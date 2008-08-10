The Sarah Silverman Program
The Proof Is in the Penis
Season 3 E 1 • 02/04/2010
Laura falsely tells Sarah that she was born with a penis and a vagina, and Brian and Steve are haunted by a ghost.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E7High, It's Sarah
Officer Jay has a nocturnal emission, and Sarah gets high for the first time.
10/08/2008
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E8The Mongolian Beef
After Sarah discovers that her Russian ancestors were raped by Mongolians, she sues the entire nation of Mongolia.
10/09/2008
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E9Making New Friends
Sarah trades in her boring friends for new ones, and a window accident makes Steve reconsider his pot-tits.
10/16/2008
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E10Patriot Tact
Sarah thinks she sees Osama bin Laden, and Steve causes a catastrophe at a massage parlor.
10/23/2008
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E11Pee
Sarah decides to stop sleeping after peeing the bed, and Brian and Steve's relationship is tested when Brian refuses to trim his overgrown beard.
10/30/2008
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E12There's No Place Like Homeless
Sarah loses her keys, forcing her to live on the streets; Steve's faith is called into question after a series of unlikely events.
11/06/2008
Full Ep
21:26
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E13Fetus, Don't Fail Me Now
Sarah finally realizes she's nine months pregnant, and Steve throws his back out on the toilet.
11/13/2008
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E14I Thought My Dad Was Dead, but It Turns Out He's Not
Brian tries to justify his expensive DVD purchase, and Sarah finds out her father is alive.
11/20/2008
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E15Kangamangus
Sarah tries to popularize her slang word "ozay," but Brian's "dot-nose" takes off first.
12/04/2008
Full Ep
19:11
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E16Vow Wow
Sarah decides to follow through with an engagement to her dog, and Brian and Steve find an old fart jar.
12/11/2008
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E1The Proof Is in the Penis
Laura falsely tells Sarah that she was born with a penis and a vagina, and Brian and Steve are haunted by a ghost.
02/04/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E2The Silverman and the Pillows
Brian and Steve's genitals have an unpleasant odor, and Sarah makes her own children's television show.
02/11/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E3A Slip Slope
Sarah sues "Home Alone," and Brian seeks revenge on a bird who repeatedly poops on him.
02/18/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E4Nightmayor
Sarah campaigns for fake mayoral candidate May Kadoody, and Steve asks Brian to consider marriage.
02/25/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E5Smellin' of Troy
Troy, Sarah's childhood imaginary friend, returns and lures her into a life of sex and drugs. Steve's song that mocks Brian gains immense popularity.
03/11/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E6A Fairly Attractive Mind
A magical dragon phone causes Brian and Steve to switch bodies, and Sarah tries to inspire people with a disability she doesn't have.
03/18/2010
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E7Songs in the Key of Yuck
Sarah convinces jam band fans that drugs make them like their favorite music, and Laura finds a way to cope with Officer Jay's "laughmares."
03/25/2010
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E8Just Breve
Sarah narrates the story of Breve, the baby robot; Laura and Jay open up to each other about their sexual interests.
04/01/2010
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E9A Good Van Is Hard to Find
Brian and Steve fight over laundry responsibilities, and Sarah realizes that vans make people creepy.
04/08/2010
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021