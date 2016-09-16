The Half Hour
Matthew Broussard
Season 5 E 17 • 10/21/2016
Matthew Broussard admits he looks like a villain, explains why college is basically a social experiment and reveals the least sexy thing you can say to a woman.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E7Ali Siddiq
Ali Siddiq tells a story about his fiercely competitive daughter, faces the hard truth about his son and describes how living in a white neighborhood has changed him.
09/16/2016
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E8Cy Amundson
Cy Amundson reveals the strange ways in which his obsessive-compulsive disorder manifests itself, explains why he loves to lie and describes how to diffuse an argument.
09/16/2016
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E9Emily Heller
Emily Heller does some spot-on impressions, reveals the most annoying thing about her own brain and explains why she's happy being single.
09/23/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E10Erik Bergstrom
Erik Bergstrom opens up about his recent battle with cancer, reveals what ruined his last relationship and explains his issue with the Insane Clown Posse.
09/23/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E11Martha Kelly
Martha Kelly shares her opinions on animal rights, talks about her experience with getting sober and reads a letter from her deceased cat.
09/30/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E12Nick Turner
Nick Turner talks about his rescue dog, defines the term "soul mate" and reveals how he prefers to get the results of STD tests.
09/30/2016
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E13Mike Recine
Mike Recine dreams about his ultimate comedy goal, explains why his girlfriend isn't suited for her job and reveals how his brother outsmarted the Special Olympics.
10/07/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E14Jacqueline Novak
Jacqueline Novak talks about the horror of the human body, her love of food, her biggest fear and the least sexual word in the English language.
10/07/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E15Naomi Ekperigin
Naomi Ekperigin explains why she's excited to marry a Jewish man, shares the scariest thing about moving in with her fiance and admits that she doesn't miss being single.
10/14/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
The Half HourS5 • E16Ahmed Bharoocha
Ahmed Bharoocha shares an embarrassing phobia, talks about his problems with religion and technology, and tells a story about his overly supportive father.
10/14/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
Workplace Comedy Out of Office Is a Labor Day Treat
Ken Jeong, Milana Vayntrub, Jay Pharoah, Oscar Nuñez, Jason Alexander, Leslie Jones and more star in the Comedy Central original movie Out of Office, premiering September 5 at 8/7c.
08/18/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021