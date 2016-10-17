@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Season 4 E 21 • 11/09/2016
Paul F. Tompkins, Whitney Cummings and Ron Funches relive odd campaign gaffes, imagine life in Canada and sum up the #2016ElectionIn3Words in this live election night episode.
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E9Monday, October 17, 2016
Robert Kirkman, Jonah Ray and Adam Conover follow up on a cliffhanger from a previous episode, describe the odd ways fans show support for musicians and list #VideoGameCelebs.
10/17/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E10Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Matthew Broussard, Carmen Lynch and Jesse Joyce come clean about the damaging things they've said, list Melania Trump's potential goals as first lady and #AddAMovieRuinAMovie.
10/18/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E11Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Andrew Orvedahl, Ben Roy and Adam Cayton-Holland determine how Julian Assange will pass the time without internet access, list #PoliticalFoods and debate hot-button issues.
10/19/2016
26:45
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E13Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Brandon Johnson, Mary Lynn Rajskub and David Koechner list #BaseballBands, hear from former President George W. Bush (Will Ferrell) and comment on political artwork.
10/25/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E14Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Lauren Ash, Nico Santos and Colton Dunn of "Superstore" list meme-related lawsuits, try out awkward pickup lines and make up #NicerRap.
10/26/2016
21:55
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E15Extended - Thursday, October 27, 2016 - Uncensored
Jenny Zigrino, Chris Garcia and Jordan Morris update Bible verses, list Hillary Clinton's squad goals and tell #ScaryStoriesIn5Words in this extended, uncensored episode.
10/27/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E16Monday, October 31, 2016
Kevin Pereira, April Richardson and Moshe Kasher break down a misspelled anti-Hillary Clinton slogan, list raunchy NFL penalties and make up #CandySongs.
10/31/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E17Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Dana Gould, Nate Mooney and Janet Varney of "Stan Against Evil" spread rumors about Donald Trump, list life-extending internet activities and make up #SexySuperheroes.
11/01/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E18Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Jim Norton, Jena Friedman and Ryan Stout list horrible celebrity memoirs, learn about the negative side effects of male birth control and envision the #2016ElectionInAMovie.
11/02/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E20Monday, November 7, 2016
Johnathan Fernandez, Alice Wetterlund and Jordan Rock give a toast with flaming drinks, explain why #ImVotingBecause and guess what busy people are on their way to accomplish.
11/07/2016
24:00
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E21Tuesday, November 8, 2016
11/09/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E22Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Megan Neuringer, Vladimir Caamano and Chris D'Elia imagine how Barack Obama will break the ice with President-elect Donald Trump and make up #WeedQuotes.
11/09/2016
21:46
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E23Extended - Thursday, November 10, 2016 - Uncensored
Sean Donnelly, Matt Braunger and Jen Kirkman assign movie titles to our simulated reality, catch sexy Pokemon and name #OneLetterOffBands in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/10/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E24Monday, November 14, 2016
Arden Myrin, Samm Levine and Doug Benson give President-elect Donald Trump some pointers, guess the source of a bizarre sound and create #ScienceCelebs.
11/14/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E25Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Flula Borg, Sara Schaefer and Randy Liedtke learn secrets from Julian Assange's stylish feline, list #CatTV shows and relay dog 911 calls in this special adorable episode.
11/15/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E26Wednesday, November 16, 2016
James Davis, Arielle Vandenberg and Dan Levy list the possible effects of Donald Trump's proposed import tax, make up #SickBands and give in-store Black Friday announcements.
11/16/2016
23:49
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E27Extended - Thursday, November 17, 2016 - Uncensored
Willam Belli, Justin Martindale and Bridget Everett rap about Thanksgiving, list #ThanksgivingMovies and ponder eroticist Chuck Tingle in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/17/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E28Monday, November 28, 2016
Pete Holmes, Hari Kondabolu and Joe DeRosa issue Canadian Black Friday announcements, guess the hero of Chuck Tingle's latest erotic novel and list #OneWordOffVideoGames.
11/28/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E29Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Chelsey Crisp, Dana Carvey and Scott Aukerman make up new holidays, divulge the ways in which they're triggered by Santa Claus and invent #SexyDisney movies.
11/29/2016
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E30Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo and Matt Goldich predict what Mitt Romney would say to be part of Donald Trump's cabinet, list #MillennialMusicals and rewrite book titles.
11/30/2016
