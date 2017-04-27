The President Show
May 4, 2017 - Dan Savage
Season 1 E 2 • 05/04/2017
The president signs some executive orders that he thought of all by himself, befriends a portrait of Andrew Jackson and talks dirty with "Savage Lovecast" host Dan Savage.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:46
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E1April 27, 2017 - Keith Olbermann
The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't and pays a visit to the "real" New York, and Keith Olbermann stops by to discuss his web series, "The Resistance."
04/27/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E2May 4, 2017 - Dan Savage
The president signs some executive orders that he thought of all by himself, befriends a portrait of Andrew Jackson and talks dirty with "Savage Lovecast" host Dan Savage.
05/04/2017
Full Ep
21:21
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E3May 11, 2017 - Linda Sarsour
The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, visits an elementary school and sits down with co-founder of the 2017 Women's March Linda Sarsour.
05/11/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E4May 18, 2017 - Deepak Chopra
The president receives a visit from a frumpy old friend, gets a guided lesson in meditation and sits down with "You Are the Universe" co-author Deepak Chopra.
05/18/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E5May 25, 2017 - S.E. Cupp
The president goes on a journey overseas, shows off his souvenirs from other world leaders and chats with S.E. Cupp about America's mistrust of the media.
05/25/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E6June 1, 2017 - Dr. Michael Eric Dyson
The president shakes up his inner circle and makes a big business deal on the golf course, and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson stops by to discuss white privilege in America.
06/01/2017
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E7June 8, 2017 - Evan McMullin
The president dodges questions about James Comey, visits his pals in the Land of Fake Believe and sits down with former CIA operative Evan McMullin.
06/08/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E8June 15, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
The president turns his daily briefings into a game show and takes a trip to his hometown, and political satirist Bassem Youssef discusses fleeing persecution in Egypt.
06/15/2017
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E9June 22, 2017 - Matt Walsh
The president finds out who's a witch and who isn't, holds auditions for a defense lawyer, and tries an improv scene with "Veep" star Matt Walsh.
06/22/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E10July 13, 2017 - Matt Taibbi
The president addresses the press about a horrible virus plaguing Americans, signs important executive orders and sits down with Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi.
07/13/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The President ShowS1 • E11July 20, 2017 - Joy Behar
The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, meets up with former mobsters and sits down with "The View" co-host Joy Behar.
07/20/2017
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021