The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

November 9, 2020 - Ruby Bridges & Anthony Anderson

Season 26 E 24 • 11/09/2020

President Trump refuses to concede the election to Joe Biden, activist Ruby Bridges discusses her book "This Is Your Time," and actor Anthony Anderson talks about his role on "black-ish."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E15
October 23, 2020 - Alicia Garza & Rashida Jones

Trevor covers the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, activist Alicia Garza discusses her book "The Purpose of Power," and Rashida Jones talks about "On the Rocks."
10/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E16
October 26, 2020 - Bruce Springsteen

Early voting surges in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, and Bruce Springsteen talks about his album and documentary "Letter to You."
10/26/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E17
October 27, 2020 - Chelsea Handler

Jaboukie Young-White serves as President Trump's beleaguered teleprompter operator, Desi Lydic talks to undecided voters, and comedian Chelsea Handler discusses her special "Evolution."
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E18
October 28, 2020 - Ice Cube

Trevor examines Halloween in the coronavirus era, Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's 100 worst scandals, and Ice Cube discusses the Contract with Black America.
10/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E19
October 29, 2020 - Kamala Harris

Roy Wood Jr. discusses Black men's support for President Trump, Jordan Klepper chats with Trump rally-goers in Lancaster, PA, and Trevor talks to vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
10/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E990
Remembering RBG - A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic

Desi Lydic celebrates the legacy of iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while coping with her passing in a show featuring interviews with Imani Gandy, Elizabeth Warren and more.
10/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E20
November 2, 2020 - Michael Harriot

Roy Wood Jr. highlights more of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Michael Kosta talks to suburban white women who support Trump, and The Root's Michael Harriot discusses the Black vote.
11/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E21
November 3, 2020 - Live Coverage of Election Night

In this one-hour special, Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents provide live Election Night coverage as America braces itself to find out who will win the Trump-Biden presidential race.
11/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E22
November 4, 2020 - Geraldo Cadava & Evan Osnos

Roy Wood Jr. gives up on polls over the unexpected closeness of Election 2020, Trevor talks to "The Hispanic Republican" author Geraldo Cadava, and Evan Osnos discusses his book "Joe Biden."
11/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E23
November 5, 2020 - Soledad O'Brien

Coronavirus cases soar in the U.S., Michael Kosta learns about potential post-election chaos, and Soledad O'Brien discusses problematic punditry and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E25
November 10, 2020 - Lenny Kravitz

GOP leaders back President Trump's refusal to concede to Joe Biden, Trevor breaks down the history of presidential concession speeches, and Lenny Kravitz discusses his book "Let Love Rule."
11/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E26
November 11, 2020 - Halsey

Trevor highlights some uplifting developments, Michael Kosta talks to Americans seeking dental care in Mexico, and singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her book "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E27
November 12, 2020 - Megan Rapinoe & Forest Whitaker

Africa sets a global example for how to handle COVID-19, soccer star Megan Rapinoe discusses her memoir "One Life," and actor Forest Whitaker talks about his holiday film "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E28
November 16, 2020 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

President Trump continues to insist he won reelection, Desi Lydic tries to reason with her paranoid "cousin" Tucker Carlson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses two film adaptations of his books.
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E29
November 17, 2020 - Kevin Hart

Trevor gives a primer on faithless electors, Jordan Klepper talks to pro-Trump demonstrators at the Million MAGA March, and Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given."
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E30
November 18, 2020 - Lucy McBath & Lindsey Vonn

Lewis Black reacts to the rise of far-right news networks in the U.S., Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses her memoir "Standing Our Ground," and Lindsey Vonn talks about "The Pack."
11/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E31
November 19, 2020 - Bill Gates

Rudy Giuliani has a hair dye malfunction, Trevor examines the pandemic's effects on Thanksgiving, and Bill Gates discusses COVID-19, climate change and his new podcast with Rashida Jones.
11/19/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E32
November 30, 2020 - Stephen Curry

Donald Trump advances cruel policies in the final days of his presidency, Dulce Sloan examines the economic costs of climate change, and Stephen Curry discusses the launch of Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E33
December 1, 2020 - Ernest Cline & Rosie Perez

President Trump raises $170 million for his Election Defense Fund, author Ernest Cline discusses "Ready Player Two," and actor Rosie Perez talks about "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E34
December 2, 2020 - Brit Bennett & Michael J. Fox

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. examine racial discrimination in housing, Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," and Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future."
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34
Brit Bennett - Exploring Colorism with "The Vanishing Half"

Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," which examines America's history of Black people who pass as white in order to navigate the racial hierarchy of the Jim Crow era.
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34
Michael J. Fox - "No Time Like the Future"

Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future," finding hope and gratitude in the face of his health struggles and fundraising to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34
U.K. Vaccine Approval & A Politician's Sex Party Scandal

The U.K. becomes the first country to approve a fully-tested COVID-19 vaccine, Belgium regulates bathroom use at parties, and a homophobic Hungarian politician is busted at a gay sex party.
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Racism in Housing

Trevor dives into the long and ongoing history of discrimination against African Americans seeking housing, and Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) offers an opportunistic solution.
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34
Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home - Pardon Schemes

President Trump reportedly considers preemptive pardons for members of his family, and someone apparently offered to bribe him with a campaign contribution in exchange for a pardon.
12/02/2020
