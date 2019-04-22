The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - May 8, 2019 - Tyra Banks
Season 24 E 108 • 05/08/2019
Footage of Bernie Sanders reveals his ideological consistency, Donald Trump lost over a billion dollars in a decade, and Tyra Banks discusses her return to Sports Illustrated.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E98Extended - April 22, 2019 - Amanda Nguyen
The Mueller report describes President Trump in panic mode, Ronny Chieng reacts to proposed climate change solutions, and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen discusses Rise.
04/22/2019
28:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E99Extended - April 23, 2019 - Anna Palmer & Jake Sherman
CNN hosts town halls for five Democratic presidential contenders, Michael Kosta offers alternatives to impeachment, and Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk "The Hill to Die On."
04/23/2019
30:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E100Extended - April 24, 2019 - Melinda Gates
Jaboukie Young-White offers Twitter tips to President Trump, Lewis Black rants about New York City's congestion tax, and Melinda Gates discusses her book "The Moment of Lift."
04/24/2019
29:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E101Extended - April 25, 2019 - Ryan O'Connell
Joe Biden officially announces his 2020 presidential bid, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on black country musicians, and Ryan O'Connell discusses his Netflix series "Special."
04/25/2019
35:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E102Extended - April 29, 2019 - Pete Buttigieg
President Trump racks up over 10,000 lies, Roy Wood Jr. tackles "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler outrage, and 2020 White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg discusses "Shortest Way Home."
04/29/2019
29:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E103Extended - April 30, 2019 - Jesse Williams
Some 2020 Democratic candidates struggle to be noticed, Dulce Sloan explains Joe Biden's appeal to black female voters, and Jesse Williams discusses his "Grey's Anatomy" role.
04/30/2019
31:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E104Extended - May 1, 2019 - Chelsea Handler
Senators grill Attorney General William Barr, Roy Wood Jr. examines humanity's lack of concern over climate change, and Chelsea Handler talks "Life Will Be the Death of Me."
05/01/2019
38:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E105Extended - May 2, 2019 - Charlize Theron
A whale is suspected of spying for Russia, Jordan Klepper talks about his show Klepper, and actor Charlize Theron chats about "Long Shot" and the Africa Outreach Project.
05/02/2019
32:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E106Extended - May 6, 2019 - Eddie Izzard
Trevor wonders about America's next war, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to President Trump's school lunch rollback, and comedian Eddie Izzard chats about his global "Wunderbar" tour.
05/06/2019
30:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E107Extended - May 7, 2019 - Valerie Jarrett
Scientists warn over 1 million species face imminent extinction, Trump officials risk congressional contempt, and Valerie Jarrett discusses her book "Finding My Voice."
05/07/2019
28:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E109May 9, 2019 - Mark Jonathan Harris & Deborah Oppenheimer
South Africa's general election heats up, Desi Lydic tackles sexist coverage of the 2020 race, and filmmakers Mark Jonathan Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer discuss "Foster."
05/09/2019
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E110What in the World?
The Daily Show revisits outrageous news stories from around the world, including a pole-dancing controversy in China and professional lightsaber dueling in France.
05/14/2019
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E111It's 2020 24/7
The Daily Show provides an overview of some of the many, many Democrats running for president in 2020, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
05/15/2019
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E112The Kid Gloves Come Off
The Daily Show highlights young people taking an outsized role in politics, including teen activists from Parkland and kids who challenged Dianne Feinstein on climate change.
05/16/2019
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E113May 20, 2019 - Kirsten Gillibrand
GOP state lawmakers take aim at Roe v. Wade, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his White House bid, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
05/20/2019
29:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E114Extended - May 21, 2019 - Ava DuVernay
Democratic presidential hopefuls take varying approaches to Fox News, Michael Kosta talks to a man who helped legalize nunchucks, and Ava DuVernay discusses "When They See Us."
05/21/2019
28:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E115Extended - May 22, 2019 - Rachel Louise Snyder
The U.S. and China race to control 5G, Ronny Chieng talks to New Yorkers about their texting-while-walking habits, and Rachel Louise Snyder discusses "No Visible Bruises."
05/22/2019
27:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E116Extended - May 23, 2019 - Wyatt Cenac
President Trump has a major beef with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dulce Sloan weighs in on Ben Carson's job security, and Wyatt Cenac discusses "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas."
05/23/2019
29:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E117Extended - May 28, 2019 - Reese Witherspoon
President Trump pays a visit to Japan, Roy Wood Jr. accuses Trevor of being an anti-American propagandist, and Reese Witherspoon discusses her HBO series "Big Little Lies."
05/28/2019
31:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E118Extended - May 29, 2019 - Jill Biden
Robert Mueller gives a rare press conference, Ronny Chieng reacts to high-tech Christian outreach initiatives, and Dr. Jill Biden discusses her book "Where the Light Enters."
05/29/2019
10:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E118Jill Biden - Finding Purpose, Elevating Teaching and "Where the Light Enters" - Extended Interview
Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden discusses her memoir "Where the Light Enters," her decades-long career as an educator and her husband Joe Biden's 2020 White House bid.
05/29/2019
04:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E118Today's Future Now - Virtual Reality Church, Outsourcing Prayers to Alexa & A Catholic Game App
Ronny Chieng examines how Christian institutions are using popular internet technology in an effort to bring more young people into the fold.
05/29/2019
07:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E118Robert Mueller Gives His Take on the Mueller Report
Special Counsel Robert Mueller gives a confusing press conference about the results of his investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.
05/29/2019
06:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E118Mitch McConnell's Supreme Court Villainy, Netflix's Pro-Choice Activism & A Weatherman's Outrage
Sen. Mitch McConnell takes his hypocrisy to the next level, Netflix threatens to boycott filming in Georgia due to its anti-abortion law, and an Ohio weatherman lashes out.
05/29/2019
