The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 22, 2015 - John Harwood
Season 21 E 16 • 10/22/2015
Hillary Clinton testifies at the eighth Benghazi hearing, Jeb Bush calls Supergirl "hot," and CNBC's John Harwood discusses moderating a Republican presidential debate.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E6October 6, 2015 - Aaron Sorkin
Jordan Klepper weighs in on the ethics of using service apps like Uber, robots threaten the jobs of journalists, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin discusses his film "Steve Jobs."
10/06/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E7October 7, 2015 - Evgeny Afineevsky
Ben Carson defends his response to a school shooting in Oregon, Ronny Chieng explores virtual reality, and Evgeny Afineevsky discusses his documentary "Winter on Fire."
10/07/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E8October 8, 2015 - Rachel Maddow
Hasan Minhaj investigates a fair-hiring campaign for former offenders, Rupert Murdoch endorses Ben Carson, and Rachel Maddow weighs in on the 2016 election.
10/08/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E9October 12, 2015 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Roy Wood Jr. visits the Justice or Else rally, CNN gets ready to host the first Democratic presidential debate, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses mass incarceration in the U.S.
10/12/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E10October 13, 2015 - Richard Dawkins
Republicans court Paul Ryan for Speaker of the House, Lewis Black examines how businesses attract millennials, and Richard Dawkins discusses "Brief Candle in the Dark."
10/13/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E11October 14, 2015 - Tom Hiddleston
The Best F#@king News Team Ever recaps the Democratic presidential debate, CNN unleashes its best Las Vegas puns, and Tom Hiddleston discusses his movie "Crimson Peak."
10/14/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E12October 15, 2015 - Jack Black
The FBI investigates fantasy sports sites for insider trading, an Illinois mayor falls victim to a Twitter parody account, and Jack Black discusses his film "Goosebumps."
10/15/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E13October 19, 2015 - Martin O'Malley
CNN declares Hillary Clinton the winner of the first Democratic debate, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush argue on Twitter, and Martin O'Malley discusses his presidential bid.
10/19/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E14October 20, 2015 - Judah Friedlander
Jordan Klepper dissects racial diversity in "Star Wars," Wolf Blitzer shames presidential hopeful Lincoln Chafee, and Judah Friedlander discusses "If the Raindrops United."
10/20/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E15October 21, 2015 - Brie Larson
Joe Biden decides not to run for president, Jordan Klepper reports on an Illinois couple unable to cash a lottery check due to budget cuts, and Brie Larson discusses "Room."
10/21/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E17November 2, 2015 - Fareed Zakaria
President Obama sends ground troops to fight ISIS in Syria, police remain fearful of public scrutiny, and Fareed Zakaria discusses his documentary "Long Road to Hell."
11/02/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E18November 3, 2015 - Gloria Steinem
Jordan Klepper explains why Iowa is afraid of The Daily Show, GOP presidential hopefuls submit their debate demands, and Gloria Steinem discusses "My Life on the Road."
11/03/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E20November 9, 2015 - Pras
Presidential hopeful Ben Carson defends his violent past, Ronny Chieng examines outdated voting machines, and Pras discusses his documentary "Sweet Micky for President."
11/09/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E21November 10, 2015 - Dan Price
Donald Trump calls for a Starbucks boycott, the U.S. builds a $43 million gas station in Afghanistan, and Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price explains his company's salary minimum.
11/10/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E22November 11, 2015 - Chris Hayes
Desi Lydic fact-checks GOP presidential candidates' statements from the Republican debate, and MSNBC's Chris Hayes weighs in on the presidential hopefuls.
11/11/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E25November 17, 2015 - Timbaland
Trevor examines the politicization of the ISIS attacks in Paris, Roy Wood Jr. explains why Alabama is refusing Syrian refugees, and Timbaland discusses "The Emperor of Sound."
11/17/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E26November 18, 2015 - Ted Koppel
Jessica Williams explains why Ben Carson dropped a foreign policy adviser, Kristen Schaal weighs in on schools that prohibit leggings, and Ted Koppel discusses "Lights Out."
11/18/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E27November 19, 2015 - David Rees
Mike Huckabee equates Syrian refugees with food, a lone Missourian decides the fate of her district's sales tax, and David Rees talks about "Going Deep with David Rees."
11/19/2015
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E28November 30, 2015 - Spike Lee
Donald Trump mocks a handicapped reporter, Jordan Klepper weighs in on a shooting at Planned Parenthood, and filmmaker Spike Lee discusses "Chi-Raq."
11/30/2015
