South Park

Spring Break

Season 26 E 6 • 03/29/2023

Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle.

More

Watching

Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S16 • E12
A Nightmare on Face Time

The boys are all ready to dress up as their favorite foursome, the Avengers, for Halloween. After months of planning their costumes, at the last minute Randy tells Stan he can't go trick or treating with his friends. Instead, Stan has to pitch in and help his father with a new business venture.
10/24/2012
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S16 • E13
A Scause for Applause

Rocked by the recent news of drug use by a beloved icon, the world is left feeling lost and betrayed. The boys, join with the rest of the nation, and remove their yellow wristbands. Everyone is on board, except for Stan, who just can’t seem to cut off his bracelet.
10/31/2012
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S16 • E14
Obama Wins!

Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
Full Ep
47:20
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S24 • E1
The Pandemic Special

The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
46:47
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S24 • E2
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S26 • E1
Cupid Ye

Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S26 • E2
The Worldwide Privacy Tour

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S26 • E3
Japanese Toilet

South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S26 • E4
Deep Learning

Stan is reeling when a cheating scandal hits the school.
03/08/2023
Full Ep
22:15
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S26 • E5
DikinBaus Hot Dogs

The South Park boys renovate and open an historic restaurant in Colorado.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch

South Park
S26 • E6
Spring Break

Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
1:38:21
Sign in to Watch

South Park
E1
South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert features co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show's 25-year history. They're also joined by Primus, Ween, and other special guests.
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15

The Daily ShowS28
Guest Host Roy Wood Jr. Takes Over The Daily Show

Comedian and seasoned Daily Show veteran Roy Wood Jr. leads the field and steps behind the desk as guest host, starting Monday at 11/10c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
00:30

Awkwafina is Nora from QueensS3
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Really Goes for It on Season 3

Nora is really, really, really trying to be an adult this time, and the results speak for themselves when Season 3 of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens premieres April 26 at 10:30/9:30c.
03/30/2023
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41

Cursed Friends
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends

Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022