The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
January 26, 2021 - Stanley Nelson
Season 26 E 47 • 01/26/2021
America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a mess, Trevor examines Donald Trump's breakup with Fox News, and Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E38December 9, 2020 - George Wallace
Michael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
35:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E39December 10, 2020 - Rachel Maddow & Bryan Cranston
Dulce Sloan looks back at protesting in 2020, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book "Bag Man," and actor Bryan Cranston discusses his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor."
12/10/2020
35:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E40December 14, 2020 - Pharrell Williams
President Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.
12/14/2020
44:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E41December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama
GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
35:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E42December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson
Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
27:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E991Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals
Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
12/17/2020
32:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E43January 19, 2021 - Carey Mulligan
Washington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."
01/19/2021
34:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E44January 20, 2021 - Stacey Abrams
Joe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.
01/20/2021
33:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E45January 21, 2021 - Jelani Cobb
President Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.
01/21/2021
32:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E46January 25, 2021 - Nnamdi Asomugha
Republicans resist Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. examines an alternative to traditional policing in Oregon, and Nnamdi Asomugha discusses his film role in "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
33:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E48January 27, 2021 - Amanda Gorman
Trevor covers international coronavirus news, President Biden and Republicans make divergent demands for unity, and Amanda Gorman discusses her historic inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb."
01/27/2021
34:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E49January 28, 2021 - Doug Henwood & Regina King
Doug Henwood weighs in on the GameStop stock surge, Roy Wood Jr. talks to African political scholars about America's democratic crisis, and Regina King discusses "One Night in Miami."
01/28/2021
34:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E50February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris
Redditors drive up the price of silver, Trevor highlights the racism and conspiracy theories embraced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris discusses "Slave Play."
02/01/2021
33:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E51February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
32:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E52February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard
Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
33:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E53February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush
Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
33:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E54February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette
Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
34:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E55February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo
Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
30:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E56February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank
Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."
02/10/2021
32:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E57February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya
Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
Highlight
05:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Day Three
On the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting insurrection, GOP senators tune out while Democrats show shocking footage of government workers narrowly escaping rioters.
02/11/2021
Highlight
04:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57Vaccine Buddies in Massachusetts & France's Desk Lunches
Massachusetts grants vaccines to people who show up with someone age 75 or older, France lifts its ban on office desk lunches, and three Cubans are rescued from a desert island.
02/11/2021
Interview
11:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Actor Daniel Kaluuya talks about his latest movie, "Judas and the Black Messiah," and his complex portrayal of Fred Hampton, the Illinois leader of the Black Panther party.
02/11/2021
