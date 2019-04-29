3PEAT
In Those Genes - Uncensored
Season 1 E 2 • 04/29/2019
A new genetic test reveals some very specific things about the people who take it.
More
Watching
Full Ep
03:37
3PEATS1 • E1White Tax - Uncensored
Introducing White Tax, a timely and elegant penalty for people who do racist stuff.
04/29/2019
Full Ep
02:46
3PEATS1 • E2In Those Genes - Uncensored
A new genetic test reveals some very specific things about the people who take it.
04/29/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021