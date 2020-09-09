Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Aparna Nancherla
Season 5 E 5 • 09/09/2016
Aparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.
The Half Hour
S1 • E1
Rory Scovel
Rory Scovel takes comfort from Southern pilots, enjoys sex shop browsing and detests airport security.
05/11/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E2
Michael Palascak
Michael Palascak discusses his fear of ghost babies, his mixed feelings about SUVs and living with his parents after college.
05/11/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E4
Neal Brennan
Neal Brennan explores depressing BBC news reporting, erotic photography of male bodies and his feelings about President Obama.
05/18/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E5
Brendon Walsh
Brendon Walsh discusses everything from the postcoital thoughts of Fleshlight owners to the joys of wearing a fake mustache.
05/25/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E6
Nick Vatterott
Nick Vatterott does his best to avoid offending his fans, explains what he loves most about Halloween and imitates an unusual comic and a hardcore baby.
05/25/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E7
Theo Von
Theo Von shares his feelings about the PT Cruiser Convertible, fantasizes about the best way to spend money and explains his text-based friendship with a total stranger.
06/01/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E8
Maronzio Vance
Maronzio Vance faces off with a mall kiosk employee, fantasizes about a store that would make dating easier and reveals a compliment he gave that went horribly awry.
06/01/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E9
Joe Mande
Joe Mande shares tales of Twitter warfare, describes a terrifyingly confident girl in his neighborhood and imagines the life of the first man to drink milk.
06/08/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E10
Garfunkel and Oates
Garfunkel & Oates sing about Pat Robertson, smug pregnancies and orgasmic Go-Karts.
06/08/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E11
David O'Doherty
David O'Doherty lays down sweet keyboard tunes about Shakira, the Internet and text messages.
06/15/2012
The Half Hour
S1 • E12
Jesse Popp
Jesse Popp covers everything from surviving life without health insurance to his true feelings about "Star Wars," Guinness World Records and the moon landing conspiracy.
06/15/2012
The Half Hour
S2 • E1
Dan Soder
Dan Soder suspects millennials ruin everything with gentrification and too many abbreviations.
05/03/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E2
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser discusses the perils of home waxing, explains what's keeping her from getting pregnant and ruminates about the plusses and minuses of sober sex.
05/03/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E3
Erik Griffin
Erik Griffin shares his fear of horror movies, describes the different types of Workaholics fans and describes the pre-old age range.
05/10/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E4
Joe DeRosa
Joe DeRosa describes living in a crazy city, reveals who's preventing him from getting in shape and offers a suggestion to people torn between religion and science.
05/10/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E5
Dan St. Germain
Dan St. Germain discusses his feelings about being single, living in New York City, the Connecticut Muffin chain and Evan Williams whiskey.
05/17/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E6
Sean O'Connor
Sean O'Connor explains the importance of glitter at a Ke$ha concert, how he briefly became a gay porn star and why Halloween is his favorite holiday.
05/17/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E7
Jonah Ray
Jonah Ray reveals what it's like to have a live-in girlfriend, remembers a tense game of Truth-or-Date and recounts an unpleasant encounter with a heavy metal musician.
05/24/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E8
Gabe Liedman
Gabe Liedman is tired of monkeys, but he does love all the anal sex in "Game of Thrones."
05/24/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E9
Jared Logan
Jared Logan describes growing up in West Virginia, a sweet old lady who tested him for STDs and the worst movie date he ever had.
05/31/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E10
Mike Lawrence
Mike Lawrence describes fights with homeless people, the best part of working at McDonald's and seeing "Spaceballs" before "Star Wars."
05/31/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E11
Lil Rel Howery
Lil Rel gets into an argument at his local liquor store, encounters a capable toddler and reveals a secret about marriage.
06/07/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E12
Cristela Alonzo
Cristela Alonzo describes the post-Halloween walk of shame, using the McRib to tell time and her hatred of nail salon small talk.
06/07/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E13
Andy Haynes
Andy Haynes fantasizes about a new-and-improved subway system, explains why getting engaged sucks for men and describes his gangster rescue cats.
06/14/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E14
Ben Kronberg
Ben Kronberg asks life's big questions, talks pooping strategy and invents new names for everything from farts to underwater boners.
06/14/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E15
Baron Vaughn
Baron Vaughn talks about growing up in a rough neighborhood, the relative trustworthiness of cereal mascots and the test that all black people secretly give each other.
06/21/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E16
Sean Patton
Sean Patton explains the best way to win a fight, reveals his desire to be a fraternity's pledge master and describes his dream of being a matchmaker for people with STDs.
06/21/2013
The Half Hour
S2 • E17
Brody Stevens
Brody Stevens breaks down the fourth wall, reveals the best way to get hits on YouTube and relives the day he spent filming "The Hangover."
01/05/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E1
Chris Distefano
Chris Distefano covers everything from his recent breakup to gentrification in New York City to his father's unusual accent.
06/06/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E2
Michael Che
Michael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.
06/06/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E3
Tommy Johnagin
Tommy Johnagin covers everything from teaching his mother to use technology to buying his girlfriend lingerie to accidentally getting drunk before the birth of his daughter.
06/13/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E4
Adam Newman
Adam Newman tackles tough topics like being a basketball fan in New York, going to school in the South and his love for children's songs about diarrhea.
06/13/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E5
Chris Gethard
Chris Gethard reveals the story behind one of his tattoos, describes falling off the wagon at Bonnaroo and explains why he hates public displays of affection.
06/20/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E6
Ron Funches
Ron Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.
06/20/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E7
Fortune Feimster
Fortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.
06/27/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E8
Yannis Pappas
Yannis Pappas touches on his recent breakup, moving to Miami and how we've all become addicted to our cell phones.
06/27/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E9
Damien Lemon
Damien Lemon talks about his hatred of destination weddings, failed novelists writing Yelp reviews and his dream of having sex with a hand dryer.
07/11/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E10
Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her postcoital behavior, her embarrassing mother and her mortal fear of marrying a theater teacher named Richard.
07/11/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E11
Mark Normand
Mark Normand discusses women's pictures on Facebook, lazy racism and hanging out at gay bars.
07/18/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E12
Joe Wengert
Joe Wengert describes his terrible public interactions, the trouble with catchy songs and a new game that he invented to make life easier.
07/18/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E13
Kurt Braunohler
Kurt Braunohler talks about his unmitigated hatred of biscotti, the airport security strategies he uses and the unfortunate way that he discovered masturbation.
07/25/2014
The Half Hour
S3 • E14
Joe Zimmerman
Joe Zimmerman discusses selling out free shows, his battles with hypochondria and President Andrew Jackson's prolific dueling career.
07/25/2014
The Half Hour
S4 • E1
Liza Treyger
Liza Treyger talks about her future as a party animal, the dangerous side effects of weird penises and how difficult it is for her to get laid because of her standards.
08/22/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E2
Hampton Yount
Hampton Yount explains why he thinks that the Olympics are racist, reveals how to deal with conspiracy theorists and describes why he can't wait to get divorced.
08/22/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E3
Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau reveals how she met her husband and explains what it's like to be married to a white European man.
09/05/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E4
Barry Rothbart
Barry Rothbart describes home life with his girlfriend and the ill effects of his disgusting diet.
09/05/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E5
Brooks Wheelan
Brooks Wheelan imagines what would happen if he panicked onstage, explains how he learned about the Internet and tells the story of a prank gone painfully awry.
09/19/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E6
Andy Woodhull
Andy Woodhull describes the perks of marrying a single mom, getting lice from his stepchildren, female farts and the time his dog ate all his condoms.
09/19/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E7
Randy Liedtke
Randy Liedtke takes a phone call, plays a voicemail, wonders how soon is too soon to eat pizza after someone dies and talks about his girlfriend, who may or may not be real.
10/10/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E8
Beth Stelling
Beth Stelling describes the weird aspects of being a female comic, her mother's struggle with phone companies and why she loves "The Bachelor."
10/10/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E9
Sam Morril
Sam Morril talks about what we should be teaching children, nonsensical homophobia, the repercussions of telling controversial jokes and surprise orgies.
10/24/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E10
Joe List
Joe List discusses coping with anxiety in yoga class, aggressive sex, strange male bonding rituals and his uncle's questionable babysitting methods.
10/24/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E11
Sean Donnelly
Sean Donnelly acknowledges his looks, talks about why he has a hard time losing weight and reveals what marriage has taught him.
11/14/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E12
Phil Hanley
Phil Hanley talks about everything from living with his parents as an adult to moving to New York City from Canada to the difficulties of dating.
11/14/2015
20:40
The Half Hour
S4 • E13
Tone Bell
Tone Bell explains why he doesn't want to meet his cousin's baby, reveals why he can't smoke weed and tells a story about a bank that doesn't take cash.
11/28/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E14
Andrew Santino
Andrew Santino translates bird mating calls, explains what you should never do in a bar bathroom and reveals why most traffic laws are stupid.
11/28/2015
The Half Hour
S5 • E1
Noah Gardenswartz
Noah Gardenswartz talks about a recent jewelry-based life change, explains why he likes drugs and gambling, and discusses the challenges of being a teacher.
08/26/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E2
Ramon Rivas II
Ramon Rivas II talks about spending time with his nieces and nephews, reveals why he has trouble with women and explains how he managed to survive on a budget in New York.
08/26/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E3
Joe Machi
Joe Machi dissects Tom Brady's faulty logic, points out the one way in which he and Bill Gates are similar and imagines a new alternative to pharmacies.
09/02/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E4
Drew Michael
Drew Michael brainstorms about how he'd like to resolve an argument with his girlfriend and explains how conservatives can be accidentally progressive.
09/02/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E5
Aparna Nancherla
Aparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.
09/09/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E6
Nate Fernald
Nate Fernald describes his terrible week, divulges his various insecurities, shames a rude audience member and does a few impressions.
09/09/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E7
Ali Siddiq
Ali Siddiq tells a story about his fiercely competitive daughter, faces the hard truth about his son and describes how living in a white neighborhood has changed him.
09/16/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E8
Cy Amundson
Cy Amundson reveals the strange ways in which his obsessive-compulsive disorder manifests itself, explains why he loves to lie and describes how to diffuse an argument.
09/16/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E9
Emily Heller
Emily Heller does some spot-on impressions, reveals the most annoying thing about her own brain and explains why she's happy being single.
09/23/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E10
Erik Bergstrom
Erik Bergstrom opens up about his recent battle with cancer, reveals what ruined his last relationship and explains his issue with the Insane Clown Posse.
09/23/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E11
Martha Kelly
Martha Kelly shares her opinions on animal rights, talks about her experience with getting sober and reads a letter from her deceased cat.
09/30/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E12
Nick Turner
Nick Turner talks about his rescue dog, defines the term "soul mate" and reveals how he prefers to get the results of STD tests.
09/30/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E13
Mike Recine
Mike Recine dreams about his ultimate comedy goal, explains why his girlfriend isn't suited for her job and reveals how his brother outsmarted the Special Olympics.
10/07/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E14
Jacqueline Novak
Jacqueline Novak talks about the horror of the human body, her love of food, her biggest fear and the least sexual word in the English language.
10/07/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E15
Naomi Ekperigin
Naomi Ekperigin explains why she's excited to marry a Jewish man, shares the scariest thing about moving in with her fiance and admits that she doesn't miss being single.
10/14/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E16
Ahmed Bharoocha
Ahmed Bharoocha shares an embarrassing phobia, talks about his problems with religion and technology, and tells a story about his overly supportive father.
10/14/2016