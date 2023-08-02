Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Refuse Service/Downward Dumbass
Season 1 E 10 • 04/20/2023
Beavis and Butt-Head intentionally create a hostile work environment, and Beavis finds himself trapped in a pair of snug yoga pants at the mall.
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E1Escape Room/The Special One
Beavis and Butt-Head try to get out of a "mummy tomb" escape room, and Beavis meets a friendly dumpster fire in the back of a Mega Wings chicken restaurant.
02/08/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E2Boxed In/Beekeepers
Beavis and Butt-Head find themselves stuck in a cardboard box at school, and they try to get rich by selling their own honey at a farmers market.
02/15/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E3Roof/River
Beavis and Butt-Head get stuck on Tom Anderson's roof, and the boys get into trouble when they go tubing on the river to impress the ladies.
02/22/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E4The New Enemy/The Doppelganger
Beavis and Butt-Head seek revenge on raccoons for stealing their nachos, and Beavis gets stuck with a stranger who looks like Butt-Head.
02/22/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E5Nice Butt-Head/Home Aide
The school psychiatrist puts Butt-Head on medication to manage his aggression, and a middle-aged, unemployed Beavis finds work as an in-home caregiver.
03/01/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E6Virtual Stupidity/Locked Out
Beavis and Butt-Head traipse through the mall while wearing sunglasses they think are virtual reality headsets, and the boys try to break into their own house.
03/08/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E7Kidney/The Good Deed
Old Beavis and Butt-Head get into a kidney-busting battle of wills, and the boys embark on a toxic mission to make sure everyone at the school dance scores.
03/15/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E8Two Stupid Men/Freaky Friday
Old Beavis and Butt-Head perform their civic duty as jury members, and their younger selves accidentally switch bodies "Freaky Friday" style.
03/15/2023
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-HeadS1 • E9Weird Girl/Time Travelers
Beavis becomes the object of a classmate's fiery affection, and the boys discover time travel while on a school trip.
04/20/2023
