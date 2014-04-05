David Spade: My Fake Problems

E 1 • 05/04/2014

David Spade covers everything from going to strip clubs with Chris Farley to his disdain for "leaked" celebrity nude photos -- and all with his trademark snarky delivery.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch

David Spade: My Fake Problems
E1
David Spade: My Fake Problems

David Spade covers everything from going to strip clubs with Chris Farley to his disdain for "leaked" celebrity nude photos -- and all with his trademark snarky delivery.
05/04/2014
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021