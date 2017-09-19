The Jim Jefferies Show

March 27, 2018 - Jim Attends the March For Our Lives

Season 2 E 1 • 03/27/2018

Jim looks at the GOP's attempts to ignore the gun debate, attends a March For Our Lives rally and explains why teens are so successful at advocating for gun control.

The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E11
September 19, 2017 - Jim's Police Ride-Along

Jim goes on a ride-along with police in the U.K., takes aim at Hurricane Harvey's wannabe vigilantes and sits down with the mayor who created Anti-Jim Jefferies Day.
09/19/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E12
September 26, 2017 - Trump's Anti-NFL Freakout

Jim examines President Trump's beef with protesting athletes, highlights the scourge of traumatic brain injuries among NFL players and discusses health care with Andy Slavitt.
09/26/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E13
October 3, 2017 - Trump's Bungled Response to Puerto Rico

Jim highlights Trump's tone-deaf reaction to Hurricane Maria, breaks down the administration's spate of travel scandals and talks free speech with the Insane Clown Posse.
10/03/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E14
October 10, 2017 - Hawaii's One-Party System

Jim looks at ISIS's desperate attempt to take credit for the Las Vegas shooting, the Hawaiian GOP's internal divide and America's laughably outdated banking system.
10/10/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E15
October 17, 2017 - Trump's Congressional Twitter Troll

Jim challenges men to do better in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, chats with a congressman popular for taunting the president and examines Russia's propaganda.
10/17/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E16
October 24, 2017 - America's Opioid Epidemic

Jim highlights the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., examines binge drinking on college campuses and sits down with "The Death of Expertise" author Tom Nichols.
10/24/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E17
October 31, 2017 - After School Satan Club

Jim delves into the Mueller indictments, tries to help a struggling after-school club run by Satanists and rips into Republicans' too-late response to Donald Trump.
10/31/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E18
November 7, 2017 - Mark Cuban vs. Donald Trump

Jim revisits forgotten news stories, examines the Trump administration's discriminatory religious liberty guidelines and pitches an invention to "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban.
11/07/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E19
November 14, 2017 - Roy Moore's Sexual Assault Allegations

Jim examines the GOP's reluctance to drop accused child molester Roy Moore from the Senate ballot and talks with Rob Reiner about sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.
11/14/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S1 • E20
November 21, 2017 - Let's Talk About Guns

Jim discusses gun control with the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, then joins him at a shooting range to figure out why Americans love firearms so much.
11/21/2017
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E2
April 3, 2018 - Day Drinking with the Press

Jim makes the case for decriminalizing sex work, discusses press freedom with White House reporters and looks at the Trump administration's efforts to modify the census.
04/03/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E3
April 10, 2018 - Scott Pruitt's Biggest Scandal

Jim breaks down the Oklahoma teachers' strike, tries desperately to get Noel Gallagher to like him and examines EPA chief Scott Pruitt's religious worldview.
04/10/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E4
April 17, 2018 - Comey's Nasty Little Tell-All

Jim questions President Trump's motives for bombing Syria, breaks down former FBI Chief James Comey's gossipy memoir and sits down with "Rampage" star Malin Akerman.
04/17/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E5
April 24, 2018 - Ireland's Abortion Ban

Jim proposes a test for curbing overpopulation, heads across the pond to challenge Ireland's draconian abortion laws and meets a teacher with controversial views on slavery.
04/24/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E6
May 1, 2018 - Questioning Trump's North Korea Strategy

Jim has questions about the seemingly positive developments out of North Korea and South Korea, examines the toxic culture of "incels" and checks in with his weatherman.
05/01/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E7
May 8, 2018 - The Exploitation of NFL Cheerleaders

Jim looks at all the ways the NFL mistreats its cheerleaders, chats with Carol Burnett about the state of comedy and refutes conservative hysteria over asylum-seekers.
05/08/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E8
May 15, 2018 - Learning About the Royal Family

Jim explains why torture is simply wrong, seeks answers about the British royal family and looks for a middle ground between helicopter parenting and neglect.
05/15/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E9
May 22, 2018 - Why Scared White People Keep Calling 911

Jim breaks down a recent wave of racial profiling incidents, chats with comedian W. Kamau Bell about being profiled and looks at how bogus support animals undermine real ones.
05/22/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E10
May 29, 2018 - The Sex Robot Revolution

Jim questions the public demand for insincere apologies, meets a scientist at the forefront of sex robot technology, and weighs the pros and cons of gene editing.
05/29/2018
The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E11
June 19, 2018 - Jordan Peterson & Sarah Silverman

Jim examines the president's penchant for picking fights with U.S. allies, sits down with controversial lecturer Jordan Peterson and talks free speech with Sarah Silverman.
06/19/2018
