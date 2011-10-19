South Park

Deep Learning

Season 26 E 4 • 03/08/2023

Stan is reeling when a cheating scandal hits the school.

South Park
S15 • E10
Bass to Mouth

The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website. The boys are shocked when they discover the identity of the hacker.
10/19/2011
South Park
S15 • E11
Broadway Bro Down

Sharon is thrilled that Randy is making an effort to do more things that she enjoys. But, after he takes her to see a hit musical in Denver, Randy becomes Broadway's biggest fan. Sharon is whisked away to New York and treated to every musical on the Great White Way.
10/26/2011
South Park
S15 • E12
1%

The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011
South Park
S15 • E13
A History Channel Thanksgiving

The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
South Park
S15 • E14
The Poor Kid

Kenny ends up in the foster care system after his parents are arrested.
11/16/2011
South Park
S24 • E1
The Pandemic Special

The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South Park
S24 • E2
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
South Park
S26 • E1
Cupid Ye

Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
South Park
S26 • E2
The Worldwide Privacy Tour

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
South Park
S26 • E3
Japanese Toilet

South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023
South Park
E1
South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert features co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show's 25-year history. They're also joined by Primus, Ween, and other special guests.
