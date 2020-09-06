The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

June 25, 2020 - Jon Stewart

Season 25 E 123 • 06/25/2020

TV shows glorifying lawless cops face backlash, Roy Wood Jr. talks to Dr. Juanakee Adams about protester vandalism of her business, and Jon Stewart discusses "Irresistible."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E113
June 9, 2020 - Panel Discussion on Radical Police Reform

Patrisse Cullors, Josie Duffy Rice, Sam Sinyangwe, Mychal Denzel Smith and Alex S. Vitale join Trevor for a panel on movements to radically reimagine policing in the U.S.
06/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E114
June 10, 2020 - Joe Biden

Georgia's primary voters endure long lines and faulty equipment at the polls, and former Vice President Joe Biden discusses police reform and running against President Trump.
06/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E115
June 11, 2020 - Spike Lee & Josh Gad

Roy Wood Jr. proposes a union to counter police unions, Spike Lee discusses his movie "Da 5 Bloods," and actor Josh Gad talks about "Central Park," "Reunited Apart" and more.
06/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E116
June 15, 2020 - Stacey Abrams & Alicia Keys

The Supreme Court rules to protect LGBTQ employees' rights, Stacey Abrams discusses "Our Time Is Now," and Alicia Keys talks about her new song "The Perfect Way to Die."
06/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E117
June 16, 2020 - Tim Scott & Gabrielle Union

Jaboukie Young-White helps Michael Kosta become a better ally, Senator Tim Scott discusses police reform, and Gabrielle Union talks about the ubiquity of racism in America.
06/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E118
June 17, 2020 - Alphonso David & Matt Ryan

President Trump downplays COVID-19, Alphonso David discusses the Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination ruling, and NFL quarterback Matt Ryan talks about his activism.
06/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E119
June 18, 2020 - Kimberly Jones & LL Cool J

Dulce Sloan shares a Juneteenth history lesson, activist Kimberly Jones discusses "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight," and LL Cool J talks about his Rock the Bells initiative.
06/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E120
June 22, 2020 - Malcolm Jenkins & Laverne Cox

President Trump's rally in Tulsa, OK, is a dud, Malcolm Jenkins discusses Black Lives Matter and Listen Up Media, and Laverne Cox talks trans representation and "Disclosure."
06/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E121
June 23, 2020 - Seth Stoughton & D.L. Hughley

Trevor examines Black employment barriers, talks to "Evaluating Police Uses of Force" co-author Seth Stoughton and interviews D.L. Hughley about "Surrender, White People!"
06/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E122
June 24, 2020 - Bubba Wallace & John Legend

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on the noose controversy, Trevor introduces Blacklexa, and John Legend talks about fighting for racial equality and his album "Bigger Love."
06/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E123
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E124
July 13, 2020 - Hillary Clinton

President Trump finally wears a mask in public, Michael Kosta weighs in on safely reopening schools, and Hillary Clinton discusses the Hulu docuseries "Hillary" and more.
07/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E125
July 14, 2020 - Hannibal Buress

Joe Biden leads President Trump in polls, Dulce Sloan highlights the importance of taking the census, and Hannibal Buress discusses his stand-up special "Miami Nights."
07/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E126
July 15, 2020 - Katie Porter & Danai Gurira

Trevor highlights corrupt cops in L.A., Rep. Katie Porter weighs in on reopening schools, and actor Danai Gurira discusses Difficult Conversations with My White Friends.
07/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E127
July 16, 2020 - Michele Harper & Patton Oswalt

Trevor covers international COVID-19 news, Dr. Michele Harper discusses her memoir "The Beauty in Breaking," and Patton Oswalt talks about "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."
07/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E128
July 20, 2020 - Susan Rice & Nathalie Emmanuel

Fox News's Chris Wallace grills President Trump, "Tough Love" author Susan Rice discusses the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, and Nathalie Emmanuel talks "Die Hart."
07/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E129
July 21, 2020 - Buju Banton

Trevor highlights heightened unrest in Portland, OR, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss the NBA's "bubble," and Buju Banton talks about his album "Upside Down 2020."
07/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E130
July 22, 2020 - Jim Carrey

President Trump pretends to take the coronavirus seriously again, Jordan Klepper visits a pro-Trump boat rally, and Jim Carrey discusses his book "Memoirs and Misinformation."
07/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E131
July 23, 2020 - Esther Perel

Trevor compares America's handling of the Spanish flu and COVID-19, Desi Lydic checks in on her uncle Rudy, and Esther Perel discusses her podcast "Where Should We Begin."
07/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E132
July 27, 2020 - Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Trevor gives a rundown of COVID-19 news, Desi Lydic helps white people become anti-racist, and "Begin Again" author Eddie S. Glaude Jr. discusses the life of James Baldwin.
07/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E133
July 28, 2020 - Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman

Senate Republicans propose steep cuts to unemployment benefits, Lewis Black would rather die than try outdoor dining, and Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss voting rights.
07/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133
Lewis Black Hates Outdoor Dining More Than Ever

Lewis Black rails against the unique downsides of outdoor dining as restaurants in the U.S. partially reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
07/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133
Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Second Wave Scares & Trump's Bizarre Doctor Endorsement

Many countries face a second COVID-19 wave, partying Americans refuse to take the pandemic seriously, and President Trump trusts a doctor who believes vaccines are made from alien DNA.
07/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133
The GOP's Planned Unemployment Cuts & Trump's FBI Grift

As America's coronavirus crisis rages on, Senate Republicans push for a sizable slash in emergency unemployment funds while giving the green light to questionable expenses.
07/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E133
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman - The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss their work with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights to ensure safe and accessible elections for all Americans.
07/28/2020
