@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, January 8, 2014
Season 1 E 19 • 01/08/2014
Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate and Tom Lennon come up with cheese-themed movie titles and review a new North Korean product as Tom tries for his first @midnight victory.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E8Thursday, October 31, 2013
Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Steve Agee answer questions about the supernatural and make up an Amazon wish list for the New Orleans Pelicans' terrifying new mascot.
10/31/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E9Monday, November 4, 2013
Jonah Ray, Ali Wong and Howard Kremer interpret emoji, guess the most expensive item sold at Oprah Winfrey's yard sale and come up with gross kinds of coffee.
11/04/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E10Tuesday, November 5, 2013
Rhys Darby, Michael Che and Iliza Shlesinger invent tag lines for bizarre Etsy products and compare Yelp reviews of Chuck E. Cheese and jail.
11/05/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E11Wednesday, November 6, 2013
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Ron Funches mourn the loss of Blockbuster and reveal items that they would give away for free on Craigslist.
11/06/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E12Thursday, November 7, 2013
Baron Vaughn, Julie Klausner and Paul F. Tompkins seperate Ryan Gosling and Ryan Seacrest fan fiction, tweet from the moon landing and invent BuzzFeed lists.
11/07/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E13Monday, November 11, 2013
John Hodgman, Grace Helbig and Kurt Braunohler question someone who still uses Myspace and guess whether tweets are hashtagged #stoned, #drunk or #pregnant.
11/11/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E14Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Nikki Glaser, Judd Apatow and David Koechner write the OkCupid profile for an alleged drug cartel member and come up with humiliating Google searches.
11/12/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E15Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Andi Osho, Neal Brennan and David Spade comment on photobombed Instagrams, Vines from Vegas and Nicolas Cage's sex photos.
11/13/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E16Thursday, November 14, 2013
Tom Lennon, Paul Scheer and Doug Benson guess @midnight's big news, translate emoji sentences and look at Photoshopped images of male celebs as ladies.
11/14/2013
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E17Monday, January 6, 2014
Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage invent titles for #FutureBooks, judge Madonna's parenting skills and title creepy Pinterest boards.
01/06/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E20Thursday, January 9, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Kristen Schaal and Mike Lawrence browse unorthodox YouTube workout videos, create Chinese video game titles and try to make Chris cringe.
01/09/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E21Monday, January 13, 2014
Cristela Alonzo, Matt Braunger and Kyle Kinane create professional wrestling TV show titles, spot the fake event on Eventbrite and build ridiculous Tumblr blogs.
01/13/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E22Tuesday, January 14, 2014
Rory Scovel, Jon Dore and Beth Stelling create knock-off band names, translate emoji sentences and explore the world of Airbnb.
01/14/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E23Wednesday, January 15, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Neal Brennan attempt to identify Lil Za, make up #CelebrityCrimes and listen to goth confessions.
01/15/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E24Thursday, January 16, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, Jen Kirkman and Mike Lawrence find out what Vine trend LeBron James inspired, come up with romantic action movies and get a visit from Kevin Bacon.
01/16/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E25Monday, January 20, 2014
Arden Myrin, Al Madrigal and Rob Huebel create bad reality show titles, figure out whether cats are rich or poor and think of free stuff to give away on Craiglist.
01/20/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E26Tuesday, January 21, 2014
Scott Aukerman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Brian Posehn create candy-themed band names, read the latest celebrity fan fiction and confess to embarrassing Google searches.
01/21/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E27Wednesday, January 22, 2014
Sean O'Connor, Annie Lederman and Julian McCullough create new extreme sports for the X Games, answer autocorrected texts from moms and celebrate Guy Fieri's birthday.
01/22/2014
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E28Thursday, January 23, 2014
Julie Klausner, Horatio Sanz and Jon Daly come up with rejected Grammy categories, get into the heads of American Apparel models and write subject lines for unwanted emails.
01/23/2014
