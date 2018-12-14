Brief and Futile Love Stories
Sober Text
Season 1 E 1 • 12/14/2018
Before Laura can drunk-text Brian from the bar, she realizes she regretfully sober-texted him earlier in the day.
Brief and Futile Love StoriesS1 • E2Text Analysis
When Laura gets a less-than-obvious text from Daniel, her friends overanalyze what it could mean but disagree about his intentions.
12/15/2018
