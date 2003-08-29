Comedy Central Presents
Comedy Central Presents Carlos Alazraqui
Season 8 E 10 • 02/27/2004
Carlos Alazraqui explains that being the Taco Bell dog isn't an aphrodisiac, that Americans are just cocky teenagers and that there's not such thing as “honorable combat.”
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E27Comedy Central Presents Arnez J.
Arnez J. reflects on 9/11, talks about getting overmedicated at dental surgery and explains why men should roleplay for their women.
08/29/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E28Rich Vos
Rich Vos shares stories about hellish travel destinations and his daughter's attractive teacher.
09/05/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E1John Heffron
John Heffron explains the difference between women and video games, then laments his diminishing sex life.
01/30/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E2Dat Phan
Dat Phan talks about his Asian-American upbringing, taunting his Vietnamese mother and what it likes being in interracial relationships.
01/30/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E3D.C. Benny
D.C. Benny shares dentist horror stories and describes the worst things about riding the subway in New York City.
02/06/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E4Frank Caliendo
Frank Caliendo serves up a wide range of impressions, including George W. Bush, John Madden and Scooby-Doo.
02/06/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E6Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart explains why being a newlywed is rough, learns that driving a big truck won't make him taller and talks about his mother's go-to answer for when things go wrong.
02/13/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E7Eddie Gossling
Eddie Gossling describes a misguided alien abduction and the stinginess of Episcopalian priests.
02/20/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E8Jimmy Shubert
Jimmy Shubert gives his take on frog licking, office rage and stoic fish.
02/20/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E10Vanessa Hollingshead
Vanessa Hollingshed talks about unrealistic beauty standards, performing for the troops and why her curly hair is like a drug addict living on top of her head.
02/27/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E11Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia discusses the struggles of trying to lose weight, the dating world and drinking in a laundromat.
03/05/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E12Doug Benson
Doug Benson offers his marijuana-infused perspective on "The Vagina Monologues" and describes his efforts to be a more relatable comedian.
03/05/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E13Tom Cotter
Tom Cotter talks about his Irish and Scottish heritage, drinking too much on a plane and the changing lexicon of English.
03/12/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E15Bob Oschack
Bob Oschack explains why marriage in L.A. is like a drug, why babies are better than lazy friends and why New York needs the south more than the south needs New York.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E14Demetri Martin
Demetri Martin believes having a stutter is a good thing, thinks drunken backseat drivers are dangerous and explains why he avoids escalators.
03/19/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E17Vince Morris
Vince Morris discuss his dad’s propensity for smoking in the dark, his annoyance with mispronunciations and the subjectivity of the English language.
03/26/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E16Gene Pompa
Gene Pompa talks about getting typecast as a Latino criminal, reflects on his Southern California upbringing and describes how he spices up his sex life.
03/26/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E18Greg Giraldo
Greg Giraldo lays out solutions for many of life's problems, including how to solve a reindeer shortage, how to raise fireproof children and how to treat the elderly.
04/02/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS8 • E20Jimmy Dore
Jimmy Dore describes the kinds of tattoos librarians might have, recalls attending Catholic school and reveals his attraction to Jude Law.
04/09/2004
