Questionable Science

Music - Uncensored

Season 2 E 5 • 11/03/2016

Professor Rich avenges himself against another cooler teacher and interviews Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes about the nature of music.

06:10

S1 • E1
What If Matthew McConaughey Could Fly? - Uncensored

Professor Rich turns to both science and religion to determine what would happen if Matthew McConaughey had the power of flight.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
06:09

Questionable Science
S1 • E2
What If Sneezing Were Racist? - Uncensored

Professor Rich conducts a sidewalk experiment and seeks answers from medical science to determine what the world would be like if sneezing were racist.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
05:54

Questionable Science
S1 • E3
What If the High Five Never Existed? - Uncensored

Rich interviews retired baseball player Dusty Baker about the origins of the high five and takes to the streets in search of an alternate gesture.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
07:16

Questionable Science
S2 • E1
Cats, Pt. 1 - Uncensored

Professor Rich wonders what would happen if cats became extinct, and a mysterious new student joins the class.
11/03/2016
Full Ep
07:31

Questionable Science
S2 • E2
Karate, Pt. 2 - Uncensored

After Professor Rich is put on probation, he and his students sneak around the school in search of a place to study alternative energy.
11/03/2016
Full Ep
08:30

Questionable Science
S2 • E3
E = MC2 - Uncensored

Professor Rich questions the veracity of Einstein's theory of relativity and asks Dave for dating advice.
11/03/2016
Full Ep
06:16

Questionable Science
S2 • E4
Milk - Uncensored

Professor Rich and his students try to figure out whether or not milk can get a person high.
11/03/2016
Full Ep
09:08

Questionable Science
S2 • E5
11/03/2016
