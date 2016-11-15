The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

December 8, 2016 - Evan McMullin & DJ Khaled

Season 22 E 36 • 12/08/2016

President-elect Trump strikes a problematic deal with Carrier to keep jobs in the U.S., Evan McMullin talks about uniting Americans, and DJ Khaled discusses "The Keys."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E26
November 15, 2016 - Desus Nice & The Kid Mero

Trevor compares Donald Trump to South African President Jacob Zuma, developing countries learn about U.S. democracy, and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero discuss "Desus & Mero."
11/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E27
November 16, 2016 - Wesley Lowery

Alt-right leader Steve Bannon joins the Trump administration, The Best F#@king News Team mourns the death of facts, and Wesley Lowery discusses "They Can't Kill Us All."
11/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E28
November 17, 2016 - George Packer & Q-Tip

President-elect Trump's transition team calls for a Muslim registry, George Packer discusses the working class, and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest talks "We Got It From Here."
11/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E29
November 28, 2016 - Ryan Speedo Green

Donald Trump is accused of exploiting his president-elect status for personal gain, Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies, and Ryan Speedo Green discusses "Sing for Your Life."
11/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E30
November 29, 2016 - Mahershala Ali

The media grapples with President-elect Trump's lying, Adam Lowitt weighs in on a Holocaust-themed ice skating performance in Russia, and Mahershala Ali discusses "Moonlight."
11/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E31
November 30, 2016 - Tomi Lahren

Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Trump administration nominees Jeff Sessions and Steven Mnuchin, and "Tomi" host Tomi Lahren talks about being a voice for conservatism.
11/30/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E32
December 1, 2016 - Chelsea Handler

Trevor examines the initial route of the Dakota Access Pipeline, President-elect Trump names Michael Flynn national security adviser, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
12/01/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E33
December 5, 2016 - Van Jones

Ben Carson is nominated for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jordan Klepper attends Donald Trump's post-election tour, and Van Jones discusses "The Messy Truth."
12/05/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E34
December 6, 2016 - John Legend

President-elect Trump raises eyebrows after talking to the president of Taiwan, Hasan Minhaj learns how the Navy is going green, and John Legend discusses "La La Land."
12/06/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E35
December 7, 2016 - Brian Tyree Henry

Thomas Jefferson (Jordan Klepper) explains the Electoral College, Hasan Minhaj looks at criminals who go viral online, and Brian Tyree Henry discusses his role in "Atlanta."
12/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E36
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E36
December 12, 2016 - President Barack Obama

Trevor sits down with President Obama at the White House to discuss Russia's impact on the 2016 election, the incoming Trump administration and responses to modern racism.
12/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E38
December 13, 2016 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

Donald Trump picks Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, The Best F#@king News Team designs poop-friendly NASA suits, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "My President Was Black."
12/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E39
December 14, 2016 - Michael K. Williams

Donald Trump admits to campaigning on falsehoods, Desi Lydic and Michelle Wolf examine the future of reproductive rights, and Michael K. Williams discusses "Assassin's Creed."
12/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E40
December 15, 2016 - Rob Corddry

The Best F#@king News Team recaps the biggest stories of 2016, Jordan Klepper celebrates Donald Trump supporters, and Rob Corddry discusses "Office Christmas Party."
12/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E41
January 3, 2017 - Michael Che

Republicans vote to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, Vladimir Putin reacts to President Obama's sanctions on Russia, and Michael Che discusses "Michael Che Matters."
01/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E42
January 4, 2017 - Omar Saif Ghobash

Republicans defend a vote to gut an ethics panel, Michelle Wolf examines a congressional swearing-in ceremony, and Omar Saif Ghobash discusses "Letters to a Young Muslim."
01/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E43
January 5, 2017 - Keegan-Michael Key

The GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic examine congressional gridlock, and Keegan-Michael Key gives his final address as Obama's anger translator.
01/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E44
January 9, 2017 - Susan Goldberg

Trevor recaps the 2017 Golden Globes, Donald Trump lies about an intelligence report on Russian election hacking, and Susan Goldberg discusses National Geographic magazine.
01/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E45
January 10, 2017 - Aasif Mandvi

Donald Trump prepares for a pre-inauguration news conference, Roy Wood Jr. examines Apple's gun emoji redesign, and Aasif Mandvi discusses "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
01/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E46
January 11, 2017 - Jonathan Chait

President Obama gives his farewell address, Donald Trump dismisses CNN as "fake news" at his first post-election press conference, and Jonathan Chait discusses "Audacity."
01/11/2017
