocaine washes up on a beach in Florida, Heidi Klum gets an odd birthday gift, and Steve Rannazzisi, Kyle Dunnigan and Margaret Cho discuss Ariana Grande's Forever 21 lawsuit.
09/04/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E19
September 5, 2019 - Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove & Annie Lederman

Anthony Jeselnik, J.B. Smoove and Annie Lederman weigh in on drag queen Farrah Moan's beef with Ariana Grande and a sexy pollution film, and NBA star Nick Young does stand-up.
09/05/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E20
September 9, 2019 - Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper & Judd Apatow

Brett Gelman, Chance the Rapper and Judd Apatow discuss Kanye West's Sunday Service, Kourtney Kardashian's health scare, and Antonio Brown's release from the Oakland Raiders.
09/09/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E21
September 10, 2019 - Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings & Guy Branum

Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings and Guy Branum discuss Lindsay Lohan's return to music and Nicki Minaj's retirement, and Spade goes behind-the-scenes on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/10/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E22
September 11, 2019 - Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero & Norm Macdonald

Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero and Norm Macdonald discuss self-driving cars and offer Spade advice about hosting a late-night show, and pro-racecar driver Kurt Busch stops by.
09/11/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E23
September 12, 2019 - Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar & Rascal Flatts

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar talk Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's prison release and LeBron James's trademark request, and Spade interviews Rascal Flatts.
09/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E23
Spade Meets Rascal Flatts for a Job Interview

The bandmembers from Rascal Flatts sit through a grueling interview with Spade for a chance to become the show's house band.
09/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E23
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Prison Release & Colin Quinn's Call-In

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's release from prison, and Colin Quinn calls in from where he claims is New Jersey.
09/12/2019
