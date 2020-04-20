The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 6, 2020 - Jose Andres
Season 25 E 102 • 05/06/2020
President Trump tours a mask plant without wearing a mask, Roy Wood Jr. talks to COVID-19 website creator Avi Schiffmann, and Jose Andres discusses World Central Kitchen.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E92April 20, 2020 - Phil Murphy & Stephen Curry
Right-wing protesters gather to demand an end to statewide coronavirus lockdowns, and Trevor talks to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.
04/20/2020
25:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E93April 21, 2020 - Amanda Nguyen
President Trump announces an immigration ban, Jordan Klepper gets tips from survivalist Pat McNamara, and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen discusses her Survivor Safe Haven program.
04/21/2020
26:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E94April 22, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo
Trevor has an in-depth interview with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his urgent efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the crisis has impacted him personally.
04/22/2020
26:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E95April 23, 2020 - Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds & Teddy Riley
President Trump remains consistently chaotic, Roy Wood Jr. mixes a quarantine cocktail, and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Teddy Riley discuss their R&B Instagram battle.
04/23/2020
36:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E96April 27, 2020 - Keisha Lance Bottoms
President Trump suggests injected disinfectants can fight COVID-19, Roy Wood Jr. gets do-it-yourself haircut tips, and Trevor interviews Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
04/27/2020
35:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E97April 28, 2020 - Tammy Duckworth
Banks and big businesses exploit the Paycheck Protection Program, Michael Kosta presents a travelogue of his home, and Trevor interviews Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
04/28/2020
35:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E98April 29, 2020 - Larry Hogan
COVID-19 deals a blow to America's food supply chain, The Daily Show correspondents look back on life before quarantine, and Trevor interviews Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
04/29/2020
36:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E99April 30, 2020 - Danny Meyer
Neighbors come up with novel ways to stay engaged with one another, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and Trevor interviews renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer.
04/30/2020
36:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E100May 4, 2020 - Anders Tegnell
Protesters demand an end to state lockdowns, Jaboukie Young-White talks to COVID-19 survivors about an anti-gay blood donation ban, and Trevor interviews Dr. Anders Tegnell.
05/04/2020
35:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E101May 5, 2020 - Thomas Piketty & Amandla Stenberg
Americans lash out against face mask requirements, author Thomas Piketty discusses "Capital and Ideology," and actor Amandla Stenberg talks about "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
36:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E103May 7, 2020 - Jason Isbell
Trevor examines college life in the coronavirus era, and musician Jason Isbell discusses his album "Reunions" and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the music industry.
05/07/2020
34:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E104May 11, 2020 - Bakari Sellers
White House staffers tests positive for COVID-19, Dulce Sloan gets advice on the importance of the U.S. Census, and Bakari Sellers discusses his memoir "My Vanishing Country."
05/11/2020
35:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E105May 12, 2020 - Ricky Gervais
Doctors find the coronavirus could ravage the entire body, Desi Lydic attempts a familial chat with Fox News's Jeanine Pirro, and Ricky Gervais discusses "After Life."
05/12/2020
35:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E106May 13, 2020 - Eric Garcetti & Billy Porter
Trevor highlights COVID-19's effects on the drug trade, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discusses concerns about reopening, and Billy Porter talks about his art and activism.
05/13/2020
36:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E107May 14, 2020 - Scott Blubaugh & Yara Shahidi
Desi Lydic examines President Trump's "Obamagate" accusations, Scott Blubaugh discusses COVID-19's effects on the U.S. food supply, and Yara Shahidi talks "Graduate Together."
05/14/2020
36:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E108May 18, 2020 - Madeleine Albright
Barack Obama takes a swipe at President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White examines rich people in the COVID-19 era, and Madeleine Albright discusses "Hell and Other Destinations."
05/18/2020
36:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E109May 19, 2020 - Kerry Moles & Brieanna Hayes
President Trump claims to be on hydroxychloroquine, Jordan Klepper highlights counter-protesting nurses in North Carolina, and Kerry Moles and Brieanna Hayes discuss CASA-NYC.
05/19/2020
35:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E110May 20, 2020 - Jose Antonio Vargas & Chris Paul
Trevor covers face mask news, Jose Antonio Vargas talks about COVID-19's effects on undocumented immigrants, and NBA star Chris Paul discusses his documentary "Blackballed."
05/20/2020
34:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E111May 21, 2020 - Taraji P. Henson
Teachers adapt to daunting COVID-19 challenges, Michael Kosta talks to Florida's Grim Reaper protester, and Taraji P. Henson discusses the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
05/21/2020
48:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E112June 8, 2020 - Miski Noor & Anquan Boldin
Police get violent with peaceful protesters, Black Visions Collective's Miski Noor examines police brutality in Minneapolis, and Anquan Boldin discusses the Players Coalition.
06/08/2020
Interview
11:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Anquan Boldin - Fighting Racial Injustice Through the Players Coalition
Former NFL star Anquan Boldin explains why he left the league to form the Players Coalition, which is aimed at ending police brutality and holding perpetrators accountable.
06/08/2020
Highlight
08:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Police Brutality During Protests
As protests against police brutality continue, the internet is flooded with images of violent, unprovoked police attacks against protesters, journalists and senior citizens.
06/08/2020
Interview
12:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Miski Noor - Black Visions Collective and Minneapolis's Longstanding Police Brutality Problem
Black Visions Collective organizer Miski Noor gives their take as a Minneapolis resident on the city's history of racist police violence and calls for defunding the police.
06/08/2020
Highlight
12:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E112Protests Sweep Across the Globe, Books on Race Become Best Sellers & Cities Begin Police Reform
Americans take to the streets in historic numbers to protest police brutality, the demand for books about racism skyrockets, and meaningful police reform catches on.
06/08/2020
