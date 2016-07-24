Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle

Roast Battle: Night One - Uncensored

Season 1 E 2 • 07/28/2016

To kick off Roast Battle, David Spade, Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross judge four matchups, including Sam Morril versus Steve Rannazzisi and Jimmy Carr versus Christi Chiello.

Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S1 • E1
Road to Roast Battle

Jeff Ross and Brian Moses take the Roast Battle to L.A., Austin, Chicago and New York to find the most brutal insult comics in the country.
07/24/2016
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S1 • E2
Roast Battle: Night One - Uncensored

To kick off Roast Battle, David Spade, Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross judge four matchups, including Sam Morril versus Steve Rannazzisi and Jimmy Carr versus Christi Chiello.
07/28/2016
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S1 • E3
Roast Battle: Night Two - Uncensored

On night two, Whoopi Goldberg and Anthony Jeselnik join Jeff Ross to judge four battles, including Mike Lawrence versus Matthew Broussard and Ralphie May versus Ms. Pat.
07/29/2016
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S1 • E4
Roast Battle: Night Three - Uncensored

In the quarterfinals, Seth Rogen and Jimmy Kimmel help Jeff Ross judge four battles, including face offs between Mike Lawrence and Ralphie May and Jimmy Carr and Earl Skakel.
07/30/2016
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S1 • E5
Roast Battle: Night Four - Uncensored

Sarah Silverman and Judd Apatow join Jeff Ross to judge the live finale, which features battles between Sarah Tiana, K. Trevor Wilson, Earl Skakel and Mike Lawrence.
07/31/2016
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S2 • E1
Roast Battle II: New York Regionals

In the regional competition, J.P. McDade battles Yamaneika Saunders, and Scott Chaplain takes on his friend Eli Sairs at New York City's famed Comedy Cellar.
01/01/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S2 • E2
Roast Battle II: Denver & Atlanta Regionals

Comedians go head to head in a battle of insults at Atlanta's Laughing Skull and Denver's Comedy Works to determine who will go on to compete at Roast Battle.
01/08/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S2 • E5
Roast Battle II: Night One

Eight of the 16 comedians face off to see who can sling the sickest burns as Jeff Ross, Snoop Dogg and Anthony Jeselnik decide who moves on to the next round.
01/26/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S2 • E6
Roast Battle II: Night Two

Eight comedians face off to see who can sling the sickest burns as Jeff Ross, Whitney Cummings and Ken Jeong decide who moves on to the next round.
01/27/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S2 • E7
Roast Battle II: Night Three

In the quarter finals, the eight fiercest comedians compete in one-on-one battles as Jeff Ross, Sarah Silverman and John Mayer determine who will move on to the finals.
01/28/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S2 • E8
Roast Battle II: Night Four

The four remaining comics go head to head, and judges Jeff Ross, Patton Oswalt, T.J. Miller, Jason Sudeikis and Natasha Leggero determine who will emerge victorious.
01/29/2017
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
S3 • E1
Roast Battle III: Sarah Tiana vs. Dolph Ziggler

To kick off the third season of Roast Battle, Todd Barry and Brendon Walsh go burn for burn, and Sarah Tiana faces off against Dolph Ziggler.
07/30/2018
Jeff Ross Presents: Roast BattleS3 E1
Roast Battle III - Dolph Ziggler vs. Sarah Tiana - Uncensored

Pro wrestler Dolph Ziggler steps into a different kind of ring to trade verbal jabs with comedian Sarah Tiana.
07/30/2018
