Comedy Central Presents
Patrice O'Neal
Season 7 E 10 • 04/10/2003
Patrice O'Neal discusses the importance of creating a paper trail, Americans' arrogance and why he couldn't kill his own food.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E11Jimmy Pardo
Jimmy Pardo elaborates on the dangers of cutting your own hair, describes the difference between hotel showers and home showers, and talks about dealing with traffic.
07/01/2002
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E1Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias acknowledges his resemblance to Shrek, pranks his troublemaking friend and uses a roller coaster to determine which of his pals is the biggest.
02/06/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E2Bill Burr
Bill Burr gripes about office cubicles, explains why he could never marry an older woman for money and describes what he loves about spell-check.
02/13/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E3Bruce Bruce
Bruce Bruce expresses his love for white people, waxes poetic about glazed doughnuts and describes his unsual family tree.
02/21/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E4Jackie Kashian
Jackie Kashian explains her hatred for salespeople and reveals why she needs to play violent video games.
02/28/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E5Earthquake
Earthquake complains about Alabama's staggering heat, explains why marriage is rough and objects to the rising cover charges at church.
03/06/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E6Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins explains why he knows more about jazz and balloon shopping than anyone else.
03/13/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E7Carol Leifer
Carol Leifer unveils the secrets of making love to a woman and explains near-death experiences.
03/21/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E8Laura Kightlinger
Laura Kightlinger shares the keys to performing stand-up comedy and gives tips for hanging up on your mother.
03/28/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E9Jake Johannsen
Jake Johannsen explains why there's no Victoria's Secret for men and reveals that dogs have perfect-sized brains.
04/04/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E10Patrice O'Neal
Patrice O'Neal discusses the importance of creating a paper trail, Americans' arrogance and why he couldn't kill his own food.
04/10/2003
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E11Otis Lee Crenshaw
Otis Lee Crenshaw and The Black Liars perform songs about the loneliness of work, the musical charms of women, and life in prison.
04/17/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E12Freddy Soto
Freddy Soto reflects on growing up Latino and shares the Mexican home remedy for athlete's foot.
05/02/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E13Ron White
Ron White talks about his wealthy in-laws, describes being thrown out of a bar in New York City and admits to being a cowboy who doesn't like to hunt.
05/08/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E14Charlie Viracola
Charlie Viracola wants to create his own planet where masturbation at the post office is allowed, George W. Bush isn’t and toes aren’t considered pre-existing conditions.
05/15/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E15Jeff Stilson
Jeff Stilson talks about his love of televised sports, recounts the miracle of childbirth and weighs the pros and cons of married life.
05/22/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E16Sheryl Underwood
Sheryl Underwood weighs in on problems in Catholicism, explains why she likes George W. Bush and talks about the struggles of dating.
05/29/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E17Dwayne Kennedy
Dwayne Kennedy reflects on post-9/11 racial tensions, weighs in on changing demographics and empathizes with Osama bin Laden.
06/05/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E18Eddie Brill
Eddie Brill breaks down post-9/11 New York City, thinks Ted Kennedy is invincible and explains why all religions deserve respect.
06/12/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E19David Feldman
David Feldman explains how his daughters made him a feminist, compares the effects of different drugs and rails against sex education in schools.
06/19/2003
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021