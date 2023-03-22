Digman!
The Mile High Club
Season 1 E 5 • 04/19/2023
The gang is hired to find Amelia Earhart's plane, Swooper becomes captain of a floating utopia in the sky, Agatha hooks up with a new friend, and Rip and Saltine lead a revolution.
Digman!S1 • E1Pilot
Washed-up archaeologist Rip Digman, trying to dig out of obscurity and redeem himself, recruits a sidekick to help him find the lost hat of Hammurabi, an ancient king of Babylon.
03/22/2023
Digman!S1 • E2Et Tu
Rip takes a job in Italy to seek an original confetti that sends him after the dagger used to assassinate Julius Caesar.
03/29/2023
Digman!S1 • E3Fear of GAWD
Rip finds and then accidentally destroys the Ten Commandments, leading him on a treacherous search for God's backup set of commandments as the world descends into mass chaos.
04/05/2023
Digman!S1 • E4The Arky Gala
Rip attends the Arky Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Saltine bonds with a rival assistant, and a group of gamers protest plans to demolish Zapper's Arcade to build a new museum wing.
04/12/2023
