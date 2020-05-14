Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Rock Show
Season 1 E 6 • 05/14/2009
Leslie is unwittingly set up on a date with an older man, and Ann is furious at Andy after learning he kept his cast on an extra two weeks so she'd wait on him hand and foot.
Parks and Recreation
S1 • E5
The Banquet
When Leslie has a hard time convincing a zoning board member to support her park project, her mother suggests that she blackmail the official.
05/07/2009
Parks and Recreation
S1 • E6
Rock Show
Leslie is unwittingly set up on a date with an older man, and Ann is furious at Andy after learning he kept his cast on an extra two weeks so she'd wait on him hand and foot.
05/14/2009
Parks and Recreation
S2 • E1
Pawnee Zoo
After inadvertently marrying two male penguins in a publicity stunt, Leslie becomes a hero to Pawnee's gay community and a villain to its religious conservatives.
09/17/2009
Parks and Recreation
S2 • E2
The Stakeout
After finding a marijuana plant in the community garden, Leslie and Tom stake out the garden to find the culprit, but instead spot Ann and Mark on a date.
09/24/2009