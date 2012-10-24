South Park
Spring Break
Season 26 E 6 • 03/29/2023
Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle.
South ParkS16 • E12A Nightmare on Face Time
The boys are all ready to dress up as their favorite foursome, the Avengers, for Halloween. After months of planning their costumes, at the last minute Randy tells Stan he can't go trick or treating with his friends. Instead, Stan has to pitch in and help his father with a new business venture.
10/24/2012
South ParkS16 • E13A Scause for Applause
Rocked by the recent news of drug use by a beloved icon, the world is left feeling lost and betrayed. The boys, join with the rest of the nation, and remove their yellow wristbands. Everyone is on board, except for Stan, who just can’t seem to cut off his bracelet.
10/31/2012
South ParkS16 • E14Obama Wins!
Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South ParkS24 • E2South ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
South ParkS26 • E1Cupid Ye
Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
South ParkS26 • E2The Worldwide Privacy Tour
The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
South ParkS26 • E3Japanese Toilet
South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023
South ParkS26 • E4Deep Learning
Stan is reeling when a cheating scandal hits the school.
03/08/2023
South ParkS26 • E5DikinBaus Hot Dogs
The South Park boys renovate and open an historic restaurant in Colorado.
03/22/2023
South ParkS26 • E6Spring Break
Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle.
03/29/2023
