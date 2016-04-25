The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 12, 2016 - B.J. Novak
Season 21 E 107 • 05/12/2016
Donald Trump refuses to release his tax returns, Latino immigrants fast-track their paths to citizenship ahead of the election, and B.J. Novak discusses The List App.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E97April 26, 2016 - Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key
Virginia grants voting rights to its previously incarcerated citizens, New York repeals its sales tax on tampons, and Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key chat about "Keanu."
04/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E98April 27, 2016 - McKay Coppins
Donald Trump fires off sexist remarks at Hillary Clinton, Lewis Black auditions for a morning talk show, and BuzzFeed News's McKay Coppins discusses his book "The Wilderness."
04/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E99April 28, 2016 - Ricky Gervais
John Boehner rips into fellow Republican Ted Cruz, Black Trump (Roy Wood Jr.) debuts his rap video, and Ricky Gervais chats about his movie "Special Correspondents."
04/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E100May 2, 2016 - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Donald Trump surrounds himself with unusual supporters, Ronny Chieng investigates contested conventions, and Trevor chats with "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
05/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E101May 3, 2016 - Josh King
Starbucks faces a lawsuit over its excessive use of ice, Donald Trump links Ted Cruz's father to Lee Harvey Oswald, and Josh King discusses his book "Off Script."
05/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E102May 4, 2016 - Bethany Cosentino
Donald Trump becomes the presumptive GOP nominee, Hasan Minhaj investigates professional soccer's gender wage gap, and Bethany Cosentino fights sexism in the music industry.
05/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E104May 9, 2016 - Sherman Alexie
The GOP comes to terms with Donald Trump's imminent presidential nomination, Desi Lydic weighs in on modern motherhood, and Sherman Alexie discusses his book "Thunder Boy Jr."
05/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E105May 10, 2016 - Joe Morton
The federal government files a lawsuit against North Carolina's transphobic bill, Michelle Wolf imagines a Donald Trump presidency, and Joe Morton discusses "Turn Me Loose."
05/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E106May 11, 2016 - Nate Silver
Queen Elizabeth II calls out Chinese officials for being rude, Bernie Sanders wins the West Virginia Democratic primary, and Nate Silver discusses the presidential election.
05/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E108May 16, 2016 - Anthony Anderson
Donald Trump is caught posing as his own fake publicist, Eliza Cossio examines the GOP's chance of winning the Latino vote, and Anthony Anderson discusses "Black-ish."
05/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E109May 17, 2016 - Dahlia Lithwick
The Supreme Court refuses to rule on a pivotal contraception case, Hasan Minhaj reports on Canadians taking in Syrian refugees, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses SCOTUS's future.
05/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E110May 18, 2016 - Jason Sudeikis
Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly bury the hatchet, Hasan Minhaj sits down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Jason Sudeikis chats about "The Angry Birds Movie."
05/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E111May 19, 2016 - Arianna Huffington
President Obama calls for trans-friendly school bathrooms, Bernie Sanders supporters clash with the Democratic party, and Arianna Huffington discusses "The Sleep Revolution."
05/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E112May 23, 2016 - Rose Byrne
Donald Trump helps Chris Christie pay off the debt from his failed presidential run, the TSA tries to recruit new employees, and Rose Byrne discusses "X-Men: Apocalypse."
05/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E113May 24, 2016 - Katie Couric
The NRA endorses presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Desi Lydic speaks to gun owners about firearm safety, and Katie Couric discusses her documentary "Under the Gun."
05/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E114May 25, 2016 - Corey Pegues
Brazil faces political turmoil as it prepares for the Olympics, Donald Trump ties Hillary Clinton to a discredited conspiracy theory, and Corey Pegues discusses "Once a Cop."
05/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E115May 26, 2016 - Mike Allen
Michelle Wolf offers advice to Hillary Clinton, Trevor unearths a sexist Donald Trump interview from 1994, and Politico's Mike Allen examines the presidential election.
05/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E116June 13, 2016 - James Carville
Trevor discusses the mass shooting in Orlando, FL, Jordan Klepper learns about a GOP delegation dispute in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and James Carville discusses Politicon.
06/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E117June 14, 2016 - Michelangelo Signorile and Eddie Huang
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton respond to a mass shooting in Florida, Michelangelo Signorile examines homophobia in the U.S., and Eddie Huang discusses "Double Cup Love."
06/14/2016
