The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

December 9, 2015 - Marion Cotillard

Season 21 E 34 • 12/09/2015

Ronny Chieng looks on the bright side of global warming, Adam Lowitt breaks down a GOP presidential forum at a Jewish league, and Marion Cotillard discusses "Macbeth."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E22
November 11, 2015 - Chris Hayes

Desi Lydic fact-checks GOP presidential candidates' statements from the Republican debate, and MSNBC's Chris Hayes weighs in on the presidential hopefuls.
11/11/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E25
November 17, 2015 - Timbaland

Trevor examines the politicization of the ISIS attacks in Paris, Roy Wood Jr. explains why Alabama is refusing Syrian refugees, and Timbaland discusses "The Emperor of Sound."
11/17/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E26
November 18, 2015 - Ted Koppel

Jessica Williams explains why Ben Carson dropped a foreign policy adviser, Kristen Schaal weighs in on schools that prohibit leggings, and Ted Koppel discusses "Lights Out."
11/18/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E27
November 19, 2015 - David Rees

Mike Huckabee equates Syrian refugees with food, a lone Missourian decides the fate of her district's sales tax, and David Rees talks about "Going Deep with David Rees."
11/19/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E28
November 30, 2015 - Spike Lee

Donald Trump mocks a handicapped reporter, Jordan Klepper weighs in on a shooting at Planned Parenthood, and filmmaker Spike Lee discusses "Chi-Raq."
11/30/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E29
December 1, 2015 - Nick Cannon

World leaders head to Paris for the COP21 climate conference, Jessica Williams searches for a hoverboard that actually flies, and Nick Cannon discusses the film "Chi-Raq."
12/01/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E30
December 2, 2015 - Lupita Nyong'o

Hacking activist group Anonymous declares war on ISIS, Jordan Klepper examines the food industry, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Eclipsed."
12/02/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E31
December 3, 2015 - Idris Elba

President Obama addresses a mass shooting in Southern California, Ted Cruz releases hours of raw footage from filming campaign ads, and Idris Elba discusses "Luther."
12/03/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E32
December 7, 2015 - Jon Stewart

MSNBC ransacks the home of terrorism suspects on live TV, and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart returns to shame Congress into renewing health care for 9/11 first responders.
12/07/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E33
December 8, 2015 - Tom Perez

Donald Trump calls for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., Hasan Minhaj examines white conservative extremists, and Labor Secretary Tom Perez discusses the middle class.
12/08/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E35
December 10, 2015 - Michael Strahan

Jordan Klepper tries to determine if a good guy with a gun really is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun, and Michael Strahan discusses his memoir, "Wake Up Happy."
12/10/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E36
December 14, 2015 - Andy Cohen

ISIS releases a Chinese recruitment song, The Best F#@king News Team debates a controversial zombie nativity scene, and Andy Cohen discusses his miniseries "Then and Now."
12/14/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E38
December 16, 2015 - Will Smith

Jeb Bush stands up to Donald Trump during the latest GOP debate, Desi Lydic fact-checks the Republican candidates, and Will Smith discusses the biopic "Concussion."
12/16/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E39
December 17, 2015 - Will Ferrell

The Best F#@king News Team reviews the biggest headlines of 2015, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assembles a pop supergroup, and Will Ferrell chats about "Daddy's Home."
12/17/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E40
January 4, 2016 - David Cross

A new open-carry gun law goes into effect in Texas, Fox News spends New Year's Eve with the GOP presidential candidates, and David Cross discusses his show "Todd Margaret."
01/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E41
January 5, 2016 - Ryan Coogler

Jordan Klepper sends a care package to a militia group involved in an armed standoff at a federal building in Oregon, and director Ryan Coogler discusses his film "Creed."
01/05/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E42
January 6, 2016 - David J. Peterson

President Obama takes executive action on gun regulation, Hasan Minhaj examines the secondary sneaker market, and David J. Peterson discusses "The Art of Language Invention."
01/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E43
January 7, 2016 - Dalia Mogahed

Donald Trump questions Ted Cruz's presidential eligibility, Jessica Williams breaks down a campaign ad on immigration, and Dalia Mogahed discusses Islamic stereotypes.
01/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E44
January 11, 2016 - Colin Quinn

Mexico captures drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Roy Wood Jr. prepares for President Obama's final State of the Union address, and Colin Quinn chats about "Cop Show."
01/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E45
January 12, 2016 - Greg Gutfeld

Bernie Sanders closes in on Hillary Clinton in the polls, Al Madrigal examines an Apache tribe's fight for land in Arizona, and Greg Gutfeld discusses "How to Be Right."
01/12/2016
