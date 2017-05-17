The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E118Extended - May 17, 2017 - Susan Burton
President Trump allegedly asked James Comey to end the Russia investigation, Vladimir Putin comes to the White House's aid, and Susan Burton discusses "Becoming Ms. Burton."
05/17/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E119May 18, 2017 - Kerry Washington
Trevor reviews the ongoing turmoil within the Trump administration, Desi Lydic interviews an excessively honest politician, and Kerry Washington chats about "Scandal."
05/18/2017
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E120May 30, 2017 - Elizabeth Ford
President Trump goes on his first international trip, Jordan Klepper breaks down the Brussels NATO summit, and Elizabeth Ford discusses "Sometimes Amazing Things Happen."
05/30/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E121May 31, 2017 - Logan Browning
The White House praises President Trump's trip abroad, Michelle Wolf unpacks the expectations surrounding "Wonder Woman," and Logan Browning discusses "Dear White People."
05/31/2017
34:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E122Extended - June 1, 2017 - Al Franken
President Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, Jim Jefferies weighs in on the White House's woes, and Senator Al Franken discusses "Giant of the Senate."
06/01/2017
28:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E123Extended - June 5, 2017 - William J. Barber II
World leaders react to President Trump pulling out of the Paris climate deal, Michelle Wolf recaps Megyn Kelly's NBC debut, and William J. Barber II discusses systemic racism.
06/05/2017
22:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E124Extended - June 6, 2017 - John Avlon
Trevor examines President Trump's penchant for touting phony accomplishments, Gina Yashere weighs in on the U.K. election, and John Avlon discusses "Washington's Farewell."
06/06/2017
24:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E125Extended - June 7, 2017 - Sebastian Junger & Nick Quested
Attorney General Jeff Sessions offers to resign, Eric Trump reportedly shifted charity funds into Trump firms, and Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested discuss "Hell on Earth."
06/07/2017
28:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E126Extended - June 8, 2017 - Salma Hayek Pinault
James Comey details his meetings with President Trump in a Senate hearing, Jordan Klepper weighs in on gun control, and Salma Hayek Pinault discusses "Beatriz at Dinner."
06/08/2017
24:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E127Extended - June 12, 2017 - Roxane Gay
President Trump's shills demonstrate their loyalty, Trevor invites viewers to visit the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, and author Roxane Gay discusses "Hunger."
06/12/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E128June 13, 2017 - Selenis Leyva
Attorney General Jeff Sessions gets fired up during his Senate hearing, Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on Russian hackers, and Selenis Leyva discusses "Orange Is the New Black."
06/13/2017
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E129June 14, 2017 - Vince Staples
Michelle Wolf weighs in on sexism at Uber, congressional Democrats sue President Trump, and hip-hop artist Vince Staples chats about his album "Big Fish Theory."
06/14/2017
28:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E130Extended - June 15, 2017 - Whoopi Goldberg
Robert Mueller investigates Donald Trump for obstruction of justice, Hasan Minhaj examines U.S. military action, and Whoopi Goldberg discusses American political discourse.
06/15/2017
23:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E131Extended - June 19, 2017 - Janet Mock
Beyonce gives birth to twins, Trevor runs through the news, Democrat Jon Ossoff battles for a House district in Georgia, and Janet Mock discusses "Surpassing Certainty."
06/19/2017
24:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E132Extended - June 20, 2017 - John Harris
GOP senators draft their health care bill in secret, Ronny Chieng finds out how a band won the right to use a racist name, and John Harris discusses Politico in the Trump era.
06/20/2017
24:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E133Extended - June 21, 2017 - Jason Isbell
Dashcam footage of the police shooting of Philando Castile is released, DJ Khaled teaches Trevor to be positive, and Jason Isbell chats about his album "The Nashville Sound."
06/21/2017
24:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E134Extended - June 22, 2017 - Jerrod Carmichael - Uncensored
Senate Republicans unveil their Affordable Care Act replacement, Hasan Minhaj talks to fired federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "Transformers."
06/22/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E135July 10, 2017 - Kumail Nanjiani
President Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, Donald Trump Jr. defends meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, and Kumail Nanjiani discusses "The Big Sick."
07/10/2017
24:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E136Extended - July 11, 2017 - David O. Brown
Donald Trump Jr. releases emails linking him to a Russian lawyer, Michael Kosta compares liberal and conservative consumers, and David O. Brown discusses "Called to Rise."
07/11/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E137July 12, 2017 - James Davis
Fox News defends Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian meeting, Neal Brennan claims the GOP is leading the resistance, and James Davis discusses his Comedy Central show Hood Adjacent.
07/12/2017
