The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 9, 2020 - Darren Walker
Season 25 E 87 • 04/09/2020
Divorces increase due to pandemic lockdowns, Jordan Klepper learns about doomsday preparation, and Darren Walker discusses the threat COVID-19 poses to incarcerated Americans.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E77March 24, 2020 - DJ D-Nice
President Trump itches for a premature end to social distancing, Michael Kosta gets to know his neighbors via binoculars, and DJ D-Nice talks "Homeschool at Club Quarantine."
03/24/2020
22:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E78March 25, 2020 - Dr. Vivek Murthy
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Ronny Chieng gives a dispatch from Australia, and Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses challenges facing medical professionals and his book "Together."
03/25/2020
23:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E79March 26, 2020 - Dr. Anthony Fauci
Renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the threat posed by COVID-19, and Trevor releases anti-tourism ads to keep people from visiting Florida, Alaska and Hawaii.
03/26/2020
26:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E80March 30, 2020 - Gavin Newsom
Trevor likens President Trump to Joe Exotic from "Tiger King," Jaboukie Young-White interviews Dr. Peter Hotez, and California Governor Gavin Newsom discusses the coronavirus.
03/30/2020
23:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E81March 31, 2020 - Kevin Love
Trevor and his correspondents try to determine what day it is, and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love discusses his efforts to keep arena workers paid during the pandemic.
03/31/2020
23:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E82April 1, 2020 - Gretchen Whitmer
President Trump suddenly gets serious about the coronavirus, Ronny Chieng catches up with Andrew Yang, and Trevor interviews Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about COVID-19.
04/01/2020
32:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E83April 2, 2020 - Bill Gates
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Roy Wood Jr. goes into battle mode against COVID-19, and Bill Gates weighs in on the cause of the pandemic and the resources needed to end it.
04/02/2020
24:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E84April 6, 2020 - Jennifer Garner
Trevor enlists his correspondents to help him figure out how to make a protective mask, and actress Jennifer Garner discusses her charitable initiative, Save with Stories.
04/06/2020
26:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E85April 7, 2020 - Gita Gopinath
Wisconsin holds its primary election despite the pandemic, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cap off Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Trevor interviews IMF economist Gita Gopinath.
04/07/2020
25:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E86April 8, 2020 - Roxane Gay
Black Americans get hit hardest by COVID-19, Dulce Sloan roasts the backgrounds of news anchor footage, and Roxane Gay discusses her effort to help during the pandemic crisis.
04/08/2020
24:15
04/09/2020
26:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E88April 13, 2020 - Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
Trevor covers pandemic-era Easter celebrations, Desi Lydic talks about mental health self-care with Dr. Steven Taylor, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses Feeding America.
04/13/2020
26:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E89April 14, 2020 - Christina Koch
President Trump insists he has total authority over the states, The Daily Show correspondents offer video chatting etiquette, and astronaut Christina Koch chats with Trevor.
04/14/2020
26:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E90April 15, 2020 - Lori Lightfoot
President Trump demands his signature on COVID-19 relief checks, Jaboukie Young-White basks in life under quarantine, and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot chats with Trevor.
04/15/2020
23:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E91April 16, 2020 - Mark Cuban
Trevor examines COVID-19 conspiracy theories, Lewis Black describes his life under quarantine, and Mark Cuban discusses his work with the White House on reopening the economy.
04/16/2020
26:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E92April 20, 2020 - Phil Murphy & Stephen Curry
Right-wing protesters gather to demand an end to statewide coronavirus lockdowns, and Trevor talks to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.
04/20/2020
25:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E93April 21, 2020 - Amanda Nguyen
President Trump announces an immigration ban, Jordan Klepper gets tips from survivalist Pat McNamara, and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen discusses her Survivor Safe Haven program.
04/21/2020
26:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E94April 22, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo
Trevor has an in-depth interview with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his urgent efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the crisis has impacted him personally.
04/22/2020
26:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E95April 23, 2020 - Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds & Teddy Riley
President Trump remains consistently chaotic, Roy Wood Jr. mixes a quarantine cocktail, and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Teddy Riley discuss their R&B Instagram battle.
04/23/2020
36:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E96April 27, 2020 - Keisha Lance Bottoms
President Trump suggests injected disinfectants can fight COVID-19, Roy Wood Jr. gets do-it-yourself haircut tips, and Trevor interviews Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
04/27/2020
35:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E97April 28, 2020 - Tammy Duckworth
Banks and big businesses exploit the Paycheck Protection Program, Michael Kosta presents a travelogue of his home, and Trevor interviews Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
04/28/2020
Highlight
04:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97Sweden's "Herd Immunity" Goal, Trump's COVID-19 Intel Failure & Mike Pence's Maskless Hospital Visit
Sweden's coronavirus strategy yields interesting results, President Trump reportedly ignored COVID-19 warnings, and Vice President Pence visits the Mayo Clinic without a mask.
04/28/2020
Highlight
05:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97How Big Companies and Banks Exploited the Paycheck Protection Program
Trevor examines how the first round of Congress's Paycheck Protection Program was largely drained by big businesses with the help of banks prioritizing wealthy clients.
04/28/2020
Highlight
04:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97A Ray of Sunshine - Potential Vaccine Breakthrough, Pantsless Reporter & The Pentagon's UFO Videos
Oxford University announces promising results in its search for a COVID-19 vaccine, a "GMA" reporter appears to be pantsless, and the Pentagon officially releases UFO footage.
04/28/2020
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97Home with Michael Kosta
Travel aficionado Michael Kosta gives a far-reaching tour of the wondrous sights and culinary delights of the apartment he can't leave.
04/28/2020
Interview
11:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97Tammy Duckworth - Sustaining Vulnerable Businesses and Communities in Illinois During the Pandemic
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth discusses her efforts to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis and the health issues disproportionately affecting communities of color.
04/28/2020
