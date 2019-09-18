Lights Out with David Spade
October 7, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry & Chris Franjola
Season 1 E 36 • 10/07/2019
Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry and Chris Franjola discuss "Joker," Justin Bieber's feud with PETA and a trend of celebrities giving out their phone numbers on social media.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E26September 18, 2019 - Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana, Fred Armisen & Sean Penn
Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana and Fred Armisen discuss the newest bachelor on "The Bachelor" and Antonio Brown's odd doctor's visits, and Spade gets a tattoo from Sean Penn.
09/18/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E27September 19, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey & Fortune Feimster
Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey and Fortune Feimster talk about relationship rumors surrounding two "Dancing with the Stars" contestants and give their take on a new text-analyzing app.
09/19/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E28September 23, 2019 - Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin & Joel McHale
Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin and Joel McHale discuss Peter Dinklage's Emmy win, "Fleabag" star Brett Gelman calls in, and former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill tries stand-up.
09/23/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E29September 24, 2019 - Christina P., Michael Rapaport & Dulce Sloan
Christina P., Michael Rapaport and Dulce Sloan discuss Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" music video, Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon wedding registry and a viral gender reveal stunt.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E30September 25, 2019 - Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall & Annie Lederman
Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall and Annie Lederman discuss Jon Cryer's virginity rumors and a Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries, and Spade moonlights on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/25/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E31September 26, 2019 - Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon & Matt Walsh
Spade riffs on Tekashi 6ix9ine refusing witness protection, and Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Matt Walsh discuss Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime gig.
09/26/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E32September 30, 2019 - Erin Foster, Sara Foster & Kevin Nealon
Erin Foster, Sara Foster and Kevin Nealon discuss Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding, Aaron Carter's new face tattoo and Miley Cyrus's spat with her mom.
09/30/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E33October 1, 2019 - Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt & Lauren Sivan
Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt and Lauren Sivan discuss a California law benefitting college athletes and Kevin Durant's birthday party, and Spade honors lesser-known sports stars.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E34October 2, 2019 - Maya Rudolph & Martin Short
Spade dishes on Kanye West's accidental album release, and Maya Rudolph and Martin Short discuss helicopter parents and a vendor accused of scamming football fans.
10/02/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E35October 3, 2019 - Deon Cole, Todd Glass & Cristela Alonzo
Deon Cole, Todd Glass and Cristela Alonzo discuss Robert De Niro's legal woes and a viral subway opera singer, and Spade adds sound effects to Liz Carey's street interviews.
10/03/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E36October 7, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry & Chris Franjola
Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry and Chris Franjola discuss "Joker," Justin Bieber's feud with PETA and a trend of celebrities giving out their phone numbers on social media.
10/07/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E37October 8, 2019 - Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho & Brett Gelman
Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho and Brett Gelman discuss Instagram's latest update and Kylie Jenner's $3 million car, and Bobby Miyamoto performs.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E38October 9, 2019 - Leighton Meester, Taran Killam & Brad Garrett
Leighton Meester, Taran Killam and Brad Garrett of "Single Parents" discuss Drake's feud with his dad and a bridesmaid-for-hire service, and Spade's mom critiques the show.
10/09/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E39October 10, 2019 - Ron Funches, Adam Devine & Alexandra Shipp
"Jexi" stars Ron Funches, Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp discuss a "Sesame Street" addiction storyline and Uber's pet-friendly service, and Spade goes to an Eagles concert.
10/10/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E40October 14, 2019 - Brad Williams, Eleanor Kerrigan & Adam Ray
Brad Williams, Eleanor Kerrigan and Adam Ray discuss Taylor Swift's alleged L.A. Kings jinx, deadmau5 tries out for house DJ, and Spade sets out to be the next James Bond.
10/14/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E41October 15, 2019 - Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher, Lara Beitz & Heather Dubrow
Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher and Lara Beitz discuss Zoe Kravitz's role as Catwoman and RuPaul's no-selfie rule, and "Real Housewives" star Heather Dubrow tries stand-up.
10/15/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E42October 16, 2019 - Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings & Diplo
Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings and Diplo discuss Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut and Kourtney Kardashian's alleged robbery, and Tim Dillon answers questions from viewers.
10/16/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E43October 17, 2019 - Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum & Dusty Slay
Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum and Dusty Slay discuss Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming wedding, a major cheese theft incident in California and the rise of baby raves.
10/17/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E44October 28, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Kevin Nealon & Dean Delray
Liza Treyger, Kevin Nealon and Dean Delray discuss Ben Affleck's online dating profile and a cringeworthy update of the alphabet song, and Spade recalls his fraternity days.
10/28/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E45October 29, 2019 - Christina P., Jon Lovitz & Benji Aflalo
Christina P., Jon Lovitz and Benji Aflalo discuss Kanye West's upcoming tour, Spade chats with a young Chris Farley fan, and Charlotte McKinney makes her stand-up debut.
10/29/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E46October 30, 2019 - Louie Anderson, Joey Diaz & Sarah Tiana
Louie Anderson, Joey Diaz and Sarah Tiana discuss Facebook's ban on sexualized emojis and the University of Oxford's applause policy, and Spade explains internet slang to his mom.
10/30/2019
Highlight
04:40
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E46Facebook's Ban on Suggestive Emojis & The University of Oxford's No-Applause Policy
Louie Anderson, Joey Diaz and Sarah Tiana discuss a crackdown on sexually suggestive emojis on social media and The University of Oxford's ban on clapping at commencement.
10/31/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021