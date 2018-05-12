The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

January 8, 2019 - Marc Mauer

Season 24 E 43 • 01/08/2019

President Trump flirts with declaring a state of emergency, Michael Kosta investigates a gun festival in Switzerland, and Marc Mauer discusses his book "The Meaning of Life."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E33
Extended - December 5, 2018 - Jeremy Scott

Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports, Ronny Chieng talks to Bill Gates about his mission to reinvent the toilet, and Moschino's Jeremy Scott discusses fashion.
12/05/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E34
December 6, 2018 - Jay Rosen

Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on America's trend toward a cashless society, Michael Kosta examines Switzerland's gun culture, and Jay Rosen discusses The Correspondent.
12/06/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E35
December 10, 2018 - Tatiana Maslany

Michael Kosta volunteers to replace White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, President Trump is implicated in felonies, and Tatiana Maslany discusses "Destroyer" and "Network."
12/10/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E36
Extended - December 11, 2018 - Meek Mill

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer throw down with President Trump, Ronny Chieng addresses "Fortnite" addiction, and rapper Meek Mill discusses criminal justice reform.
12/11/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E37
Extended - December 12, 2018 - Jennifer Lopez

European museums consider returning African art to Africa, Neal Brennan mercilessly debunks popular beliefs, and Jennifer Lopez discusses "Second Act" and "Limitless."
12/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E38
Extended - December 13, 2018 - Bob Woodward & Janelle Monae

The National Enquirer exacerbates President Trump's hush-money scandal, journalist Bob Woodward discusses "Fear," and Janelle Monae chats about her album "Dirty Computer."
12/13/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E39
December 17, 2018 - Eve L. Ewing

Mick Mulvaney becomes President Trump's new chief of staff, Roy Wood Jr. talks about Christmas from a black perspective, and Eve L. Ewing discusses "Ghosts in the Schoolyard."
12/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E40
Extended - December 18, 2018 - Pusha T

Dulce Sloan reacts to Russia's effort to manipulate black Americans, Desi Lydic learns how to talk to racist family members over the holidays, and Pusha T discusses "Daytona."
12/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E41
Extended - The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2018

Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team look back at the weirdness and wildness of 2018, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses mental health and his book "Shook One."
12/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E42
Extended - January 7, 2019 - Malala Yousafzai

Michael Kosta suits up for the government shutdown, Roy Wood Jr. examines R. Kelly's surge in popularity, and Malala Yousafzai discusses "We Are Displaced" and Malala Fund.
01/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E44
Extended - January 9, 2019 - Barry Jenkins

President Trump delivers a fearmongering Oval Office address, Desi Lydic reacts to Jeff Bezos's impending divorce, and Barry Jenkins discusses "If Beale Street Could Talk."
01/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E45
Extended - January 10, 2019 - John David Washington

The government shutdown over President Trump's border wall takes its toll, Trevor weighs in on a casting controversy, and John David Washington discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
01/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E46
Extended - January 14, 2019 - Derek Waters

Trevor highlights three Democrats running for president in 2020, President Trump's dubious grasp of Civil War history is dramatized, and Derek Waters discusses Drunk History.
01/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E47
January 15, 2019 - Tressie McMillan Cottom

Trevor investigates the racist rhetoric of Rep. Steve King, Ronny Chieng weighs in on the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, and author Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses "Thick."
01/15/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E48
Extended - January 16, 2019 - Keegan-Michael Key

Nancy Pelosi calls on President Trump to postpone his State of the Union address, Lewis Black targets new state laws, and Keegan-Michael Key discusses "Friends from College."
01/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E49
Extended - January 17, 2019 - Don Cheadle

Michael Kosta sees crowdfunding as a solution to the government shutdown, Jaboukie Young-White tries out a Trump-inspired credit card, and Don Cheadle talks "Black Monday."
01/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E50
Extended - January 21, 2019 - Patty Jenkins

A teen's standoff with a Native American leader goes viral, Dulce Sloan reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and "I Am the Night" director Patty Jenkins stops by.
01/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E52
Extended - January 23, 2019 - Joe Morton

Nancy Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone the State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. investigates black cowboys taking on gang violence, and Joe Morton talks "God Friended Me."
01/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E53
Extended - January 24, 2019 - Chuck Todd

El Chapo's former associates tell all in court, Roy Wood Jr. explains why the NFL should rely on instant replay, and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd stops by.
01/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E54
January 28, 2019 - Mo Amer

The government reopens after the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump aide Roger Stone is indicted by Robert Mueller's investigation, and Mo Amer discusses "The Vagabond."
01/28/2019
Exclusive
02:06

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E54
Between the Scenes - Trevor Hates the Winter

Trevor explains how he copes with the frigid temperatures in New York City and comes up with a plan to avoid winter weather entirely.
01/28/2019
Interview
07:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E54
Mo Amer - Enduring a Long Road to U.S. Citizenship in "The Vagabond"

Mo Amer chats about his Netflix stand-up special "The Vagabond," which recounts his journey from Kuwaiti refugee to Texas schoolboy to American citizen.
01/28/2019
Highlight
03:35

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E54
Howard Schultz's Potential 2020 Bid, Facebook's WhatsApp Integration & Peace Efforts in Afghanistan

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz floats a 2020 run, Mark Zuckerberg plans to link Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and the U.S. and Afghanistan draft a war-ending deal.
01/28/2019
Highlight
06:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E54
The Federal Government Reopens & Fox News Can't Decide Whether Trump Won or Lost the Shutdown Battle

President Trump's decision to reopen the government without border wall funding leaves some conservative pundits disappointed, while his other loyalists spin it into a win.
01/28/2019
Highlight
06:13

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E54
Roger Stone's Arrest Has Conservatives Calling Out Excessive Force

After longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested in an early-morning FBI raid, conservative media lambasts law enforcement for their aggressive tactics.
01/28/2019
