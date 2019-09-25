South Park
Board Girls
Season 23 E 7 • 11/14/2019
The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:16
South ParkS23 • E1Mexican Joker
In the pilot episode of the new hit series, Tegridy Farms, Randy battles home-grown weed and comes to terms with the fact that he might be a towel. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
Full Ep
22:14
South ParkS23 • E2Band in China
Randy lands in big trouble on a visit to China. Meanwhile, Stan starts a band to work out his frustration over having to move away from South Park.
10/03/2019
Full Ep
22:15
South ParkS23 • E3SHOTS!!!
Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/10/2019
Full Ep
22:14
South ParkS23 • E4Let Them Eat Goo
Cartman is pretty sure the new food in the cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/17/2019
Full Ep
22:14
South ParkS23 • E5Tegridy Farms Halloween Special
It’s Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter’s marijuana problem. Butters gets an unexpected surprise when he visits the Egyptian Artifact exhibit at the Denver Museum.
10/31/2019
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS23 • E6Season Finale
The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS23 • E7Board Girls
In the season opener, an even stronger woman causes big problems for PC Principal. Cartman, Stan, and the rest of the boys meet their match when some of the girls join their board gamers club.
11/14/2019
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS23 • E8Turd Burglars
Kyle’s mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/28/2019
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS23 • E9Basic Cable
Scott Malkinson’s desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/05/2019
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS23 • E10Christmas Snow
It’s a bleak Christmas Season in South Park this year and it’s all Santa’s fault. He is single handedly stealing the joy from the holiday. The town just wants their Christmas Spirit back but that will take a Christmas miracle.
12/12/2019
Full Ep
47:20
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
46:47
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS24 • E2South ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS25 • E1Pajama Day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS25 • E2The Big Fix
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS25 • E3City People
Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
South ParkS25 • E4Back to the Cold War
A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021