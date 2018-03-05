The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
June 4, 2018 - Yamiche Alcindor
Season 1 E 113 • 06/04/2018
Jordan celebrates 500 days of the Trump presidency, takes on the NBA with Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz and sits down with "PBS NewsHour" correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E102May 3, 2018 - Ron Livingston
Jordan sheds light on Rudy Giuliani's legal expertise, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson bring conservatism back to the Boy Scouts of America, and Ron Livingston discusses "Tully."
05/03/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E3May 7, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg
Jordan gives Devin Nunes advice, Tim Baltz meets with former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, and Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
05/07/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E104May 8, 2018 - Mark Duplass & Jay Duplass
Jordan prepares for Trump's showdown with Robert Mueller, Laura Grey and Niccole Thurman investigate an island for women, and Mark and Jay Duplass discuss "Like Brothers."
05/08/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E105Extended - May 9, 2018 - Nell Scovell
Jordan dissects President Trump's Iran deal decision, Laura Grey tries to reach teachers protesting in Colorado, and Nell Scovell discusses "Just the Funny Parts."
05/09/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E106May 10, 2018 - Amy Chozick
Jordan finds a handsome new lawyer for President Trump, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson critique the liberal summer movie sequels, and Amy Chozick discusses "Chasing Hillary."
05/10/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E107May 14, 2018 - Anthony Scaramucci
Jordan praises President Trump for keeping his promises, breaks down America's immigration policy and chats with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
05/14/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E108May 15, 2018 - Jonathan Capehart
Jordan addresses North Carolina's congressional diversity concerns, helps Tim Baltz fix President Trump's problems and chats with The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart.
05/15/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E109May 16, 2018 - Lizz Winstead
Jordan breaks down the boring details of the British royal wedding, gripes about the latest changes in America and chats with Lady Parts Justice League founder Lizz Winstead.
05/16/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E111May 30, 2018 - U-God
Jordan breaks down Ted Cruz's questionable campaign tactics, gets to know the latest freethinkers running for office and chats with "Raw" author Lamont "U-God" Hawkins.
05/30/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E112Extended - May 31, 2018 - Bernie Sanders
Jordan praises President Trump's decision to pardon Dinesh D'Souza, gripes about the latest changes in America and sits down with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
05/31/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E1114June 5, 2018 - Sheri Fink
Jordan discusses Trump's canceled Philadelphia Eagles celebration, sends Kobi Libii to investigate the sanctuary movement and chats with The New York Times's Sheri Fink.
06/05/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E115June 6, 2018 - Franchesca Ramsey
Jordan calls on the Citizen Journalists to decode IHOP's bizarre name change, exposes the latest battlefronts of the war on men and sits down with comedian Franchesca Ramsey.
06/06/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E116June 7, 2018 - Will Sommer
Jordan weighs in on the NRA's loyalty questionnaire, finds a new way to grant clemency to low-level offenders and chats with The Daily Beast's Will Sommer.
06/07/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E117June 11, 2018 - Shannon Watts
Jordan recaps President Trump's visit to the G7 summit, celebrates America's brave Second Amendment defenders and chats with gun safety advocate Shannon Watts.
06/11/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E118June 12, 2018 - Mike Pesca
Jordan celebrates the success of President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un, breaks down Dennis Rodman's role in the North Korean summit and chats with author Mike Pesca.
06/12/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E119June 13, 2018 - Hari Kondabolu
Jordan savors Trump's historic peace summit win, commissions a piece of art for the president's birthday and chats with comedian Hari Kondabolu.
06/13/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E120June 14, 2018 - Clint Watts
Jordan salutes the latest freethinkers running for office, helps America understand who Michael Cohen really is and chats with "Messing with the Enemy" author Clint Watts.
06/14/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E121June 18, 2018 - Dan Pfeiffer
Jordan breaks down President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy, Laura Grey chats with Senator Jeff Merkley, and Dan Pfeiffer discusses "Yes We (Still) Can."
06/18/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E122June 19, 2018 - Yeonmi Park
Jordan questions his trust in Fox News, answers questions from callers with Kobi Libii and sits down with human rights activist and "In Order to Live" author Yeonmi Park.
06/19/2018
