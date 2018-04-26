The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 15, 2018 - Gayle King
Season 23 E 113 • 05/15/2018
President Trump ends his nights by chatting with Sean Hannity, Ronny Chieng weighs in on Michigan's first police cat, and CBS's Gayle King discusses her book "Note to Self."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E103Extended - April 26, 2018 - James Forman Jr.
North Korea's nuclear testing site collapses, President Trump launches into an unhinged tirade on "Fox & Friends," and author James Forman Jr. discusses "Locking Up Our Own."
04/26/2018
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E104April 30, 2018 - Kevin Young
President Trump takes credit for a summit between the two Koreas, Michelle Wolf sparks outrage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Kevin Young discusses "Brown."
04/30/2018
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E105May 1, 2018 - Antoinette Robertson
Robert Mueller's questions for President Trump are leaked to the press, Michael Kosta chats with a 27th Amendment hero, and Antoinette Robertson discusses "Dear White People."
05/01/2018
24:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E106Extended - May 2, 2018 - Michael Hayden
Donald Trump is accused of faking his doctor's note, Kanye West comes under fire for saying slavery was "a choice," and Michael Hayden discusses "The Assault on Intelligence."
05/02/2018
23:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E107Extended - May 3, 2018 - David Blaine
Rudy Giuliani lights a fire under the Stormy Daniels scandal, Lewis Black sounds off about midterm primary battles, and magician David Blaine chats about "David Blaine Live."
05/03/2018
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E108May 7, 2018 - Ronan Farrow
An NHL player goes on a face-licking spree, Michael Kosta breaks down Rudy Giuliani's defense strategy for President Trump, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "War on Peace."
05/07/2018
24:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E109Extended - May 8, 2018 - Jon Meacham
President Trump ditches the Iran nuclear deal, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman faces sexual abuse allegations, and Jon Meacham discusses "The Soul of America."
05/08/2018
22:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E110Extended - May 9, 2018 - Diane Guerrero
Don Blankenship loses his Senate primary bid in West Virginia, Trevor highlights gun-happy police officers, and Diane Guerrero discusses her memoir "In the Country We Love."
05/09/2018
26:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E111Extended - May 10, 2018 - Joaquin Castro
A black Yale student is interrogated by police for napping, Desi Lydic investigates a refugee flow from the U.S. to Canada, and Rep. Joaquin Castro sits down with Trevor.
05/10/2018
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E112May 14, 2018 - Michael C. Hall
President Trump opens a controversial U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, John Kelly makes disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants, and Michael C. Hall chats about "Safe."
05/14/2018
21:29
President Trump ends his nights by chatting with Sean Hannity, Ronny Chieng weighs in on Michigan's first police cat, and CBS's Gayle King discusses her book "Note to Self."
05/15/2018
27:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E114Extended - May 16, 2018 - Terry Crews
Betsy DeVos shutters investigations into for-profit colleges, John Bolton jeopardizes U.S.-North Korea peace talks, and Terry Crews discusses "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
05/16/2018
21:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E115Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr. Vol. 2
In this compilation of his finest reporting, Roy Wood Jr. learns about a subscription box to end racism, attends a pro-gun rally and addresses the state of "black s**t."
05/17/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E116Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic Vol. 2
Desi Lydic meets the unfortunate souls tasked with translating Donald Trump, a conservative golf course owner threatened by the border wall and a sex robot.
05/21/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E117Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng Vol. 2
Ronny Chieng meets a professional wrestler championing progressive politics, finds the best Chicago pizza in an unlikely place and creates his own cryptocurrency.
05/22/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E118Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulce Sloan
In this collection of her finest work, Dulce Sloan writes an anthem for women, scopes out the prototypes for Donald Trump's border wall and takes a job as a 911 operator.
05/23/2018
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E119Your Moment of Them: The Best of Michael Kosta
In this compilation, Michael Kosta explores the wrong-but-legal zone, tours New York's most problematic statues and can't stop being "woke" about sports.
05/24/2018
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E120May 29, 2018 - Johnny Knoxville
Immigration officials separate families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Roy Wood Jr. contributes to Starbucks's racial bias training, and Johnny Knoxville discusses "Action Point."
05/29/2018
23:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E121Extended - May 30, 2018 - Tarana Burke
President Trump pushes a wild conspiracy theory to discredit the FBI, Fox News pundits react to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, and Tarana Burke discusses the Me Too movement.
05/30/2018
24:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E122Extended - May 31, 2018 - Cynthia Nixon
Kim Kardashian meets with President Trump at the White House, Ronny Chieng takes aim at a greedy televangelist, and Cynthia Nixon discusses her bid for governor of New York.
05/31/2018
