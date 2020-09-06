The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
June 25, 2020 - Jon Stewart
Season 25 E 123 • 06/25/2020
TV shows glorifying lawless cops face backlash, Roy Wood Jr. talks to Dr. Juanakee Adams about protester vandalism of her business, and Jon Stewart discusses "Irresistible."
More
Watching
Full Ep
34:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E113June 9, 2020 - Panel Discussion on Radical Police Reform
Patrisse Cullors, Josie Duffy Rice, Sam Sinyangwe, Mychal Denzel Smith and Alex S. Vitale join Trevor for a panel on movements to radically reimagine policing in the U.S.
06/09/2020
Full Ep
36:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E114June 10, 2020 - Joe Biden
Georgia's primary voters endure long lines and faulty equipment at the polls, and former Vice President Joe Biden discusses police reform and running against President Trump.
06/10/2020
Full Ep
35:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E115June 11, 2020 - Spike Lee & Josh Gad
Roy Wood Jr. proposes a union to counter police unions, Spike Lee discusses his movie "Da 5 Bloods," and actor Josh Gad talks about "Central Park," "Reunited Apart" and more.
06/11/2020
Full Ep
36:27
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E116June 15, 2020 - Stacey Abrams & Alicia Keys
The Supreme Court rules to protect LGBTQ employees' rights, Stacey Abrams discusses "Our Time Is Now," and Alicia Keys talks about her new song "The Perfect Way to Die."
06/15/2020
Full Ep
36:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E117June 16, 2020 - Tim Scott & Gabrielle Union
Jaboukie Young-White helps Michael Kosta become a better ally, Senator Tim Scott discusses police reform, and Gabrielle Union talks about the ubiquity of racism in America.
06/16/2020
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E118June 17, 2020 - Alphonso David & Matt Ryan
President Trump downplays COVID-19, Alphonso David discusses the Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination ruling, and NFL quarterback Matt Ryan talks about his activism.
06/17/2020
Full Ep
36:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E119June 18, 2020 - Kimberly Jones & LL Cool J
Dulce Sloan shares a Juneteenth history lesson, activist Kimberly Jones discusses "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight," and LL Cool J talks about his Rock the Bells initiative.
06/18/2020
Full Ep
36:14
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E120June 22, 2020 - Malcolm Jenkins & Laverne Cox
President Trump's rally in Tulsa, OK, is a dud, Malcolm Jenkins discusses Black Lives Matter and Listen Up Media, and Laverne Cox talks trans representation and "Disclosure."
06/22/2020
Full Ep
36:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E121June 23, 2020 - Seth Stoughton & D.L. Hughley
Trevor examines Black employment barriers, talks to "Evaluating Police Uses of Force" co-author Seth Stoughton and interviews D.L. Hughley about "Surrender, White People!"
06/23/2020
Full Ep
34:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E122June 24, 2020 - Bubba Wallace & John Legend
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on the noose controversy, Trevor introduces Blacklexa, and John Legend talks about fighting for racial equality and his album "Bigger Love."
06/24/2020
Full Ep
36:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E123June 25, 2020 - Jon Stewart
TV shows glorifying lawless cops face backlash, Roy Wood Jr. talks to Dr. Juanakee Adams about protester vandalism of her business, and Jon Stewart discusses "Irresistible."
06/25/2020
Full Ep
36:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E124July 13, 2020 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump finally wears a mask in public, Michael Kosta weighs in on safely reopening schools, and Hillary Clinton discusses the Hulu docuseries "Hillary" and more.
07/13/2020
Full Ep
36:26
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E125July 14, 2020 - Hannibal Buress
Joe Biden leads President Trump in polls, Dulce Sloan highlights the importance of taking the census, and Hannibal Buress discusses his stand-up special "Miami Nights."
07/14/2020
Full Ep
35:35
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E126July 15, 2020 - Katie Porter & Danai Gurira
Trevor highlights corrupt cops in L.A., Rep. Katie Porter weighs in on reopening schools, and actor Danai Gurira discusses Difficult Conversations with My White Friends.
07/15/2020
Full Ep
36:26
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E127July 16, 2020 - Michele Harper & Patton Oswalt
Trevor covers international COVID-19 news, Dr. Michele Harper discusses her memoir "The Beauty in Breaking," and Patton Oswalt talks about "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."
07/16/2020
Full Ep
35:25
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E128July 20, 2020 - Susan Rice & Nathalie Emmanuel
Fox News's Chris Wallace grills President Trump, "Tough Love" author Susan Rice discusses the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, and Nathalie Emmanuel talks "Die Hart."
07/20/2020
Full Ep
36:23
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E129July 21, 2020 - Buju Banton
Trevor highlights heightened unrest in Portland, OR, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss the NBA's "bubble," and Buju Banton talks about his album "Upside Down 2020."
07/21/2020
Full Ep
34:54
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E130July 22, 2020 - Jim Carrey
President Trump pretends to take the coronavirus seriously again, Jordan Klepper visits a pro-Trump boat rally, and Jim Carrey discusses his book "Memoirs and Misinformation."
07/22/2020
Full Ep
35:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E131July 23, 2020 - Esther Perel
Trevor compares America's handling of the Spanish flu and COVID-19, Desi Lydic checks in on her uncle Rudy, and Esther Perel discusses her podcast "Where Should We Begin."
07/23/2020
Full Ep
35:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E132July 27, 2020 - Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
Trevor gives a rundown of COVID-19 news, Desi Lydic helps white people become anti-racist, and "Begin Again" author Eddie S. Glaude Jr. discusses the life of James Baldwin.
07/27/2020
Full Ep
35:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E133July 28, 2020 - Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman
Senate Republicans propose steep cuts to unemployment benefits, Lewis Black would rather die than try outdoor dining, and Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss voting rights.
07/28/2020
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Lewis Black Hates Outdoor Dining More Than Ever
Lewis Black rails against the unique downsides of outdoor dining as restaurants in the U.S. partially reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
07/28/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Second Wave Scares & Trump's Bizarre Doctor Endorsement
Many countries face a second COVID-19 wave, partying Americans refuse to take the pandemic seriously, and President Trump trusts a doctor who believes vaccines are made from alien DNA.
07/28/2020
Highlight
04:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133The GOP's Planned Unemployment Cuts & Trump's FBI Grift
As America's coronavirus crisis rages on, Senate Republicans push for a sizable slash in emergency unemployment funds while giving the green light to questionable expenses.
07/28/2020
Interview
09:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman - The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss their work with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights to ensure safe and accessible elections for all Americans.
07/28/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021