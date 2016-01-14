Idiotsitter

Billie and Gene: The College Years

Season 2 E 1 • 06/10/2017

Gene and Billie find themselves sharing a college campus, and Gene sets out to make the perfect viral video.

Idiotsitter
S1 • E1
Pilot

When Harvard graduate Billie goes to interview for a nanny job, she's surprised to learn that her charge is a grown woman on house arrest.
01/14/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E2
Book Report

When she's forced to do schoolwork that includes reading actual books, Gene plots to take Billie down.
01/21/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E3
Funeral

When Gene is granted temporary reprieve from her house arrest to attend a funeral, she and Billie accidentally make a day of it.
01/28/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E4
Hos Before Bros

When a hunky football player comes to stay at the mansion, Billie and Gene vie for his affections.
02/04/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E5
Fumigation

While the mansion is being fumigated, Billie and Gene have a sleepover that quickly turns raucous.
02/11/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E6
Mother's Day

A face from the past shows up to rock Kent and Gene's lives, and Billie goes on a date with a dangerous dental hygienist.
02/18/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E7
GED Prom

Gene throws a prom for GED students as an elaborate revenge scheme against her online-gaming nemesis.
02/25/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E8
Viva La Joy

After Kent fires Joy, Billie and Gene go to extreme lengths to get her job back.
03/03/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E9
Ex-Boyfriend

When Billie gets stressed out about reconnecting with her well-heeled ex-boyfriend, Gene hatches a plan to impress him.
03/10/2016
Idiotsitter
S1 • E10
Finale

Gene finally takes her GED test, and Billie gets a shot at her dream job.
03/17/2016
