Comedy Central Presents
Maria Bamford
Season 5 E 2 • 07/02/2001
Maria Bamford weighs in on internet dating, describes grating voices and relives her time as a temp worker.
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E15Judy Gold
Judy Gold describes her unusual "Law & Order" gig and puts her chronic nasal problems to good use.
09/15/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E16Arj Barker
Arj Barker looks back on the golden age of smoking, opens up about his terrifying long-distance relationship and describes an enlightening trip to Ireland.
09/22/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E1Darrell Hammond
Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.
12/03/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E2Jim David
Jim David compares living in New York to his "upwardly mobile home" upbringing in the South and explains why people in their twenties don't actually know anything.
12/10/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E3Rene´ Hicks
Rene Hicks discusses her homophobic grandfather, remembers breastfeeding on a jumbotron and gives tips to gang members.
12/17/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E4Pablo Francisco
Pablo Francisco shares his appreciation for Spanish soap operas, explains his disdain for lazy R&B music and gives an impression of movie preview voiceovers.
12/25/2000
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E5Adam Ferrara
Adam Ferrara describes Abraham Lincoln's demise, ethnic tensions in his L.A. neighborhood and the absurdity of Easter.
01/01/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E6Nick Swardson
Nick Swardson talks about the worst job he's ever had, kids who are addicted to Pokemon and his exciting future as a 90-year-old man.
01/08/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E7Greg Behrendt
Greg Behrendt opens up about his voracious appetite for junk food, describes his first doomed relationship and explains why every boy band has a token badass.
01/15/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS4 • E8Sabrina Matthews
Sabrina Matthews explains the flaws of conversion therapy, commerical aviation and wearing a skirt.
01/21/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E2Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford weighs in on internet dating, describes grating voices and relives her time as a temp worker.
07/02/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E5Louis Ramey
Louis Ramey opines on tacky wedding tuxedos, ordering nonexistent fast-food items and lying politicians.
07/30/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E6Tom Rhodes
Tom Rhodes talks about his lack of math skills, red flags on a first date and humorless white supremacists.
08/06/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E7Ted Alexandro
Ted Alexandro recalls his days as an elementary school teacher and shares his dream of going to prison one day.
08/13/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E8Tony Woods
Tony Woods explains why monkeys make the perfect pets and analyzes a classic joke.
08/20/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E9Tom Papa
Tom Papa talks about braving the dangers of budget-class airlines and coming to terms with getting old.
08/27/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E11Bil Dwyer
Bil Dwyer imagines opening for The Rolling Stones, admits he's jealous of divorced dads and realizes petting zoos are way more horrific than he remembered.
09/10/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E12Zach Galifianakis
Zach Galifianakis prefers to be specific when he cheers at concerts, discovers the root of his unusual sinus problems and recalls a shameful night of drinking in L.A.
09/17/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E13Doug Stanhope
Doug Stanhope argues for legalized prostitution, tears into vice cops and explains why he dislikes babies and old people.
09/24/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E14Gary Valentine
Gary Valentine describes his struggle to understand Southern accents, ponders the daily life of spiders and touts the benefits of nitrous oxide.
10/01/2001
