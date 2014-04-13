Dave Attell: Road Work

E 1 • 04/13/2014

Dave Attell's special, filmed at four different clubs over the course of his last tour, showcases the comedy legend in what he calls "a filthy, dirty, mess of a show."

41:35
04/13/2014
