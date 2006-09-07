RENO 911!
Hodgepodge
Season 4 E 12 • 04/29/2007
The Reno Sheriff's Department takes more than seven hours to respond to a liquor store robbery.
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E1Wiegel's Pregnant
Did Dangle and Garcia freeze to death? Did Wiegel's serial killer husband get lethally injected? What is Carrot Top doing in Reno, and why is he so mad?
07/09/2006
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E2The Junior Bros.
While Garcia goes undercover to bust undocumented workers and the people who hire them, Junior spends his day off with his brothers.
07/16/2006
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E3Jet Ski Blues
The Reno Sheriff's Department inherits a beautiful, cursed jet ski from a fallen deputy.
07/23/2006
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E4Rick's On It
Rick the Citizens' Patrolman one-ups the Sheriff's Department in investigating a crime spree, and Garcia receives a visit from an old, unpredictable friend.
07/30/2006
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E5Spanish Mike Comes Back
Spanish Mike Alvarez returns to tempt the deputies, and Jones and Garcia work security at a Ted Nugent concert.
08/06/2006
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E6Son of a Chechekevitch
The deputies vow to avenge Sheriff Chechekevitch's death, and Wiegel studies with Lamaze instructor Guy Gerricault.
08/13/2006
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E8Corporate Sponsor
Hotty's Restaurants sponsors the Reno Sheriff's Department, and the gang gets burned by the deal.
04/01/2007
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E9Christian Karaoke Singles' Mixer
Clemmy scandalizes Kimball's Christian singles karaoke club, and Dangle takes bets on the origins of Wiegel's baby.
04/08/2007
21:30
RENO 911!S4 • E10Proposition C
As Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.
04/15/2007
21:29
RENO 911!S4 • E11Reno Mounties
Jones and Garcia discover that not just anyone can dispense justice from horseback.
04/22/2007
21:29
RENO 911!S4 • E12Hodgepodge
04/29/2007
21:29
RENO 911!S4 • E13Happy Anniversary
Dangle visits his ex-wife and her new husband on their anniversary, and the lady deputies stake out a lecherous meth dealer and his girlfriends.
05/06/2007
21:14
RENO 911!S5 • E1Jumping the Shark
Garcia breaks up Dangle's wedding in more ways than one, and Terry the prostitute finds someone to love.
01/16/2008
21:14
RENO 911!S5 • E2Tommy Hawk
Tommy Hawk, bounty hunter and reality TV star, runs afoul of the Reno Sheriff's Department.
01/23/2008
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E3Kevlar for Her
The department's new bulletproof vests for women have an unexpected side effect: super knockers.
01/30/2008
21:14
RENO 911!S5 • E4Mayor Hernandez
Reno's Mayor Hernandez asks the Sheriff's Department for help, and the deputies must decide whether to uphold the law or uphold local government.
02/06/2008
21:13
RENO 911!S5 • E5Coconut Nut Clusters
The deputies raise money selling delicious Coconut Nut Clusters door-to-door.
02/13/2008
20:59
RENO 911!S5 • E6Back in Black
Dangle reconnects with his family after his estranged father passes away.
02/20/2008
21:29
RENO 911!S5 • E7Undercover at Burger Cousin
Rick the Burger Cousin manager is a cruel taskmaster when deputies go undercover flipping burgers.
02/27/2008
20:59
RENO 911!S5 • E8The Wall
Garcia and Junior help build a wall to keep Mexicans from crossing into America illegally.
03/05/2008
