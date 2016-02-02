The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

February 29, 2016 - Morris Chestnut

Season 21 E 68 • 02/29/2016

Bernie Sanders takes his loss in the South Carolina primary in stride, Donald Trump unknowingly tweets a Benito Mussolini quote, and Morris Chestnut chats about "Rosewood."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E57
February 2, 2016 - Peter Bergen

Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton win the Iowa caucuses, the correspondents looks back at the Emancipation Proclamation, and Peter Bergen discuses "United States of Jihad."
02/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E58
February 3, 2016 - Hannibal Buress

Ben Carson and Donald Trump accuse Ted Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses, Roy Wood Jr. examines racism in porn, and Hannibal Buress discusses "Comedy Camisado."
02/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E59
February 4, 2016 - Lilly Singh

GOP presidential dropout Rick Santorum endorses Marco Rubio, Ronny Chieng examines a questionable NBA promotion, and Lilly Singh discusses "A Trip to Unicorn Island."
02/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E60
February 8, 2016 - Gillian Jacobs

Donald Trump lashes out at the audience during a GOP debate, Jessica Williams breaks down Beyonce's halftime show, and Gillian Jacobs discusses her Netflix series "Love."
02/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E62
February 10, 2016 - Olivia Wilde

Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump win the New Hampshire primaries, Roy Wood Jr. hits the campaign trail, and Olivia Wilde discusses her role in the HBO series "Vinyl."
02/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E63
February 11, 2016 - Ben Stiller

Jordan Klepper immerses himself in Donald Trump's political circus, Roy Wood Jr. investigates the decline of American fast food, and Ben Stiller chats about "Zoolander 2."
02/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E64
February 22, 2016 - Cory Booker

Jeb Bush drops out of the GOP presidential race, Yoweri Museveni is reelected president of Uganda for a fifth term, and Senator Cory Booker discusses his book "United."
02/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E65
February 23, 2016 - Anthony Mackie

Senate Republicans preemptively veto President Obama's Supreme Court nomination, Jessica Williams investigates a homophobic church, and Anthony Mackie discusses "Triple 9."
02/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E66
February 24, 2016 - Brian Chesky

Donald Trump wins his third straight Republican primary, researchers discover that Adolf Hitler had a micropenis, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses founding his company.
02/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E67
February 25, 2016 - Michael Hayden

Apple refuses to unlock a terrorist's iPhone for the FBI, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders vie for the Black vote, and Michael Hayden discusses "Playing to the Edge."
02/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E68
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E69
March 1, 2016 - Neal Brennan

Iowa lawmakers propose a bill that could allow kids under 14 to shoot handguns, Kristen Schaal examines female body acceptance, and Neal Brennan discusses "3 Mics."
03/01/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E70
March 2, 2016 - Chrissy Teigen

The Best F#@king News Team reveals Trevor's feelings about Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj weighs in on Marco Rubio's primary strategy, and Chrissy Teigen chats about "Cravings."
03/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E71
March 3, 2016 - Bill de Blasio

Mitt Romney disavows Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about an unexpected compromise on gun research, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses New York City's tech industry.
03/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E72
March 7, 2016 - Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

The GOP fights Donald Trump for party control, Roy Wood Jr. and Jessica Williams honor Ben Carson's political career, and Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson discuss "Broad City."
03/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E73
March 8, 2016 - Elliot Page

Jordan Klepper talks to white kids who have only ever known a Black president, Lewis Black reviews Osama bin Laden's will, and Elliot Page discusses his series "Gaycation."
03/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E74
March 9, 2016 - Sacha Baron Cohen

Bernie Sanders pulls a surprise win in the Michigan primary, Jordan Klepper fact-checks Donald Trump's business record, and Sacha Baron Cohen discusses "The Brothers Grimsby."
03/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E75
March 10, 2016 - Padma Lakshmi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the U.S., Ronny Chieng examines the Tri-Faith Initiative in Nebraska, and Padma Lakshmi discusses "Love, Loss, and What We Ate."
03/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E77
March 15, 2016 - Joe Nocera

Hillary Clinton accidentally revives a Benghazi conversation, The Best F#@king News Team provides a service for Donald Trump supporters, and Joe Nocera discusses "Indentured."
03/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E79
March 17, 2016 - Theo James

President Obama nominates Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. debate Third Month Mania matchups, and Theo James discusses "Allegiant."
03/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E80
March 21, 2016 - Shaka Senghor

Trevor examines the media's relationship with Donald Trump, Ronny Chieng investigates artificial intelligence, and Shaka Senghor discusses his memoir "Writing My Wrongs."
03/21/2016
