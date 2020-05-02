The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

March 3, 2020 - 2020 Super Tuesday Primary Special

Season 25 E 69 • 03/03/2020

Trevor and Ronny Chieng cover Super Tuesday live, Desi Lydic interviews an X-rated activist, and author David Plouffe discusses "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump."

More

Watching

Full Ep
30:36
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E59
February 5, 2020 - Nikole Hannah-Jones - Uncensored

President Trump's impeachment trial ends, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black explorers, and New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses the 1619 Project.
02/05/2020
Full Ep
25:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E60
February 10, 2020 - Tochi Onyebuchi

Joe Biden targets Pete Buttigieg with a ruthless attack ad, Ronny Chieng examines the upcoming New Hampshire primary, and author Tochi Onyebuchi discusses "Riot Baby."
02/10/2020
Full Ep
26:42
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E61
Extended - February 11, 2020 - Wale

Michael Kosta gives his take on the New Hampshire primary, Ronny Chieng rails against coronavirus misinformation, and Wale discusses his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E62
February 12, 2020 - Lakeith Stanfield

Trevor covers the New Hampshire Democratic primary, Ronny Chieng examines Andrew Yang's exercise in universal basic income, and Lakeith Stanfield discusses "The Photograph."
02/12/2020
Full Ep
27:52
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E63
Extended - February 13, 2020 - Nick Kroll

Michael Bloomberg takes heat for his past defense of "stop and frisk," Roy Wood Jr. expounds on the Chitlin' Circuit, and Nick Kroll discusses his movie "Olympic Dreams."
02/13/2020
Full Ep
28:20
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E64
Extended - February 24, 2020 - Anthony Mackie

Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada Democratic primary, President Trump receives a hero's welcome in India, and actor Anthony Mackie discusses his Netflix series "Altered Carbon."
02/24/2020
Full Ep
35:01
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E65
February 25, 2020 - February Democratic Debate Special

Trevor examines the 10th Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White interviews LGBTQ voters about Pete Buttigieg, and Rahm Emanuel discusses his book "The Nation City."
02/25/2020
Full Ep
26:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E66
Extended - February 26, 2020 - Kiley Reid

Trevor covers the growing coronavirus threat, Roy Wood Jr. highlights African-American fashion trailblazers, and author Kiley Reid discusses her novel "Such a Fun Age."
02/26/2020
Full Ep
29:35
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E67
Extended - February 27, 2020 - Jessie Reyez

Trevor covers the coronavirus crisis, Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. talk to black primary voters in South Carolina, and Jessie Reyez discusses "Before Love Came to Kill Us."
02/27/2020
Full Ep
25:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E68
March 2, 2020 - Nina Dobrev

Joe Biden pulls off a major primary victory in South Carolina, Roy Wood Jr. gives tips on avoiding the coronavirus, and actor Nina Dobrev discusses her movie "Run This Town."
03/02/2020
Full Ep
29:50
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E70
Extended - March 4, 2020 - Judith Heumann

Trevor gives his next-day analysis of Super Tuesday, Lewis Black rails against the scourge of "sharenting," and activist Judith Heumann discusses her book "Being Heumann."
03/04/2020
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E71
Extended - March 5, 2020 - Nneka Ogwumike

Trevor examines the "forever chemicals" problem, Dulce Sloan blasts America's lack of statues honoring women, and Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike discusses the WNBPA.
03/05/2020
Full Ep
25:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E72
Extended - March 9, 2020 - Mikki Kendall

Trevor covers the effects of the coronavirus in Italy and the U.S., Jaboukie Young-White offers tips on staying coronavirus-free, and Mikki Kendall discusses "Hood Feminism."
03/09/2020
Full Ep
25:27
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E73
Extended - March 10, 2020 - Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi

The coronavirus leads to widespread "social distancing" in the U.S., Trevor unveils Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi discuss "Stamped."
03/10/2020
Full Ep
25:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E74
Extended - March 11, 2020 - Bill de Blasio & Dave Burd

The WHO declares the coronavirus a global pandemic, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio talks about the city's response to coronavirus concerns, and actor Dave Burd discusses "Dave."
03/11/2020
Full Ep
27:46
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E75
March 12, 2020 - Octavia Spencer

The NBA suspends its season indefinitely, President Trump addresses the nation about the coronavirus pandemic, and Octavia Spencer chats about "Self Made."
03/12/2020
Full Ep
24:57
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E76
March 23, 2020 - The Daily Social Distancing Show

Trevor covers global coronavirus news, Desi Lydic describes life as a round-the-clock parent, and Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta weigh in on Trump's Best Word Bracket.
03/23/2020
Full Ep
24:53
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E77
March 24, 2020 - DJ D-Nice

President Trump itches for a premature end to social distancing, Michael Kosta gets to know his neighbors via binoculars, and DJ D-Nice talks "Homeschool at Club Quarantine."
03/24/2020
Full Ep
22:55
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E78
March 25, 2020 - Dr. Vivek Murthy

Trevor covers coronavirus news, Ronny Chieng gives a dispatch from Australia, and Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses challenges facing medical professionals and his book "Together."
03/25/2020
Full Ep
23:22
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E79
March 26, 2020 - Dr. Anthony Fauci

Renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the threat posed by COVID-19, and Trevor releases anti-tourism ads to keep people from visiting Florida, Alaska and Hawaii.
03/26/2020
Highlight
03:27

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79
Pornhub Donates Masks, Brazilian Gangs Do Their Part & Coronavirus Misinformation Goes Viral

Pornhub chips in to provide much-needed masks to hospitals, Brazil's gangs fight the pandemic by imposing curfews on citizens, and COVID-19 misinformation spreads online.
03/26/2020
Highlight
03:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79
Tourists Aren't Welcome in Florida, Alaska and Hawaii

Florida, Alaska and Hawaii attempt to deter out-of-staters from visiting during the coronavirus crisis, and Trevor gives the states an assist by releasing anti-tourism ads.
03/26/2020
Interview
13:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E79
Dr. Anthony Fauci - Hard Facts About the Coronavirus and Social Distancing as a Moral Responsibility

Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci explains what makes COVID-19 so dangerous and sets the record straight about available treatments and how people can avoid catching the virus.
03/26/2020
