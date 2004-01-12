Drawn Together
Terms of Endearment
Season 2 E 8 • 01/25/2006
By using his X-ray vision, Captain Hero inadvertently causes damage to Foxxy's psyche, so he vows to give up his superpowers.
Drawn TogetherS1 • E5The Other Cousin
Clara's cousin Bleh visits the house, Captain Hero and Spanky Ham make a bet, and Toot, Wooldoor and Xandir get high off Ling-Ling's fur juice.
12/01/2004
Drawn TogetherS1 • E6Dirty Pranking Number 2
Spanky Ham finds a new and unlikely pranking partner in Clara, while Xandir plans a day with Captain Hero in an attempt to bond with him.
12/08/2004
Drawn TogetherS1 • E7The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 1
Toot leads a strike against the show's producers to demand a reward for the group's sacrifices to reality TV, and the roommates compete to impress a billionaire.
12/15/2004
Drawn TogetherS2 • E1The One Wherein There's a Big Twist, Pt. 2
The survivors of the helicopter crash journey home and set out to find a new roommate.
10/19/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E2Foxxy vs. the Board of Education
Foxxy hits the books to study for the SATs and comes face-to-face with the Board of Education, and Spanky and Xandir get hitched for insurance.
10/26/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E3Little Orphan Hero
Wooldoor and Xandir try to help Captain Hero get out of his emotional funk, while Spanky, Clara, Foxxy and Toot set up a suicide hotline out of boredom.
11/02/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E4Captain Hero's Marriage Pact
Captain Hero's lady friend Unusually Flexible Girl visits, and Foxxy stages a career comeback after realizing she has reached has-been status.
11/09/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E5Clum Babies
Foxxy teaches Wooldoor how to pleasure himself, Spanky uses Wooldoor's magical bodily fluids to heal civilians, and Ling-Ling's parents want their son to settle down.
11/16/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E6Ghostesses in the Slot Machine
The spirits of dead Native Americans build a casino in the backyard, Captain Hero and Spanky develop a gambling addiction, and Clara vies for her father's approval.
11/30/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E7Super Nanny
Captain Hero underestimates fellow reality TV star Supernanny's superpowers, and Ling-Ling sets out to acquire a driver's license.
12/07/2005
Drawn TogetherS2 • E8Terms of Endearment
By using his X-ray vision, Captain Hero inadvertently causes damage to Foxxy's psyche, so he vows to give up his superpowers.
01/25/2006
Drawn TogetherS2 • E9Captain Girl
Captain Hero's sidekick Captain Girl suffers an untimely death, Wooldoor struggles to ask a burning question, and Toot adopts a baby.
02/01/2006
Drawn TogetherS2 • E10A Tale of Two Cows
Wooldoor befriends a live-action cow that makes a stink, while Toot tries to motivate a male roommate to accompany her to her fat camp reunion.
02/08/2006
Drawn TogetherS2 • E11Xandir and Tim, Sitting in a Tree
The roommates confront Entertainment Weekly after the show receives bad press, and Xandir falls for Tim Tommerson, Captain Hero's gay alter ego.
02/15/2006
Drawn TogetherS2 • E12The Lemon-AIDS Walk
Captain Hero resorts to steroids to change his lousy athletic abilities, and Wooldoor and Clara go into business together.
02/22/2006
Drawn TogetherS2 • E13A Very Special Drawn Together After-school Special
Xandir is worried about coming out to his parents, so Captain Hero and Toot role-play potential reactions, but then the scenario takes on a life of its own.
03/01/2006
Drawn TogetherS2 • E14Alzheimer's That Ends Well
Clara undergoes plastic surgery on Wooldoor's show "Extreme Vaginal Makeover," and Toot's demeanor concerns the roommates.
03/08/2006
Drawn TogetherS2 • E15The Drawn Together Clip Show
The Producer gathers the group to reunite and look back on the bloodiest, smelliest, sexiest, and best musical moments from their time in the house thus far.
03/15/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E1Freaks and Greeks
Captain Hero becomes fascinated with Greek life, Ling-Ling's dad moves into the house, and Wooldoor conspires with a roommate to kidnap a child.
10/05/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E2Wooldoor Sockbat's Progressive Multicultural Roundtable
Wooldoor creates his own children's show, Xandir works to ensure a prosperous future for the gay community, and a hot dog truck comes to the neighborhood.
10/12/2006
