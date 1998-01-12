Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Hari Kondabolu
Season 15 E 7 • 02/11/2011
Hari Kondabolu educates his audience on the importance of spaying and neutering hippies, how to pronounce the name Deyf, and the link between Jesus and white chocolate.
Watching
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E1
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes explains the drawbacks of performing at a feminist benefit, weighs in on Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky and unpacks the term "African American."
12/01/1998
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E2
Marc Maron
Marc Maron recounts his hectic engagement, discusses his addictions to ice cream and cigarettes, and explains why he'd rather rent porn.
12/08/1998
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E3
Reggie McFadden
Reggie McFadden recalls his dad's smoking habit, marvels at the endurance of camera operators on "Cops" and explains why he stays away if another black man is being arrested.
12/15/1998
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E4
Lewis Black
Lewis Black bemoans inaccurate meteorologists, his fellow International House of Pancakes patrons and Bill Clinton's two-sided facade.
12/22/1998
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E5
Greg Fitzsimmons
Greg Fitzsimmons examines the negative parts of aging, ponders life in New York City and reads an angry letter from a disgruntled principal in Oklahoma.
12/29/1998
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E6
Mitch Hedberg
Mitch Hedberg quips about living in Hollywood, getting a receipt for a doughnut and the difficulties of flossing his teeth.
01/05/1999
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S1 • E7
Sue Murphy
Sue Murphy explains why there's nothing worse than moving, nothing more annoying than the song "My Heart Will Go On" and nothing sexier than Captain Jean-Luc Picard's accent.
01/12/1999
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E10
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt gripes about watching old movies in L.A., explains why all medical videos are shocking and reveals why he got thrown out of the Anne Frank House.
05/10/1999
Full Ep
22:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E11
Elvira Kurt
Elvira Kurt recalls how perilous playgrounds used to be, wonders why toothbrushes need to keep evolving and encourages adults to embrace their obstinate inner-child.
05/28/1999
Full Ep
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E1
Kevin Nealon
Kevin Nealon talks about getting his first computer, maps his travels across America and reflects on his marriage.
05/29/1999
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E2
Margaret Smith
Margaret Smith shares her thoughts about comfortable underwear, out-of-control body piercings and overpriced sperm.
06/05/1999
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E3
Mark Curry
Mark Curry offers tips on how to play it cool around cops and describes his awkward experimentation with spanking.
06/12/1999
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E4
Greg Proops
Greg Proops discusses overworked Americans, New York City's fanciest Mexican restaurant, and the stark differences between the U.S. and Canada.
06/19/1999
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E5
Hugh Fink
Hugh Fink describes Texan hospitality, reveals his fear of sarcastic waiters and gives a violin performance inspired by Jimi Hendrix.
06/26/1999
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E6
Kevin Meaney
Kevin Meaney explains how he botched an atomic bomb drill as a child and reveals his ancestral link to Mr. Potato Head.
07/03/1999
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E7
Dave Attell
Dave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.
07/10/1999
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E8
Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.
07/17/1999
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E9
Todd Barry
Todd Barry discusses his epic Norwegian tour, men's room etiquette, an unconventional masturbation technique and Brad Pitt's bathing habits.
07/24/1999
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S2 • E12
Jack Coen
Jack Coen comes to grips with getting older, which includes dealing with chatty vasectomy surgeons and greedy funeral directors.
09/04/1999
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E3
Jeremy Hotz
Jeremy Hotz discusses cheating at Battleship, describes the horrors of men's locker rooms and shares his feelings about his nose.
06/20/2000
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E4
Dane Cook
Dane Cook knows what everyone is thinking at the DMV, considers the consequences of teleportation and imagines the invention of giving someone the middle finger.
06/27/2000
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E5
Kathleen Madigan
Kathleen Madigan describes how she spends her excessive amount of free time and shares her thoughts on alien abductions.
07/04/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E6
Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E7
Dom Irrera
Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/18/2000
Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E9
Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
08/01/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E10
Greg Giraldo
Greg Giraldo gives his no-holds-barred take on disgusting strip clubs, American idiocy and his wife's first pregnancy.
08/08/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E13
Johnny Sanchez
Johnny Sanchez deals with the challenges of being both a third-generation immigrant and a short guy looking for romance.
08/31/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E14
Brian Regan
Brian Regan discusses the serving size of Fig Newtons, weird food combinations and the effectiveness of his yoga workout routine.
09/07/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E15
Judy Gold
Judy Gold describes her unusual "Law & Order" gig and puts her chronic nasal problems to good use.
09/14/2000
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S3 • E16
Arj Barker
Arj Barker looks back on the golden age of smoking, opens up about his terrifying long-distance relationship and describes an enlightening trip to Ireland.
09/21/2000
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E1
Darrell Hammond
Darrell Hammond knows why ghosts don't haunt Brooklyn, reminisces about Bill Clinton's fun presidency and explains why German isn't a romance language.
12/03/2000
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E2
Jim David
Jim David compares living in New York to his "upwardly mobile home" upbringing in the South and explains why people in their twenties don't actually know anything.
12/10/2000
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E3
Rene´ Hicks
Rene Hicks discusses her homophobic grandfather, remembers breastfeeding on a jumbotron and gives tips to gang members.
12/17/2000
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E4
Pablo Francisco
Pablo Francisco shares his appreciation for Spanish soap operas, explains his disdain for lazy R&B music and gives an impression of movie preview voiceovers.
12/24/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E5
Adam Ferrara
Adam Ferrara describes Abraham Lincoln's demise, ethnic tensions in his L.A. neighborhood and the absurdity of Easter.
12/31/2000
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E6
Nick Swardson
Nick Swardson talks about the worst job he's ever had, kids who are addicted to Pokemon and his exciting future as a 90-year-old man.
01/07/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E7
Greg Behrendt
Greg Behrendt opens up about his voracious appetite for junk food, describes his first doomed relationship and explains why every boy band has a token badass.
01/14/2001
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S4 • E8
Sabrina Matthews
Sabrina Matthews explains the flaws of conversion therapy, commerical aviation and wearing a skirt.
01/21/2001
Full Ep
23:14
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E2
Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford weighs in on internet dating, describes grating voices and relives her time as a temp worker.
07/02/2001
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E5
Louis Ramey
Louis Ramey opines on tacky wedding tuxedos, ordering nonexistent fast-food items and lying politicians.
07/30/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E6
Tom Rhodes
Tom Rhodes talks about his lack of math skills, red flags on a first date and humorless white supremacists.
08/06/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E7
Ted Alexandro
Ted Alexandro recalls his days as an elementary school teacher and shares his dream of going to prison one day.
08/13/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E8
Tony Woods
Tony Woods explains why monkeys make the perfect pets and analyzes a classic joke.
08/20/2001
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E9
Tom Papa
Tom Papa talks about braving the dangers of budget-class airlines and coming to terms with getting old.
08/27/2001
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E11
Bil Dwyer
Bil Dwyer imagines opening for The Rolling Stones, admits he's jealous of divorced dads and realizes petting zoos are way more horrific than he remembered.
09/10/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E12
Zach Galifianakis
Zach Galifianakis prefers to be specific when he cheers at concerts, discovers the root of his unusual sinus problems and recalls a shameful night of drinking in L.A.
09/17/2001
Full Ep
22:14
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E13
Doug Stanhope
Doug Stanhope argues for legalized prostitution, tears into vice cops and explains why he dislikes babies and old people.
09/24/2001
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E14
Gary Valentine
Gary Valentine describes his struggle to understand Southern accents, ponders the daily life of spiders and touts the benefits of nitrous oxide.
10/01/2001
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E15
Ardal O'Hanlon
Ardal O'Hanlon examines the differences between Americans and the Irish, explains why dogs are the best drug smugglers and compares the absorbency of barnyard animals.
10/08/2001
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S5 • E16
Todd Glass
Todd Glass describes the futility of reasoning with kids, demonstrates a strange way to discipline college students and recalls his experience with getting high at the mall.
10/15/2001
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E1
Lewis Black
Lewis Black ponders why he's never seen an ad for candy corn, gripes about the ever-expanding Christmas season and finds the end of the universe in Texas.
04/22/2002
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E2
Sean Cullen
Sean Cullen imagines a "James Bond" theme written by Bob Dylan and sings about his deep affection for porn.
04/29/2002
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E3
Richard Jeni
Richard Jeni recalls his childhood as a Catholic, then warns against the dangerous combination of red wine and PMS.
05/06/2002
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E4
Mike Britt
Mike Britt gives his take on the absurdity of war and laments the modern dangers of casual sex.
05/13/2002
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E7
Nick Di Paolo
Nick Di Paolo talks about the aging process, reveals the details of his first prostate exam and describes what he loves about "The Sopranos."
06/03/2002
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E8
Brian Posehn
Brian Posehn shares his love for New York City, describes what it's like to quit smoking pot and ponders whether or not he's a dork.
06/10/2002
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E9
Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried questions the seating at The Last Supper, looks back on the bad masks in "Planet of the Apes" and talks about Hollywood's three-name trend.
06/17/2002
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E10
Carlos Mencia
Carlos Mencia explains why venting is helpful, describes America's best qualities and creates a new fast-food mascot.
07/01/2002
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S6 • E11
Jimmy Pardo
Jimmy Pardo elaborates on the dangers of cutting your own hair, describes the difference between hotel showers and home showers, and talks about dealing with traffic.
07/01/2002
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E1
Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias acknowledges his resemblance to Shrek, pranks his troublemaking friend and uses a roller coaster to determine which of his pals is the biggest.
02/06/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E2
Bill Burr
Bill Burr gripes about office cubicles, explains why he could never marry an older woman for money and describes what he loves about spell-check.
02/13/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E3
Bruce Bruce
Bruce Bruce expresses his love for white people, waxes poetic about glazed doughnuts and describes his unsual family tree.
02/20/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E4
Jackie Kashian
Jackie Kashian explains her hatred for salespeople and reveals why she needs to play violent video games.
02/27/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E5
Earthquake
Earthquake complains about Alabama's staggering heat, explains why marriage is rough and objects to the rising cover charges at church.
03/06/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E6
Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins explains why he knows more about jazz and balloon shopping than anyone else.
03/13/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E7
Carol Leifer
Carol Leifer unveils the secrets of making love to a woman and explains near-death experiences.
03/20/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E8
Laura Kightlinger
Laura Kightlinger shares the keys to performing stand-up comedy and gives tips for hanging up on your mother.
03/27/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E9
Jake Johannsen
Jake Johannsen explains why there's no Victoria's Secret for men and reveals that dogs have perfect-sized brains.
04/03/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E10
Patrice O'Neal
Patrice O'Neal discusses the importance of creating a paper trail, Americans' arrogance and why he couldn't kill his own food.
04/10/2003
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E11
Otis Lee Crenshaw
Otis Lee Crenshaw and The Black Liars perform songs about the loneliness of work, the musical charms of women, and life in prison.
04/17/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E12
Freddy Soto
Freddy Soto reflects on growing up Latino and shares the Mexican home remedy for athlete's foot.
05/01/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E13
Ron White
Ron White talks about his wealthy in-laws, describes being thrown out of a bar in New York City and admits to being a cowboy who doesn't like to hunt.
05/08/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E14
Charlie Viracola
Charlie Viracola wants to create his own planet where masturbation at the post office is allowed, George W. Bush isn’t and toes aren’t considered pre-existing conditions.
05/15/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E15
Jeff Stilson
Jeff Stilson talks about his love of televised sports, recounts the miracle of childbirth and weighs the pros and cons of married life.
05/22/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E16
Sheryl Underwood
Sheryl Underwood weighs in on problems in Catholicism, explains why she likes George W. Bush and talks about the struggles of dating.
05/29/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E17
Dwayne Kennedy
Dwayne Kennedy reflects on post-9/11 racial tensions, weighs in on changing demographics and empathizes with Osama bin Laden.
06/05/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E18
Eddie Brill
Eddie Brill breaks down post-9/11 New York City, thinks Ted Kennedy is invincible and explains why all religions deserve respect.
06/12/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E19
David Feldman
David Feldman explains how his daughters made him a feminist, compares the effects of different drugs and rails against sex education in schools.
06/19/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E20
Robert Hawkins
Robert Hawkins talks about Army life, traveling the world and bad haircuts.
07/03/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E21
Joey Kola
Joey Kola weighs in on modern fatherhood, can't figure out funding for space and lists the only four things men want in life.
07/10/2003
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E22
Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham consults his pal Walter about marriage, questions Melvin the Superhero's abilities and helps Peanut the Woozle figure out where he is.
07/17/2003
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E24
Gregg Rogell
Gregg Rogell describes the benefits of riding a specific subway line in New York City and laments his lack of incentive for quitting smoking.
07/31/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E25
Wayne Federman
Wayne Federman learns about sarcasm in New York City, explains why the carpool lane discriminates against lonely people and describes a distracting Kiss concert.
08/14/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E26
Tracy Smith
Tracy Smith is thankful she's never won the lottery, wants to give her younger self dating advice and hates competing for men.
08/21/2003
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S7 • E28
Rich Vos
Rich Vos shares stories about hellish travel destinations and his daughter's attractive teacher.
09/04/2003
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E1
John Heffron
John Heffron explains the difference between women and video games, then laments his diminishing sex life.
01/30/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8
Comedy Central Presents Dat Phan
Dat Phan talks about his Asian-American upbringing, taunting his Vietnamese mother and what it likes being in interracial relationships.
01/30/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E3
D.C. Benny
D.C. Benny shares dentist horror stories and describes the worst things about riding the subway in New York City.
02/06/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E4
Frank Caliendo
Frank Caliendo serves up a wide range of impressions, including George W. Bush, John Madden and Scooby-Doo.
02/06/2004
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E5
Retta
Retta talks about the reliably bad customer service at McDonald's and the amazing sex life of lions.
02/13/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E6
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart explains why being a newlywed is rough, learns that driving a big truck won't make him taller and talks about his mother's go-to answer for when things go wrong.
02/13/2004
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E7
Eddie Gossling
Eddie Gossling describes a misguided alien abduction and the stinginess of Episcopalian priests.
02/20/2004
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E8
Jimmy Shubert
Jimmy Shubert gives his take on frog licking, office rage and stoic fish.
02/20/2004
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E10
Vanessa Hollingshead
Vanessa Hollingshed talks about unrealistic beauty standards, performing for the troops and why her curly hair is like a drug addict living on top of her head.
02/27/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8
Comedy Central Presents Carlos Alazraqui
Carlos Alazraqui explains that being the Taco Bell dog isn’t an aphrodisiac, that Americans are just cocky teenagers and that there’s not such thing as “honorable combat.”
02/27/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E11
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia discusses the struggles of trying to lose weight, the dating world and drinking in a laundromat.
03/05/2004
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E12
Doug Benson
Doug Benson offers his marijuana-infused perspective on "The Vagina Monologues" and describes his efforts to be a more relatable comedian.
03/05/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E13
Tom Cotter
Tom Cotter talks about his Irish and Scottish heritage, drinking too much on a plane and the changing lexicon of English.
03/12/2004
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E15
Bob Oschack
Bob Oschack explains why marriage in L.A. is like a drug, why babies are better than lazy friends and why New York needs the south more than the south needs New York.
03/19/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E14
Demetri Martin
Demetri Martin believes having a stutter is a good thing, thinks drunken backseat drivers are dangerous and explains why he avoids escalators.
03/19/2004
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E17
Vince Morris
Vince Morris discuss his dad’s propensity for smoking in the dark, his annoyance with mispronunciations and the subjectivity of the English language.
03/26/2004
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E16
Gene Pompa
Gene Pompa talks about getting typecast as a Latino criminal, reflects on his Southern California upbringing and describes how he spices up his sex life.
03/26/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E18
Greg Giraldo
Greg Giraldo lays out solutions for many of life's problems, including how to solve a reindeer shortage, how to raise fireproof children and how to treat the elderly.
04/02/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E20
Jimmy Dore
Jimmy Dore describes the kinds of tattoos librarians might have, recalls attending Catholic school and reveals his attraction to Jude Law.
04/09/2004
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E19
Dwayne Perkins
Dwayne Perkins compares living in New York City to living in L.A., gives dating advice to men and explains what it likes to visit Africa as a black man.
04/09/2004
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E23
Rudy Rush
Rudy Rush talks about the struggles of dating, compares how men and women deal with breakups and explains why he never went to his parents for help with math homework.
05/07/2004
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E25
Tig Notaro
Tig Notaro describes nonsensical SkyMall items, wonders what her cat is thinking and learns about cultural sensitivity from Barbies.
05/14/2004
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E26
Stella
Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black and David Wain of Stella recite Irish limericks, demonstrate New England accents and describe a perfect summer day.
05/14/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E22
Paul Mercurio
Paul Mercurio is still poor enough that finding $10 is a big deal, thinks God is passive agressive and believes there’s nothing more humbling than a full-length mirror.
05/21/2004
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E21
Clinton Jackson
Clinton Jackson talks about finding things to say to his cat, why he’s too childish to be a father and why a black circus ringmaster isn’t exactly a civil right hero.
05/21/2004
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8
Comedy Central Presents Paul Gilmartin
Paul Gilmartin explains why a terrorist attack in Vegas would go unnoticed, why footie pajamas make kids feel invincible and why he’d believe Hall & Oates over the Bible.
05/28/2004
Full Ep
16:47
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E27
Cory Kahaney
Cory Kahaney discusses the drawbacks of being married to an ethical lawyer, her skepticism of yoga’s spiritualism, and the tactless way men ask for morning sex.
05/28/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S8 • E28
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy talks about not fitting the gay stereotype, opening for male strippers and watching reality cop shows.
06/11/2004
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E1
Steve McGrew
Steve McGrew explains why he goes to Walmart as an anti-depressant and thinks Alcoholics Anonymous questionaires should be more realistic.
09/25/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E2
Lizz Winstead
Lizz Winstead explains why she's not afraid of terrorists and suggests ways to convince Republicans to support marriage equality.
10/07/2004
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E3
Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr questions his own survival instincts, wonders why trailers just don't drive out of the way of tornados and citicizes the ending of "The Passion of the Christ."
01/14/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E4
Godfrey
Godfrey details the woes of riding the New York City subway, explains why there are so few black astronauts and considers becoming a weatherman in Nigeria.
02/18/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E5
Tess
Tess explains the difference between "plus sized" and "juicy" and why she was bad at temp work.
02/25/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9
Comedy Central Presents Reno Collier
Reno Collier points out the ineffectiveness of slingshots, talks about why he’d rather be drunk than famous and explains why teachers have to be great liars.
03/04/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E7
Christian Finnegan
Christian Finnegan will put up with an $85 a month fat tax and being bad at Monopoly, but he has no patience for chatty urinal-mates.
03/11/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E8
Jeff Cesario
Jeff Cesario discusses America's many contradictions, explains why jerks never get cancer and flaunts his uniquely Midwestern physique.
03/25/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E9
Drew Fraser
Drew Fraser explains why he never sleeps with skinny women, why only kids in the suburbs go missing and why he needs more sleep the older he gets.
04/01/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E10
Russ Meneve
Russ Meneve talks about breaking up via email, preferring food to sex and the alarming number of annual shark attacks.
04/08/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9
Comedy Central Presents Dan Naturman
Dan Naturman thinks flying JetBlue is the best way to avoid a hijacking and explains why Maryland speed traps are a bit extreme.
04/15/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E12
Lynne Koplitz
Lynne Koplitz wonders what Jesus would do if he lived in New York City, weighs in on children who grow up in Manhattan and explains why her boyfriend thinks she's crazy.
04/29/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E13
Tom Shillue
Tom Shillue warns about the alarming frequency of “wrong-side surgery,” gets embarrassed about his dad’s shameless shirt re-tucking and makes the Constitution sound sexy.
05/06/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9
Comedy Central Presents Todd Lynn
Todd Lynn explains why New Yorkers make everything aggravating, misses old-fashioned phones and wishes there was a slur that could actually offend white people.
05/13/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E15
Aries Spears
Aries Spears describes how white people enjoy the animal kingdom, examines post-9/11 racial divides and performs a rap tribute.
05/20/2005
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E16
Vic Henley
Vic Henley weighs in on New York City accents, living in the South and British-U.S. relations.
05/28/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E17
Keith Robinson
Keith Robinson talks about growing up in South Philadelphia, the National Spelling Bee and modern hip hop.
06/03/2005
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9
Comedy Central Presents Rocky LaPorte
Rocky LaPorte reminisces about growing up in Brooklyn, being held back in school and the underwhelming menagerie of the Staten Island Zoo.
06/10/2005
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E19
Craig Shoemaker
Craig Shoemaker weighs in on childbirth, having sex after having kids and trying to find things to talk about with his married friends.
06/16/2005
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E20
Harland Williams
Harland Williams talks about trying to speak Chinese, having sex with someone who's had plastic surgery and knowing tanning salon protocol.
06/23/2005
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E21
Al Madrigal
Al Madrigal expounds on discount oral sex, the pain of listening to The Wiggles and how much you need to spend at a restaurant to get the chef to care about your meal.
07/01/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9
Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden
Alonzo Bodden poses a theory about the origin of the term ""African American,"" discusses the natural balance of stereotypes and questions the Iraq War.
07/08/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9
Comedy Central Presents Henry Phillips
Henry Phillips shares songs about booty calls, lowered dating standards and trying to sing the blues when you don’t really have any problems.
07/15/2005
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S9 • E24
Corey Holcomb
Corey Holcomb examines the upside to dating bad girls, explains the real cause for erectile dysfunction and gives advice on how to date multiple women.
07/21/2005
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E1
Rickey Smiley
Rickey Smiley recounts his experience with an elderly stripper, impersonates a little old lady reading church announcements and explains black funerals.
02/17/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E2
Ty Barnett
Ty Barnett imagines a heaven that doesn't allow nerds, explains why he wasn't cut out for street gangs and suggest that FEMA members should watch more action films.
02/17/2006
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E3
DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis talks about his grim childhood, debates going Dutch on dates and reveals his favorite type of woman.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E4
Rod Man
Rod Man talks about getting short-changed at church, admits that the heat would keep him from participating in a Civil Rights march and describes his stint at Cracker Barrel.
02/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E5
Steve Byrne
Steve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E6
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."
03/03/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E7
Ted Alexandro
Ted Alexandro recalls his time as a music teacher in New York City public schools, examines modern hip hop and explains why President George W. Bush embarrasses him.
03/10/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E8
Greg Fitzsimmons
Greg Fitzsimmons describes how his chidren inspire him, explains why parents have morning sex and weighs in on life in Los Angeles.
03/17/2006
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E9
Megan Mooney
Megan Mooney talks about wrecking stuff with her nephews, dealing with questions about when she'll have kids of her own and the fan base of "The Price Is Right."
03/17/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E10
Tammy Pescatelli
Tammy Pescatelli recalls performing at a Playboy benefit, explains the dangers of breast implants and weighs in on modern fashion trends.
03/24/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E11
Jon Reep
Jon Reep shares his love of beer, demonstrates his childhood dance moves and impersonates an NFL referree.
03/24/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E12
Todd Barry
Todd Barry returns from a camp in Tahiti to share his story of a botched date with Julia Roberts and describes his great new apartment.
03/31/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E13
Arj Barker
Arj Barker expresses his disgust with Halloween's urban legend laziness, Citibank's terrible spelling and Google's haughty search suggestions.
03/31/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E14
Nick Swardson
Nick Swardson debuts a sexy new fragrance for men, explains his picky dating habits and wonders why people need reminders to not bring bombs on planes.
04/07/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E15
John Caparulo
John Caparulo describes the downside of travel, recalls weird neighborhood yard sales and discusses living with exotic pets.
04/07/2006
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E16
Andy Kindler
Andy Kindler recalls his experience with marijuana in Amsterdam, examines the downside to the civil rights movement and describes his aversion to astrology.
04/14/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10
Comedy Central Presents Pat Dixon
Pat Dixon talks about his experiences with drugs, explains why "fiance" is a more appealing term than "spouse" and justifies his preference for mid-level hotels.
04/14/2006
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E18
Brian Kiley
Brian Kiley recalls his wife’s unusual pregnancy cravings, his uncle’s unfortunate hunting accident and planning his marriage proposal.
04/21/2006
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E18
Ben Bailey
Ben Bailey explains why married life is incompatible with strip clubs, marvels at the stench of New York City and describes his misadventures on the subway.
04/21/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E20
Peter Berman
Peter Berman explains why Las Vegas is simultaneously the best and the worst, why he always roots for the umpire, and why he stayed in a bad relationship for way too long.
04/28/2006
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E21
Becky Pedigo
Becky Pedigo shares stories about bombing in country western bars, cutting her own hair and her mother's racist safety advice.
04/28/2006
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E22
Bill Santiago
Bill Santiago explains why Spanglish is the perfect American language, recalls being a "Founding Papi" in a school play and waxes nostalgic for White Castle sliders.
05/05/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E23
Jeff Garcia
Jeff Garcia explains how bad credit can have its advantages, lists which airlines terrorists shouldn't mess with and discusses his grandparents' contentious marriage.
05/05/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S10
Comedy Central Presents Kyle Cease
Kyle Cease thinks adults deserve recess more than kids, that real life should have cheat codes and that SunnyD is just the best worst beverage option.
05/12/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E1
Marc Maron
Marc Maron waxes philosophical about how bitter Jesus would be at age 50, the challenges of having a bipolar dad and how to make Earth a properly functioning planet.
01/12/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E2
John Heffron
John Heffron explains the downside of being a newlywed, compares marriage to work life and describes his childhood woes.
01/12/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E3
Andrew Kennedy
Andrew Kennedy talks about confusing people with his biracial heritage, questions his dad's business sense and recalls growing up in the whitest town on Earth.
01/19/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E4
Nick Di Paolo
Nick Di Paolo talks about the death of Pope John Paul II, trying to get his wife pregnant and the proper approach to plastic surgery.
01/19/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E5
Dov Davidoff
Dov Davidoff discusses his drug history, the process of finding someone decent to date and the time he accidentally outed his cousin.
01/26/2007
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E6
Kyle Grooms
Kyle Grooms explains why LensCrafters is a better investment than Harvard, how Americans are water snobs and why George W. Bush is the only American the world actually hates.
01/26/2007
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E7
Bob Marley
Bob Marley details the ways that marriage is making him stupider, airs his grievences about restaurants and discusses the sensuality of dessert.
02/02/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E8
Lisa Landry
Lisa Landry explains what a "muffin top" is, why "Law & Order" keeps her from jogging and the perils of marrying someone smarter than you.
02/02/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E10
Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford explains why she'd like someone to come in and help her with problems, which include hope paralysis and anxiety gremlins.
02/16/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E9
Tom Papa (2007)
Tom Papa dispels the princess myth, details liberal uses for peanut butter and warns against the dangers of drinking tequila.
02/16/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E11
Finesse Mitchell
Finesse Mitchell recalls his experience with a male-enhancement drug, explains why he loves his tough girlfriend and encourages New York City tourists to walk faster.
02/23/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E12
Loni Love
Loni Love adores her 99-cent store, her body and the 1980s, despite the era's jacked-up fashion.
02/23/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E14
Deon Cole
Deon Cole talks about performing stand-up in Alaska, fantasizes about having super powers and recalls the time he interrupted his mom's Bible study.
03/09/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E13
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler explains why she enjoys the numbing effects of a cocktail when dealing with insufferable parents, bloggers and terrible dates.
03/09/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E15
Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins bristles at TSA restrictions, the presumptuousness of text message technology and the preponderance of terrifying dogs.
03/16/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E16
Kyle Dunnigan
Kyle Dunnigan impersonates Ray Romano impersonating Christopher Walken, then uses a looping machine to describe a sultry hookup and recount a bitter breakup.
03/16/2007
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E17
Ian Bagg
Ian Bagg recalls seeing Siegfried & Roy in Las Vegas, examines the cons of Catholicism and weighs in on Lance Armstrong's Tour de France winning streak.
03/30/2007
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E18
Josh Sneed
Josh Sneed talks about modern children's cartoons, KFC's collectible buckets and the time he farted on Jessica Simpson.
03/30/2007
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E19
Mitch Fatel
Mitch Fatel talks about making babies, his love of certain types of underwear and why women should initiate breakups.
04/06/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S11
Comedy Central Presents Howard Kremer
Howard Kremer raps about his special powers, and shares cheap and creative ways to keep women interested.
04/06/2007
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E1
Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch performs songs about Jesus's rebellious brother Craig, his grandfather's declining health and teenagers who play Dungeons & Dragons.
01/11/2008
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E2
Dan Cummins
Dan Cummins talks about his wife's longing for a hybrid dog, email addresses that describe their users and learning about serial killers on late-night television.
01/11/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E4
Sebastian Maniscalco
Sebastian Maniscalco describes shopping mishaps, questions people who dress up their dogs and recalls trying to play it cool on a first date at a sushi restaurant.
01/18/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E3
Jo Koy
Jo Koy illuminates the mysteries of the Filipino-American alphabet, the delicate art of raising a wild child and the reasons no one will fight a man with a handful of crap.
01/18/2008
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E5
Hard 'N Phirm
Chris Hardwick and Mike Phirman of Hard N' Phirm perform songs about success and the numerical value of pi.
01/25/2008
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E6
Leo Allen
Leo Allen describes eating at a vegetarian restaurant, explains why he can keep dressing like a child and examines drunken confidence.
01/25/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E7
Eugene Mirman
Eugene Mirman explains why he specializes in sneaking funny items onto planes and rebranding basic shapes like the triangle.
02/01/2008
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E8
Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin discusses his love of prank calling, reveals why every time he gets a new phone he loses all his friends and explains what happens when you Google "cupcakes."
02/01/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E10
Nick Thune
Nick Thune performs a song about chatting online with his first love, describes masturbating in front of his roommate and recalls watching his friend smoke pot for research.
02/08/2008
Full Ep
21:32
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E9
"My First Time"
Michael Ian Black, Bonnie McFarlane, Mike Birbiglia and Michael Showalter relive their first stand-up sets.
02/08/2008
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E11
Bonnie McFarlane
Bonnie McFarlane examines political correctness in comedy, weighs in on being a stepmom and recalls performing for a woman who may have lied about having a serious illness.
02/15/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E12
Rich Vos
Rich Vos describes watching "To Catch a Predator," dealing with incompetent hotel workers and working in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
02/15/2008
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E13
Lavell Crawford
Lavell Crawford details his struggle to lose weight, tells stories about his mother and describes his misadventures while jet skiing.
02/22/2008
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12
Comedy Central Presents Joe Matarese
Joe Matarese details his many struggles, from a tendency to self-diagnosis to the challenges of concieving a child to his own insecurities.
02/29/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E15
Big Jay Oakerson
Big Jay Oakerson explains his taste in women, describes how Maury Povich announces paternity test results and breaks down "To Catch a Predator."
02/29/2008
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E16
Juston McKinney
Juston McKinney addresses the uncommon spelling of his name, recalls working as a cop in a small town in Maine and explains why his wife's best friend thinks he's gay.
03/14/2008
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E17
Nick Griffin
Nick Griffin examines the merits of alcohol, reflects on his divorce and explains why he doesn't need a camera phone.
03/14/2008
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E18
Chad Daniels
Chad Daniels talks about running into an ex at his high school reunion, notable Bible verses and old people who waste precious resources.
03/21/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E19
Kirk Fox
Kirk Fox weighs in on tantric sex, describes his Navy SEAL brother (who, ironically, is afraid of sea lions) and ponders glassblowing mishaps.
03/21/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E20
Dan Mintz
Dan Mintz talks about his dating anxieties, getting inspiration from Native American culture and the storied life of director Roman Polanski.
03/28/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E21
Brian Posehn
Brian Posehn explains how to pass the fart buck, silently communicate with metalheads and discipline a dog that doesn't respect personal boundaries.
03/28/2008
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E22
Robert Kelly
Robert Kelly talks about his contentious bathroom habits, attending therapy and how good his girlfriend is at fighting.
04/04/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E23
Billy Gardell
Billy Gardell shares his parenting tips: first, teach kids hide and seek before text messaging; second, less bike safety gear; finally, lock the door when they play outside.
04/04/2008
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S12 • E24
Shaun Majumder
Shaun Majumder airs his resentment about Canadian stereotypes, shares the upside of being ethnically ambiguous and discusses his failed attempt to educate a bully.
04/11/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E2
Doug Benson
Doug Benson justifies his love of keeping his socks on during sex, his hatred of imagined Famous Amos knockoff cookies and his adoration of marijuana.
01/09/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E1
Kurt Metzger
Kurt Metzger discusses Ben & Jerry's versus Haagen-Dazs, New York City's rich culinary scene and how to handle STD test anxiety.
01/09/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E3
Anthony Jeselnik
Anthony Jeselnik discusses the best Christmas present, relationship needs and drawing the line at paying his grandma's ransom.
01/16/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E4
Brian Scolaro
Brian Scolaro discusses the ways he might die, his evasive approach to weight loss and what makes a good waiter at an Italian restaurant.
01/16/2009
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E5
Jasper Redd
Jasper Redd compares the KKK to Elmer Fudd, explains his aversion to flatscreen TVs and shares an idea for making car horns more intense.
01/23/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E6
Rob Stapleton
Rob Stapleton reminisces about growing up in New York City, describes the difference between black and white cookouts, and explains how to stealthily order drugs.
01/23/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E7
Tommy Johnagin
Tommy Johnagin discusses the standard for a successful marriage, ineffective Kama Sutra moves and having a mother who constantly worries.
01/30/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E8
Jamie Lissow
Jamie Lissow bemoans the struggles of living in New York City, reminisces about his days on the high school wrestling team and explains why he's not a fan of magicians.
01/30/2009
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E9
Dan Levy
Dan Levy talks about meeting Justin Timberlake at the gym, being high at a historical landmark in Amsterdam and how young people would react to being drafted into the war.
02/06/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E10
Joe DeRosa
Joe DeRosa talks about his experience performing for juggalos, describes what moms should look like and reveals the ugly truth about weddings.
02/06/2009
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E11
Pete Lee
Pete Lee talks about the Metallica stickers on his sewing machine, describes the best tough-guy nicknames and shares his love for revenge.
02/13/2009
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13
Comedy Central Presents Rebecca Corry
Rebecca Corry imagines what it would be like if bank tellers acted like rock stars, shares her desire to date a guy like Jesus and poses an incredibly difficult math problem.
02/13/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E13
Greer Barnes
Greer Barnes talks about scuba diving in Australia, reporting suspicious packages on the subway and answering his girlfriend's bizarre questions.
02/20/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E14
Red Grant
Red Grant talks about ugly babies, bad drivers and making decisions in the grocery store checkout line.
02/20/2009
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E15
Eddie Ifft
Eddie Ifft compares the prices of oil and printer ink cartridges, talks about traveling in Amsterdam and explains why drugs should be legal for the elderly.
02/27/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E16
Chris Porter
Chris Porter talks about marrying young, the difficulties of texting and people who honk their horn in traffic.
02/27/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E17
Jimmy Carr (2009)
Jimmy Carr explains what makes Britain so great, sets the mood for his philosophical musings and wonders why sex is always better in a hotel.
03/06/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E18
Erin Foley
Erin Foley discusses meeting people at the gym, realistic Taco Bell commercials and vegan cookbooks.
03/06/2009
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E19
Greg Warren
Greg Warren talks about working at Denny's, the difficulties of switching tables at a restaurant and the reason he quit the Army.
03/13/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E20
Tom Rhodes
Tom Rhodes explains why Oprah Winfrey should be the pope, questions Christians who are on low-carb diets and talks about losing a boxing match.
03/13/2009
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E21
Josh Blue
Josh Blue discusses his new hairdo, being drug tested for the Paralympic Games and meeting his wife's parents for the first time.
03/27/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E22
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham serenades his audience with tales of sexual confusion, high school hookups and every other source of human awkwardness.
03/27/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E23
John Mulaney
John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he's learned from watching way too many episodes of "Law & Order."
04/03/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E24
Kristen Schaal
Kristen Schaal takes comfort in making her audience as uncomfortable as possible with wedding proposal rejections, runaway birds and terrifying historical sex dreams.
04/03/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E1
Tony Rock
Tony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.
02/19/2010
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E2
Doug Williams
Doug Williams thinks the end times are here, proposes expiration dates for marriage licenses, and talks about lying on job applications.
02/19/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E4
Pete Holmes
Pete Holmes investigates a government conspiracy called Facebook and studies the presidential potential of YouTube commenters.
02/26/2010
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E22
Myq Kaplan
Myq Kaplan talks about cheating death, explains why he won't ask the audience questions and imagines science fiction in ancient Greece.
03/02/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E5
Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle describes the nightmare that is a football stadium men's room, why he loathes the elderly and how conversations with his best friend make him look awful.
03/05/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E6
Jon Lajoie
Jon Lajoie sings about being an average guy, creates an anthem for stoners and debuts a modern birthday song.
03/05/2010
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E7
Julian McCullough
Julian McCullough ponders what's inside women's purses, reveals his fears of becoming a cat lady and explains why he won't buy curtains.
03/12/2010
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E8
Shane Mauss
Shane Mauss talks about his plan to deter burglars from robbing him, freak accidents at Six Flags and questionable figures of speech.
03/12/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E9
Donald Glover
Donald Glover outlines the strategic use of racial slurs during an argument, warns against taking advice from Tracy Morgan and details the anatomy of a black nerd.
03/19/2010
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E10
Jon Dore
Jon Dore talks about his love of practical jokes, suggests words to avoid in conversation and describes his attempt to throw out a garbage pail.
03/19/2010
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E11
Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her mom's quirky style, details what it's like to hang out with her drunk friends and recalls an awkward exchange with a stranger.
03/26/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E12
The Sklar Brothers
The Sklar Brothers (Randy and Jason) talk about famous twins in the news and express their disdain for unrealistic fairy tales.
03/26/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E14
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer gives advice on how to use Facebook and surviving the attractiveness of people from Miami.
04/02/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E13
Rory Albanese
Rory Albanese talks about traveling in Europe, naming body parts and Americans who have a New Jersey attitude.
04/02/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E15
Matt Braunger
Matt Braunger lays out his pornography rule, then celebrates his enjoyment of Halloween and overly literate athletes.
04/09/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E16
Mo Mandel
Mo Mandel weighs in on the showbiz culture in Los Angeles, describes his bizarre massage experience and talks about this trip to Africa.
04/09/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E18
Iliza Shlesinger
Iliza Shlesinger talks about people who don't get cold, wonders why radio DJs are so irritating and answers an important question for women.
04/16/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E17
Bret Ernst
Bret Ernst describes going to clubs with his Italian friends and explains why men shouldn't dress up for Halloween.
04/16/2010
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E19
Eliot Chang
Eliot Chang explains why he's not offended by women with Asian fetishes, bemoans Facebook culture and wonders why he's still single.
04/23/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E20
Mike DeStefano
Mike DeStefano advises young people to stay in school, explains why he doesn't apologize and reveals why he doesn't like New York City cab drivers
04/23/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E21
Ryan Stout
Ryan Stout describes his favorite type of laugh and explains why he volunteers his time with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
04/30/2010
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E23
Andy Kindler
Andy Kindler explains how he would write horoscopes, describes combining vices in Amsterdam and questions a wildlife sign in England.
05/07/2010
Full Ep
21:05
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E24
Jeff Dye
Jeff Dye talks about what kind of drug he would choose to do at the gym, recounts his mother's boring stories and explains why riding Splash Mountain is awkward.
05/07/2010
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E2
Michael Kosta
Michael Kosta explains why moms should cancel their Facebook accounts, laments his date with a vegan and blames his brother for giving him a bad nickname.
01/21/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E1
Tom Segura
Tom Segura does his best to understand the reality show "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and describes the worst thing about visiting Atlantic City.
01/21/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E4
Chelsea Peretti
Chelsea Peretti confesses her love for mid-coital jokes and admits to having a very specific romantic type.
01/28/2011
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E3
Sheng Wang
Sheng Wang talks about receding hairlines, motion censor paper towel dispensers and getting teased as a child.
01/28/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E6
Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze describes the way he'd defend himself against home intruders, explains why he'd rather eat miserable animals and compares marriage to a mosh pit.
02/04/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E7
Hari Kondabolu
Hari Kondabolu educates his audience on the importance of spaying and neutering hippies, how to pronounce the name Deyf, and the link between Jesus and white chocolate.
02/11/2011
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E8
Jack Whitehall
Jack Whitehall gripes about living with his parents, recalls using questionable self-defense tactics in a bar fight and talks about his love for "America's Next Top Model."
02/11/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E9
Al Jackson
Al Jackson talks about assembling his drinking crew, the worst part of parent-teacher conferences and finding out what a latte is the hard way.
02/18/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E10
Kyle Kinane
Kyle Kinane makes remarkably bad decisions, from hooking up at Medieval Times to buying his own clothes back at thrift stores.
02/25/2011
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E11
Matt Fulchiron
Matt Fulchiron talks about quitting his gym, explains why he loves the recession and laments the realities of buying an air mattress.
02/25/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E13
Jessi Klein
Jessi Klein offers up rules for disclosing STDs, administering spankings and eating chocolate that reinforces stereotypes.
03/04/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E12
Mike Vecchione
Mike Vecchione talks about counseling kids in gangs, admits he doesn't like algebra and reveals how to get out of any conversation.
03/04/2011
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E14
Louis Katz
Louis Katz talks about being Jewish at Christmastime, dating a pescatarian and joining the marching band in high school
03/11/2011
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E15
Jay Larson
Jay Larson talks about bringing his own food to the movie theater, describes how everything is good luck to his mother and explains why he isn't ready for kids.
03/11/2011