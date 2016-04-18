@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Season 3 E 110 • 05/17/2016
Paul Goebel, Greg Behrendt and Maria Bamford learn about a politician's porn habits, come up with Kim Kardashian-inspired spy movies, and list #OneLetterOffFoods.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E93Monday, April 18, 2016
Flula Borg, Ben Gleib and Anna Akana make controversial movie casting choices, look back on life #BeforeYouTube and listen in on conversations at Coachella.
04/18/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E94Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Chris Kluwe, Tom Ellis and Rachel Feinstein narrate an intimate scene between two lions for a nature documentary, #MakeTVShowsEvil and gripe about life's letdowns.
04/19/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E95Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Tyler Labine, Steve Agee and Doug Benson celebrate 4/20 by offering tips to stoners, explore Sarah Palin's scientific theories and make up #420Celebs.
04/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E97Monday, April 25, 2016
Christopher Masterson, Alanna Masterson and Danny Masterson make "Game of Thrones" guesses, help Rachael Ray fire back at confused Beyonce fans and sum up #SiblingsIn5Words.
04/25/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E98Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Sara Schaefer, Anthony Atamanuik and Jimmy Carr inspire millennials to vote, #MakeAMovieSick and discover who ruined an Internet dance craze.
04/26/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E99Wednesday, April 27, 2016
"Veep" cast members Timothy Simons, Tony Hale and Reid Scott offer encouragement to Roman Reigns, create #RedneckTVShows and dive deep into the world of local attack ads.
04/27/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E102Tuesday, May 3, 2016
Josh Gondelman, Randy Liedtke and Kyle Kinane predict the plotlines for the "Space Jam" sequel, send raunchy texts to a spider and make up #StarWarsSongs.
05/03/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E103Wednesday, May 4, 2016
Tom Lennon, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches attempt to move to Canada, celebrate #LesserKnownHolidays and lend their voices to household items with hidden faces.
05/04/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E105Monday, May 9, 2016
Kate Micucci, Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld discover a new way to eat corn on the cob, make up #MomSongs and name rides at an erotic theme park.
05/09/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E109Monday, May 16, 2016
Brandon Johnson, Sinbad and Moshe Kasher guess what the Queen's reaction was to an adorable pony, list services offered at a Burger King spa and #MakeASongWhiter.
05/16/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E110Tuesday, May 17, 2016
05/17/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E111Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Janelle James and Emily Heller list Donald Trump's favorite things, follow Rob Gronkowski's party rules and share #MySummerPlans.
05/18/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E113Monday, May 23, 2016
Jessica Lowe, Ginger Gonzaga and Rhys Darby of the series "Wrecked" explain high-tech spy gadgets to a new 007, update classic fictional characters and make up #CollegeCelebs.
05/23/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E114Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Fozzie Bear, John Hodgman and Kristen Schaal celebrate Beyonce Day, list #BoringBlockbusters and dream up new business ventures for the unemployed Muppets.
05/24/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E115Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Jonah Ray, Robert Kirkman and Wil Wheaton make up #ComicBookTVShows, meet other people named Chris Hardwick and come up with new euphemisms for a painful injury.
05/25/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E117Monday, June 13, 2016
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Horatio Sanz and Nick Swardson present awards to obvious winners, list horrible business mergers and make up #BabyBroadway musicals.
06/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E118Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Matteo Lane, Mamrie Hart and Grace Helbig give #GraduationAdviceIn3Words, describe offbeat a cappella groups and celebrate Donald Trump's birthday.
06/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E119Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Matt Walsh, Paget Brewster and Paul F. Tompkins speculate about a recent Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders meeting, sing #DadSongs and describe unusual online portraits.
06/15/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E121Monday, June 20, 2016
Joe Randazzo, Mary Holland and Dave Hill celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers' big win, get unwanted concert tickets and make up #BasketballMovies.
06/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E122Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Spike Feresten, Eli Roth and Steve Agee celebrate National Selfie Day, sing #ComicBookSongs and disclose lesser-known government revelations.
06/21/2016
