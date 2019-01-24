Broad City
Stories
Season 5 E 1 • 01/24/2019
To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E1Stories
To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
01/24/2019
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E2SheWork and S**t Bucket (Explicit)
Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.
01/31/2019
Full Ep
20:58
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E3Bitcoin & The Missing Girl
Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
02/07/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E4Make the Space
Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
02/14/2019
Full Ep
23:44
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E5Artsy Fartsy
Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
02/21/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E6Lost and Found
The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
02/28/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E7Shenanigans
Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model; Abbi’s new flame tells her that she’s not mature enough.
03/07/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E8Sleep No More
Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
03/14/2019
Full Ep
24:59
Sign in to Watch
Broad CityS5 • E9Along Came Molly
Abbi, Ilana and Bevers sell Abbi’s New York City belongings; Abbi gets tickets to a Lil Wayne concert, and the girls take a “trip.”
03/21/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021