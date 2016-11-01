The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

January 28, 2016 - Ryan Lizza

Season 21 E 55 • 01/28/2016

Jordan Klepper and Hasan Minhaj weigh Ted Cruz against Donald Trump, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down political ads, and Ryan Lizza discusses the GOP presidential contenders.

S21 • E44
S21 • E44
January 11, 2016 - Colin Quinn

Mexico captures drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for President Obama's final State of the Union address, and Colin Quinn chats about "Cop Show."
01/11/2016
S21 • E45
S21 • E45
January 12, 2016 - Greg Gutfeld

Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton in the polls, Al Madrigal examines an Apache tribe's fight for land in Arizona, and Greg Gutfeld discusses "How to Be Right."
01/12/2016
S21 • E46
S21 • E46
January 13, 2016 - Rand Paul and Tavis Smiley

President Obama delivers his last State of the Union, Rand Paul appears in his own GOP debate, and Tavis Smiley discusses "The Covenant with Black America - Ten Years Later."
01/13/2016
S21 • E47
S21 • E47
January 14, 2016 - Ice Cube

The people of Flint, MI, face citywide water contamination, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on the Oscar nominations' lack of diversity, and Ice Cube chats about "Ride Along 2."
01/14/2016
S21 • E48
S21 • E48
January 18, 2016 - Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi

A Georgia Air Force base apologizes for a tone-deaf ad, Jessica Williams fact-checks the presidential debates, and Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi discuss "Making a Murderer."
01/18/2016
S21 • E50
S21 • E50
January 20, 2016 - Gael Garcia Bernal

Sarah Palin endorses GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj shares his hot tips for investing in guns, and Gael Garcia Bernal chats about "Mozart in the Jungle."
01/20/2016
S21 • E51
S21 • E51
January 21, 2016 - Marlon Wayans

Vladimir Putin is accused of approving an assassination, Jessica Williams examines a New York town's questionable seal, and Marlon Wayans discusses "Fifty Shades of Black."
01/21/2016
S21 • E52
S21 • E52
January 25, 2016 - Gad Elmaleh

Carly Fiorina turns a preschool trip into a pro-life rally, Ronny Chieng examines a different kind of gay adoption, and Gad Elmaleh chats about his first U.S. comedy tour.
01/25/2016
S21 • E53
S21 • E53
January 26, 2016 - DeRay Mckesson

ISIS creates a dating site, Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton answer awkward questions at a CNN town hall, and DeRay Mckesson discusses the Black Lives Matter movement.
01/26/2016
S21 • E54
S21 • E54
January 27, 2016 - Jerry Seinfeld

Donald Trump drops out of a GOP debate, two undercover anti-Planned Parenthood investigators are indicted, and Jerry Seinfeld chats about "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."
01/27/2016
S21 • E56
S21 • E56
February 1, 2016 - Reshma Saujani

Roy Wood Jr. looks back at Martin Luther King Jr.'s arrest in Alabama, Ronny Chieng talks about the history of the Iowa caucuses, and Reshma Saujani discusses Girls Who Code.
02/01/2016
S21 • E57
S21 • E57
February 2, 2016 - Peter Bergen

Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton win the Iowa caucuses, the correspondents looks back at the Emancipation Proclamation, and Peter Bergen discuses "United States of Jihad."
02/02/2016
S21 • E58
S21 • E58
February 3, 2016 - Hannibal Buress

Ben Carson and Donald Trump accuse Ted Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses, Roy Wood Jr. examines racism in porn, and Hannibal Buress discusses "Comedy Camisado."
02/03/2016
S21 • E59
S21 • E59
February 4, 2016 - Lilly Singh

GOP presidential dropout Rick Santorum endorses Marco Rubio, Ronny Chieng examines a questionable NBA promotion, and Lilly Singh discusses "A Trip to Unicorn Island."
02/04/2016
S21 • E60
S21 • E60
February 8, 2016 - Gillian Jacobs

Donald Trump lashes out at the audience during a GOP debate, Jessica Williams breaks down Beyonce's halftime show, and Gillian Jacobs discusses her Netflix series "Love."
02/08/2016
S21 • E62
S21 • E62
February 10, 2016 - Olivia Wilde

Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump win the New Hampshire primaries, Roy Wood Jr. hits the campaign trail, and Olivia Wilde discusses her role in the HBO series "Vinyl."
02/10/2016
S21 • E63
S21 • E63
February 11, 2016 - Ben Stiller

Jordan Klepper immerses himself in Donald Trump's political circus, Roy Wood Jr. investigates the decline of American fast food, and Ben Stiller chats about "Zoolander 2."
02/11/2016
S21 • E64
S21 • E64
February 22, 2016 - Cory Booker

Jeb Bush drops out of the GOP presidential race, Yoweri Museveni is reelected president of Uganda for a fifth term, and Senator Cory Booker discusses his book "United."
02/22/2016
S21 • E65
S21 • E65
February 23, 2016 - Anthony Mackie

Senate Republicans preemptively veto President Obama's Supreme Court nomination, Jessica Williams investigates a homophobic church, and Anthony Mackie discusses "Triple 9."
02/23/2016
S21 • E66
S21 • E66
February 24, 2016 - Brian Chesky

Donald Trump wins his third straight Republican primary, researchers discover that Adolf Hitler had a micropenis, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses founding his company.
02/24/2016
