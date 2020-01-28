The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 24, 2020 - Anthony Mackie
Season 25 E 64 • 02/24/2020
Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada Democratic primary, President Trump receives a hero's welcome in India, and actor Anthony Mackie discusses his Netflix series "Altered Carbon."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E54January 28, 2020 - Ilana Glazer
Fox News takes aim at John Bolton, President Trump advances his anti-immigrant agenda, and comedian Ilana Glazer discusses "The Planet Is Burning" and "Horny 4 Tha Polls."
01/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E55January 29, 2020 - Ezra Klein
Roy Wood Jr. reacts to the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan, the impeachment trial enters a new phase, and Vox editor Ezra Klein discusses "Why We're Polarized."
01/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E56January 30, 2020 - Matthew A. Cherry
Legal sports betting could take the U.S. by storm, Neal Brennan examines the GOP's kinky submission to President Trump, and filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry discusses "Hair Love."
01/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E57Extended - February 3, 2020 - Daniel Ricciardo
GOP senators reject impeachment trial witnesses, Jordan Klepper meets Iowa Trump supporters, and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo discusses "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."
02/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E58February 4, 2020 - 2020 State of the Union Special
Trevor and the Daily Show News Team provide live coverage of President Trump's State of the Union Address, and PBS's "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover analyzes the speech.
02/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E59February 5, 2020 - Nikole Hannah-Jones - Uncensored
President Trump's impeachment trial ends, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black explorers, and New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses the 1619 Project.
02/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E60February 10, 2020 - Tochi Onyebuchi
Joe Biden targets Pete Buttigieg with a ruthless attack ad, Ronny Chieng examines the upcoming New Hampshire primary, and author Tochi Onyebuchi discusses "Riot Baby."
02/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E61Extended - February 11, 2020 - Wale
Michael Kosta gives his take on the New Hampshire primary, Ronny Chieng rails against coronavirus misinformation, and Wale discusses his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E62February 12, 2020 - Lakeith Stanfield
Trevor covers the New Hampshire Democratic primary, Ronny Chieng examines Andrew Yang's exercise in universal basic income, and Lakeith Stanfield discusses "The Photograph."
02/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E63Extended - February 13, 2020 - Nick Kroll
Michael Bloomberg takes heat for his past defense of "stop and frisk," Roy Wood Jr. expounds on the Chitlin' Circuit, and Nick Kroll discusses his movie "Olympic Dreams."
02/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E64Extended - February 24, 2020 - Anthony Mackie
02/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E65February 25, 2020 - February Democratic Debate Special
Trevor examines the 10th Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White interviews LGBTQ voters about Pete Buttigieg, and Rahm Emanuel discusses his book "The Nation City."
02/25/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E66Extended - February 26, 2020 - Kiley Reid
Trevor covers the growing coronavirus threat, Roy Wood Jr. highlights African-American fashion trailblazers, and author Kiley Reid discusses her novel "Such a Fun Age."
02/26/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E67Extended - February 27, 2020 - Jessie Reyez
Trevor covers the coronavirus crisis, Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. talk to black primary voters in South Carolina, and Jessie Reyez discusses "Before Love Came to Kill Us."
02/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E68March 2, 2020 - Nina Dobrev
Joe Biden pulls off a major primary victory in South Carolina, Roy Wood Jr. gives tips on avoiding the coronavirus, and actor Nina Dobrev discusses her movie "Run This Town."
03/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E69March 3, 2020 - 2020 Super Tuesday Primary Special
Trevor and Ronny Chieng cover Super Tuesday live, Desi Lydic interviews an X-rated activist, and author David Plouffe discusses "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump."
03/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E70Extended - March 4, 2020 - Judith Heumann
Trevor gives his next-day analysis of Super Tuesday, Lewis Black rails against the scourge of "sharenting," and activist Judith Heumann discusses her book "Being Heumann."
03/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E71Extended - March 5, 2020 - Nneka Ogwumike
Trevor examines the "forever chemicals" problem, Dulce Sloan blasts America's lack of statues honoring women, and Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike discusses the WNBPA.
03/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E72Extended - March 9, 2020 - Mikki Kendall
Trevor covers the effects of the coronavirus in Italy and the U.S., Jaboukie Young-White offers tips on staying coronavirus-free, and Mikki Kendall discusses "Hood Feminism."
03/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E73Extended - March 10, 2020 - Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi
The coronavirus leads to widespread "social distancing" in the U.S., Trevor unveils Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi discuss "Stamped."
03/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E74Extended - March 11, 2020 - Bill de Blasio & Dave Burd
The WHO declares the coronavirus a global pandemic, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio talks about the city's response to coronavirus concerns, and actor Dave Burd discusses "Dave."
03/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E74Joe Biden's Winning Streak and Confrontation in Michigan
Joe Biden widens his lead over Bernie Sanders after sealing primary victories across four states, and a tense exchange between Biden and a Detroit factory worker goes viral.
03/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E74Bill de Blasio - Confronting the Coronavirus Outbreak in New York City - Extended Interview
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses the coronavirus pandemic and offers small adjustments people can make in order to find balance during the outbreak.
03/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E74Dave Burd - Finding Humor in Life's Insecurities with "Dave" - Extended Interview
Rapper and actor Dave Burd talks about the bar mitzvah savings that launched his music career and exposing his insecurities on "Dave," a TV series loosely based on his life.
03/11/2020
