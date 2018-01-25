The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
February 21, 2018 - Clint Smith
Season 1 E 65 • 02/21/2018
Jordan unpacks the fringe media's theory about the Parkland mass shooting, grills former U.S. diplomats and sits down with author Clint Smith.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E55January 25, 2018 - Ted Lieu
Jordan drafts a classified memo about the FBI, puts a new spin on politically correct words with Tim Baltz and sits down with Congressman Ted Lieu.
01/25/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E56January 29, 2018 - Roy Wood Jr.
Jordan welcomes Sean Hannity to the fringe, dissects the decline of LGBTQ acceptance with Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson and chats with This Is Not Happening host Roy Wood Jr.
01/29/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E57January 30, 2018 - Lauren Duca & Charlamagne Tha God
In this live post-State of the Union episode, Jordan clarifies Trump's message of unity, sends Kobi Libii to a boycott and sits down with Charlamagne Tha God and Lauren Duca.
01/30/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E58January 31, 2018 - Catherine Rampell
Jordan weighs in on the left's plus-ones at the State of the Union, investigates the Department of Education and chats with The Washington Post's Catherine Rampell.
01/31/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E59February 1, 2018 - Michael Arceneaux
Jordan examines Donald Trump's unfilled cabinet, passes holy judgment on public figures and chats with "I Can't Date Jesus" author Michael Arceneaux.
02/01/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E60February 5, 2018 - Ijeoma Oluo
Jordan defends a controversial pickup truck ad, celebrates the Nunes memo and chats with author Ijeoma Oluo about her book "So You Want to Talk About Race."
02/05/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E61February 6, 2018 - Adam Serwer
Jordan adds new enemies to his list, frets over an alarming new version of Monopoly and sits down with The Atlantic's Adam Serwer.
02/06/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E62February 7, 2018 - Robin Thede
Jordan defends President Trump's decision to have a military parade, discusses Black History Month with Kobi Libii and chats with "The Rundown" host Robin Thede.
02/07/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E63February 8, 2018 - Tarana Burke
Jordan creates a manlier national anthem, sends Tim Baltz to interrogate former FBI official Frank Montoya Jr. and chats with founder of the #MeToo movement Tarana Burke.
02/08/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E64February 20, 2018 - Carly Novell & Delaney Tarr, Lacey Schwartz & Mat Johnson
Jordan offers advice to civic-minded teens, talks the #NeverAgain movement with student activists, and chats with Lacey Schwartz and Mat Johnson of "The Loving Generation."
02/20/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E66February 22, 2018 - Ali Siddiq
Jordan applauds NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch's historical expertise, discovers the Trumpian themes in "Black Panther" and sits down with comedian Ali Siddiq.
02/22/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E67February 26, 2018 - Baratunde Thurston
Jordan discusses a major loss for NRA members and chats with "How to Be Black" author Baratunde Thurston, and Laura Grey talks to teen gun control advocates in Florida.
02/26/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E68February 27, 2018 - Wesley Lowery
Jordan fantasizes about authoritarian rule in America, uncovers the narc trying to take down Alex Jones and sits down with The Washington Post's Wesley Lowery.
02/27/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E69February 28, 2018 - Anthea Butler
Jordan praises Donald Trump's impeccable cabinet, breaks down the major changes happening in American culture and sits down with religious studies professor Anthea Butler.
02/28/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E70March 1, 2018 - Bakari Sellers
Jordan heads to CPAC with Kobi Libii and Tim Baltz, chats with educators about Trump's plan to bring guns into the classroom and sits down with CNN's Bakari Sellers.
03/01/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E71March 5, 2018 - Nikki Glaser
The Florida Senate walks back a ban on AR-15 rifles, Tim Baltz gets amped up for President Trump's trade war, and Nikki Glaser discusses her Comedy Central Radio show, You Up.
03/05/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E72March 6, 2018 - Cass Sunstein
Jordan unpacks Sam Nunberg's media blitz, salutes lawmakers' righteous attempts to end gun violence and sits down with "Can It Happen Here?" author Cass Sunstein.
03/06/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E73March 7, 2018 - Christian Picciolini
Jordan unveils a theory about President Trump's alter ego, gripes about online dating with Niccole Thurman and chats with "White American Youth" author Christian Picciolini.
03/07/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E74March 8, 2018 - Jesse Eisinger
Jordan gets Tim Baltz's take on International Women's Day, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson on a mission in Kentucky and sits down with author Jesse Eisinger.
03/08/2018
