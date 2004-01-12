Drawn Together

Terms of Endearment

Season 2 E 8 • 01/25/2006

By using his X-ray vision, Captain Hero inadvertently causes damage to Foxxy's psyche, so he vows to give up his superpowers.

Drawn Together
S1 • E5
The Other Cousin

Clara's cousin Bleh visits the house, Captain Hero and Spanky Ham make a bet, and Toot, Wooldoor and Xandir get high off Ling-Ling's fur juice.
12/01/2004
Drawn Together
S1 • E6
Dirty Pranking Number 2

Spanky Ham finds a new and unlikely pranking partner in Clara, while Xandir plans a day with Captain Hero in an attempt to bond with him.
12/08/2004
Drawn Together
S1 • E7
The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 1

Toot leads a strike against the show's producers to demand a reward for the group's sacrifices to reality TV, and the roommates compete to impress a billionaire.
12/15/2004
Drawn Together
S2 • E1
The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 2

The survivors of the helicopter crash journey home and set out to find a new roommate.
10/19/2005
Drawn Together
S2 • E2
Foxxy vs. the Board of Education

Foxxy hits the books to study for the SATs and comes face-to-face with the Board of Education, and Spanky and Xandir get hitched for insurance.
10/26/2005
Drawn Together
S2 • E3
Little Orphan Hero

Wooldoor and Xandir try to help Captain Hero get out of his emotional funk, while Spanky, Clara, Foxxy and Toot set up a suicide hotline out of boredom.
11/02/2005
Drawn Together
S2 • E4
Captain Hero's Marriage Pact

Captain Hero's lady friend Unusually Flexible Girl visits, and Foxxy stages a career comeback after realizing she has reached has-been status.
11/09/2005
Drawn Together
S2 • E5
Clum Babies

Foxxy teaches Wooldoor how to pleasure himself, Spanky uses Wooldoor's magical bodily fluids to heal civilians, and Ling-Ling's parents want their son to settle down.
11/16/2005
Drawn Together
S2 • E6
Ghostesses in the Slot Machine

The spirits of dead Native Americans build a casino in the backyard, Captain Hero and Spanky develop a gambling addiction, and Clara vies for her father's approval.
11/30/2005
Drawn Together
S2 • E7
Super Nanny

Captain Hero underestimates fellow reality TV star Supernanny's superpowers, and Ling-Ling sets out to acquire a driver's license.
12/07/2005
Drawn Together
S2 • E9
Captain Girl

Captain Hero's sidekick Captain Girl suffers an untimely death, Wooldoor struggles to ask a burning question, and Toot adopts a baby.
02/01/2006
Drawn Together
S2 • E10
A Tale of Two Cows

Wooldoor befriends a live-action cow that makes a stink, while Toot tries to motivate a male roommate to accompany her to her fat camp reunion.
02/08/2006
Drawn Together
S2 • E11
Xandir and Tim, Sitting in a Tree

The roommates confront Entertainment Weekly after the show receives bad press, and Xandir falls for Tim Tommerson, Captain Hero's gay alter ego.
02/15/2006
Drawn Together
S2 • E12
The Lemon-AIDS Walk

Captain Hero resorts to steroids to change his lousy athletic abilities, and Wooldoor and Clara go into business together.
02/22/2006
Drawn Together
S2 • E13
A Very Special Drawn Together After-school Special

Xandir is worried about coming out to his parents, so Captain Hero and Toot role-play potential reactions, but then the scenario takes on a life of its own.
03/01/2006
Drawn Together
S2 • E14
Alzheimer's That Ends Well

Clara undergoes plastic surgery on Wooldoor's show "Extreme Vaginal Makeover," and Toot's demeanor concerns the roommates.
03/08/2006
Drawn Together
S2 • E15
The Drawn Together Clip Show

The Producer gathers the group to reunite and look back on the bloodiest, smelliest, sexiest, and best musical moments from their time in the house thus far.
03/15/2006
Drawn Together
S3 • E1
Freaks and Greeks

Captain Hero becomes fascinated with Greek life, Ling-Ling's dad moves into the house, and Wooldoor conspires with a roommate to kidnap a child.
10/05/2006
Drawn Together
S3 • E2
Wooldoor Sockbat's Progressive Multicultural Roundtable

Wooldoor creates his own children's show, Xandir works to ensure a prosperous future for the gay community, and a hot dog truck comes to the neighborhood.
10/12/2006
Drawn Together
S3 • E3
Spelling Applebee's

Captain Hero discovers Clara's unusual fetish, Foxxy confronts her fear of returning to the spelling bee circuit, and Spanky pursues a new career path.
10/19/2006
