Ahamed's Ramadan Diary
A Miracle on North Edgemont Street - Uncensored
Season 2 E 2 • 06/14/2018
Ahamed wakes up to find a dog in his apartment, but he has no clue where she came from or who she belongs to.
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS1 • E5Eid
Ahamed takes time to reflect on his month of fasting during his Eid party.
07/21/2017
01:47
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS1 • E1Ahamed Weinberg
Ahamed Weinberg eats as much as he can before his fast begins.
07/24/2017
02:07
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS1 • E2Allah Carte
Ahamed's job as a food deliveryman is making him miserable during Ramadan.
07/24/2017
02:16
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS1 • E3Hamburger
Ahamed's date with a Muslim woman takes a turn when their food arrives before sundown.
07/24/2017
01:59
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS1 • E4Lobster
When Ahamed sees a lobster in his toilet, he searches for answers but has trouble finding its meaning.
07/24/2017
05:01
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS2 • E1She's Faking It - Uncensored
Ramadan has begun, and Ahamed is struggling to stay focused while fasting.
05/31/2018
04:19
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS2 • E2A Miracle on North Edgemont Street - Uncensored
Ahamed wakes up to find a dog in his apartment, but he has no clue where she came from or who she belongs to.
06/14/2018
03:54
Ahamed's Ramadan DiaryS2 • E3You Need a Man - Uncensored
While still reeling from their breakup, Ahamed has an uncomfortable run-in with Rabia.
06/15/2018
